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HR leaders call for unified solutions and strategic AI

Two-thirds of HR technology decision-makers are ready to switch providers to get the all-in-one system they need, according to a recent survey of business leaders conducted in September 2025 by Qualtrics and Paylocity, an HR, payroll, and finance software provider.

The study drew on insights from more than 500 leaders across HR, finance, IT, and operations to assess how organizations view their HR and payroll software, examining usability, integration, innovation, and outcomes. The findings highlight what works today — and what human capital management (HCM) technology must deliver next.

87% of leaders want an all-in-one HR and payroll solution

When it comes to HR processes, keeping employee data secure and accurate is critical. From hiring to payroll, benefits, and compliance, every detail matters. But HR isn’t the only department that benefits from getting this right.

In their quest for a better solution, a vast majority of decision-makers (87%) are looking for a unified solution. Furthermore, 82% agree that the ability to connect data across HR, finance, and IT is very or extremely important.

By making the person record a single source of truth, an all-in-one platform eliminates duplicate data entry, ensuring employee information is kept up to date from job application through offboarding.

While leaders want one solution that covers multiple HR and payroll functions, “all in one” does not mean the same as “one size fits all.”

The most advanced HCM solutions also integrate easily with other business systems to provide better flexibility and scalability. This includes integrations with transactional systems, like time and benefits, which are key to enhancing operational efficiency and improving employee engagement.

But a truly unified platform also breaks down silos to enable more strategic workforce planning, performance management, and employee autonomy.

The real value of a comprehensive solution comes from better visibility and reporting. When business leaders have ready access to real-time data analytics, it takes the guesswork out of decision-making.

AI innovation must serve a purpose

Workplace technology evolves rapidly, and there’s a massive appetite for smarter tools. Almost half of the surveyed decision-makers strongly agree that HCM software can use AI and automation to improve efficiency. Additionally, 86% say AI can significantly improve HR and payroll processes.

The employee experience is shifting, too, with half of all workers today turning to AI for work advice instead of their manager, according to a 2026 study by Randstad.

Many modern HR and payroll software solutions have taken note,embedding AI to improve performance management and employee listening, helping companies identify at-risk employees while also automating tasks and accelerating recruitment.

The potential impact of these AI-powered tools is compelling, with 2025 research from Market Reports World indicating that automated HR systems can reduce labor administration time by 41%.

But business leaders want a voice in how technology evolves.The Paylocity survey found that 78% are looking for a provider who incorporates client feedback in their product roadmap. Yet only 36% strongly agree that their current provider introduces meaningful, beneficial innovations.

The Future of HCM

The survey underscores a growing demand for an all-in-one HCM system that leverages AI and innovation to transform how organizations operate.

Leaders across HR, finance, and IT increasingly recognize that breaking down data and process silos is critical to strategic workforce planning and faster, more informed decision-making through real-time analytics.

Unified solutions that integrate HR, payroll, and other systems not only streamline operations but also provide leaders with the insights they need to make confident, data-driven decisions.

But they want purposeful innovation — solutions based on client feedback are the ones that truly deliver value. They’re looking for partners who listen closely to clients and deliver meaningful, practical enhancements that solve real-world challenges.

The future of HCM, then, is a unified system that facilitates growth and adapts quickly as work changes.

This story was produced by Paylocity and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.