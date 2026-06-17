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The degree lost its halo: More US adults now see certifications as the safer, smarter career bet

For decades, the four-year degree carried an unquestioned authority. It was expensive, but it was the answer. New research from U.S. Career Institute, an online career training provider, finds that authority is no longer going unquestioned.

When asked which education path offers better long-term job security, 26% of adults say certifications or skills-based programs are the safer choice, compared with just 18% who say the same about a four-year degree. The traditional degree path has not gone away, but the certainty around it has started to crack.

U.S. Career Institute

The doubt extends to the cost. College was supposed to be expensive and worth it. The expensive part has not changed. The worth-it part is now a more open question. While 38% say paying for college feels like a necessary investment despite the expense, 29% say they question whether it is worthwhile. Asked at what level of student debt they would begin to reconsider, 32% say the threshold is under $10,000.

Artificial intelligence is also adding pressure from a different direction. One in 4 survey respondents said office-based and white-collar workers are the type most likely to be replaced by AI in the next five years. For many, that concern is already part of how they are thinking about major decisions. Fifty-four percent of adults have reconsidered their education or career path due to concerns about job security or automation.

Some have already acted on it. Twenty-five percent say they have already completed a certificate or skills-based program, and another 29% say they have seriously considered pursuing one.

In this survey, stability has replaced prestige as the thing people say they are actually looking for. It is the most commonly cited factor influencing career decisions today, named by 53% of respondents, with prestige and status ranking lower.

U.S. Career Institute

It is also shaping the advice people give the next generation. Asked what they would recommend to a young person starting out today, 30% say a certification or skills-based program, while 24% say a four-year degree.

For many, the reconsideration is personal. Twenty-seven percent say they would choose a different path entirely if making their education or career decision today, and 33% say they would look for something faster or more affordable. Knowing what they know now, just 17% say they would make the same choice again. The question of whether college was the right call is one that more U.S. adults are now willing to ask out loud.

U.S. Career Institute

Methodology

U.S. Career Institute commissioned Atomik Research to conduct an online survey of 1,000 adults ages 18 to 54 throughout the United States. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points at a 95% confidence level. Fieldwork was conducted between April 22 and April 27, 2026. Atomik Research, part of 4media group, is a creative market research agency.

This story was produced by U.S. Career Institute and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.