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European student housing is 30% more competitive than last year. US students who act now still have the advantage.

Nearly 7.3 million students are studying outside their home countries right now, and about half of them are in Europe, according to UNESCO’s first Higher Education Global Trends Report, published in 2026. The same report projects that number to reach nine million by 2030. For U.S. students planning to join them this autumn, the housing market is more competitive than ever, but those who start their search now are still in a position to find great options before the real rush begins.

This guide from HousingAnywhere breaks down what the 2026 European student housing market looks like and why acting now puts U.S. students ahead of the curve.

Starting early is the single biggest advantage a U.S. student can have

New data tracking student housing searches across Europe shows bookings rose 30% in May 2026 compared to the previous month, with the number of students actively browsing available homes up approximately 15% over the same period. Of those who booked in May, 44% were already securing housing for an August or September move-in. At other times of the year, only around 10% of students search this far ahead.

That gap tells a clear story. Students who begin their search in spring choose from the widest selection of verified, furnished properties before landlords and listings get absorbed by the summer rush. They have time to compare neighborhoods, ask questions, and make a confident decision rather than a pressured one. For U.S. students searching from across the Atlantic without the ability to visit in person, that extra time is not just convenient. It is the difference between finding a home that genuinely fits and settling for whatever is still available.

The good news is that students searching now are still ahead of the majority. The peak of the summer rush has not arrived yet, and in most European cities, the strongest selection of listings is still accessible to anyone who moves with purpose in the coming weeks.

Where the opportunities are right now

The sharpest booking increases in May were recorded in the Czech Republic, Slovenia, and the Netherlands, followed by Spain and Hungary, covering cities that consistently rank among the most popular destinations for international students, including Prague, Ljubljana, Amsterdam, Barcelona, and Budapest.

In the Netherlands, student housing searches rose 16% month-on-month. Activity was particularly strong in Delft, up 34%, followed by Maastricht at 29%, Utrecht at 28%, Amsterdam at 23%, and The Hague at 19%. The Dutch market is competitive, but students who search now are finding landlords more responsive and options more plentiful than they will be at the height of summer. A 2025 survey of tenants in the Netherlands found that 42% reported their housing search lasted three months or more, which explains why students there have learned to move early.

Spain recorded an 18% rise in student searches, with growth spreading well beyond its two biggest cities. Granada was up 45% and Bilbao up 30% alongside Madrid at 26% and Barcelona at 23%, reflecting the growing appeal of Spanish cities that offer strong universities and a high quality of life without the housing pressure of the largest metros.

Italy saw a 23% increase in students searching for accommodation, with particularly strong momentum in Turin, up 54%, and Florence, up 45%, with Milan and Rome each up 27%. Students who secure housing in Italian cities early are finding furnished apartments in well-connected neighborhoods that become significantly harder to access once summer competition intensifies.

Germany, where most universities begin later in the autumn, offers U.S. students a slightly longer runway. Frankfurt was up 21% and Munich up 20% in May, with broader momentum expected to build through June and July. The search window there remains wider than in markets where the academic year starts in August or early September.

What U.S. students searching right now should know

Searching for housing in Europe from the U.S. comes with a unique set of challenges that have nothing to do with budget or qualifications. You cannot do a walkthrough. You cannot build a relationship with a landlord over a coffee. Everything has to work remotely, which means the quality of the platform you search on and the preparation you bring to each inquiry matter enormously.

U.S. students who are finding success in European housing searches share a few consistent habits. They have a personalized introduction ready before they start browsing, one that explains who they are, what brings them to the city, and why they would be a reliable tenant. They respond quickly when a listing goes live. They acknowledge up front that they are based in the U.S. and explain clearly how they plan to handle payments, since European landlords are often unfamiliar with U.S. banking and credit history.

None of this is complicated. But it requires starting early enough to do it thoughtfully rather than frantically. Students who begin now have exactly that opportunity, and the European cities waiting to welcome them this autumn have more to offer than ever.

This story was produced by HousingAnywhere and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.