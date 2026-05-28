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Scammers are using stolen identities to land jobs. Your resume could be next

Since the post-pandemic shift to remote work, there’s been a noticeable spike in job scams, with 1 in 3 job seekers reporting stumbling across one. While these scams still successfully trap many inexperienced hopefuls, there’s better awareness about how to avoid them and report their perpetrators.

Unfortunately, though, today’s work culture, which is often run from behind screens, has given rise to another issue: employment-related identity theft. While it’s still a relatively new phenomenon, there were a whopping 37,556 cases reported in 2024 alone, according to the Financial Trade Commission — and those figures are growing.

Now is the time to learn what to look for and learn what to do if you think someone is using your identity to apply for jobs. PeopleFinders takes a closer look at how to spot employment identity fraud and what you can do to protect yourself.

A New Threat Emerges: Employment-Related Identity Fraud

Identity theft has always been a threat, but it was usually framed as a way for scammers to apply for social security benefits, credit cards, bank loans, or other methods of directly getting money using the stolen identity.

Today, a new subset of these scammers is playing the long game: Instead of moving right to trying to steal money directly, they’re applying for jobs using someone else’s name, Social Security number (SSN), and even contact information and likeness.

Why Do Scammers Steal Identities to Apply for Jobs?

Employment-related identity theft is usually committed by people who want to appear better-suited for a job than they actually are. It also helps scammers pass background checks and qualify for jobs they don’t meet all the eligibility requirements for. They may also use someone else’s identity to override location restrictions on some jobs.

4 Warning Signs that Someone is Using Your Identity to Apply for Jobs

The first sign your identity has been used in an employment-related scam is unusual correspondence. Here are some things to look out for.

1. An IRS Notice You Don’t Expect

The IRS sometimes sends notices if it suspects that your identity has been used by someone else to obtain employment. Here are some notices to look for:

CP01E Notice : Someone used your SSN to get a job, and the IRS placed an identity theft indicator on your tax account, monitoring any fraudulent activity.

Someone used your SSN to get a job, and the IRS placed an identity theft indicator on your tax account, monitoring any fraudulent activity. CP2000 Series Notice : The income or payment information presented by a third-party (usually an employer) doesn’t match the information provided on your tax return. The difference can increase, decrease, or not affect the return at all. It may or may not include a response form.

: The income or payment information presented by a third-party (usually an employer) doesn’t match the information provided on your tax return. The difference can increase, decrease, or not affect the return at all. It may or may not include a response form. CP2057 Notice: You may need to file an amended tax return because the return you filed doesn’t match information the IRS has received.

2. IRS Form W-2 or Form 1099 from an Unknown Employer

A Form W-2 or Form 1099 is required for any employer who pays an employee more than $600 a year and must be sent to each employee for tax filing. If you receive a Form W-2 or Form 1099 from an employer you don’t recognize, someone has been using your identity to solicit work.

3. Background Check Letters for Jobs You Didn’t Apply For

If you receive a letter at your residence asking for more information about you for a job you didn’t apply for, it’s a red flag that your identity is being used to land a job.

4. Adjusted or Denied Social Security Benefits

Finally, if the Social Security Administration sends you a notice that your benefits have been adjusted or denied based on earnings you don’t recognize, then it’s likely your identity was stolen.

I Think Someone Stole My Identity — Now What?

Depending on how you find out about the identity theft, you can take one or more of the following steps to report and stop the scam:

Get an Identity Protection PIN (IP PIN)

The IP PIN authenticates you as the valid filer of tax returns using your SSN. If you don’t have one yet, visit this page to get an IP PIN to verify your identity at the IRS.

Place a One-Year Fraud Alert at a Credit Bureau

You can do this step for free by contacting the bureaus through the links or toll-free numbers below. The bureau you call must alert the other two, so you don’t need to contact all three.

Report Identity Theft to the FTC

Filing the complaint with the Federal Trade Commission can be done through this online form or by calling 1-877-438-4338.

Self-Lock Your SSN with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)

The E-Verify service provided by the DHS has an option to Self-Lock your SSN, so whenever an employer tries to look up your SSN without you unlocking it first, it’ll be reported as a mismatch on the system.

File Form 14039 (Identity Theft Affidavit) with the IRS

Sometimes your taxes are implicated in the scam, and it isn’t discovered early enough. You should file Form 14039 with the IRS only if the IRS tells you to, if you can’t use the Identity and Tax Return Verification Service, or if you’re reporting an incident the IRS wasn’t aware of. You can also file for a dependent or a deceased person whose identity has been stolen.

Contact the Employer to Report the Fraud

If you receive direct communication from the company that employs the scammer using your identity, you can call their fraud department to report the incident.

(Optional) File a Report with Your Police Department

If the person stealing your identity is engaging in other illegal activity under your name, this might be an important step. The paperwork you’ll need with you while filing the report includes:

A copy of the FTC Identity Theft Report you filed.

A driver’s license or any other government-issued ID with a photo.

Proof of your address (mortgage statement, rental agreement, or utilities bill).

Any other proof you have of the theft (bills, IRS notices, etc.).

How to Protect Your Identity From Scammers

Identity theft can happen to anyone, but it’s not completely unavoidable. Here are a few ways you can protect yourself from scammers:

Install anti-phishing software and avoid clicking any suspicious links you receive via email or social media.

Shred any documents that include your SSN or any other vital information before you discard them; that way, dumpster divers can’t collect or sell your information.

Change your passwords frequently and store them in a safe place.

Be careful about what information you share about yourself online. The things you post about yourself on social media create vulnerabilities scammers can exploit to steal your vital information.

If you receive a suspicious email or message with a job offer you didn’t apply for, use a reverse email search tool to find out more about the sender. This step can help you report scammers to your local authorities and will prevent the same scam from happening to other people.

Pro Tip: During the initial phone interview, if they call you, use a reverse phone lookup to verify the number is associated with the company or confirm the caller’s identity.

As the economy shifts and fluctuates, you can expect new kinds of scams to arise, even if they don’t make much sense at first. It’s important to be aware that they exist, know how to protect yourself, and seek out the resources necessary to fix this problem if it arises.

This story was produced by PeopleFinders and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.