Jelena Zelen // Shutterstock

The marketing job AI can’t touch, and why the pay is up

Marketing jobs may be some of the earliest and clearest signals of how AI is reshaping work. For some roles, AI is outright replacing them, and for others, it is accelerating change in what marketing work is conducted and how. Most importantly, it is redefining how and where companies are willing to hire marketing professionals.

Marketing was at the top of the list of job functions most exposed to automation and AI disruption. The key skills and roles that build the modern marketing function are also time-consuming and routine. As generative AI tools take off, companies are finding they can deploy them to work faster and more cheaply.

However, this isn’t the full picture. As generative AI takes flight, the roles most disrupted are those that manage the digital side: content marketing, digital marketing, and marketing technology. On the other hand, those that require a human touch, such as field or event marketing, are in some cases actually seeing employment growth, and paying 6.2% more than they did six months ago. As AI usage grows, authentic human presence, relationship-building, and boots-on-the-ground execution are becoming even more important.

Analysis of hiring momentum and role prevalence across 9,000-plus companies shows how organizations are redesigning their workforces to meet the AI moment. Pave’sHot Job Index scores and ranks jobs from −100 (cooling fast) to +100 (heating fast), providing insight into where organizations are investing at this moment. In short, the higher the score, the more companies value this skill set at this moment.

The Marketing Jobs AI Is Disrupting

Marketing Technology Management

Coming in at No. 5 on the Cold Jobs list is marketing technology management (martech), with an index score of -66. This job has seen a steady decline since 2023, with Pave data showing a drop in the prevalence of new hires from 0.08% to 0.05%. The dual forces of marketing technology consolidation and AI are amplifying this trend by enabling non-technical people to take on more technical tasks.

Pave

This job family often rolls up into other functions, with the senior leader wearing multiple hats. This may be another way AI is playing a role, as senior-level leaders are seeing their remits expand; companies may likely be consolidating martech ownership under a hybrid umbrella.

Pave

Digital Marketing

Digital marketing sits at No. 3 on the Cold Jobs list, with a score of -77. These marketers are responsible for planning and executing online campaigns to build brand awareness or convert leads across various channels, such as social media, websites, and search engines. Since Q4 of 2023, hiring for this role has more than halved, from 0.40% of new hires down to 0.19%.

Pave

While you are seeing fewer of these jobs, that doesn’t mean you will see any fewer online ads anytime soon. In fact, AI tools are making it so quick and easy for non-marketers to build content, design, run, and optimize marketing campaigns that you are likely seeing a flood of new digital advertising.

This is another role experiencing upward consolidation, as reflected in the premium companies are paying to new hires at the senior-most levels of this job family. Companies are increasingly hiring career/senior marketers to leverage their expertise and AI tooling to generate digital marketing tasks at scale—and they are willing to pay a premium for it.

Pave

Content Marketing

The fastest-cooling marketing job on the Cold Jobs list is content marketing, coming in at No. 2 with a score of -80. Hiring for this job has rapidly declined from 0.77% to 0.36% since 2023. As anyone who has used GenAI for their own use cases can attest, it is now easier than ever to generate assets, whether articles, whitepapers, or videos. As quickly as these tools became mainstream, leadership teams around the world began asking to what extent they still need to hire full-time copywriters and content marketers.

Pave

More interesting is the pay premium for this role. Unlike digital marketing, where only more senior hires are seeing a new-hire premium, content marketing is showing a premium across all three levels. As AI content proliferates and more AI slop is generated, organizations are investing in top talent to orchestrate high-quality content. The job has shifted from creation to strategic content development and curation.

Pave

The Marketing Job AI Can’t Replace

As AI takes over our digital lives, in-person engagement and connection with customers are becoming increasingly more important. Perhaps surprisingly to some, field marketing ranks No. 5 on the Hot Jobs list, with a score of +65—the only traditional marketing role currently experiencing growth.

Overall, the share of field marketers being hired has risen from 0.17% to 0.25% over the last few years. The trendline shows continued growth into the latter part of this year. Also of note, Pave’s data found that the overall number of companies with a recent field marketer hire has also increased, from 4.83% to 8.35%. This shows that it is not just existing teams expanding this role; companies are building out brand-new functions.

Pave

The pay premium data is even more compelling. Entry-level employees are commanding new-hire premiums of 106.2%, showing that companies are competing even at the most junior level of this role.

Pave

Field marketing’s rise isn’t despite the AI moment—it’s because of it. The more automated and impersonal digital marketing becomes, the higher the value of a human who shows up. In-person touchpoints are now scarcer and more valuable, and companies are hiring.

Zooming Out

The ripple effects of AI tools and the transformation of work will be felt for years to come. As AI drives role consolidation, it also opens the door for new roles and expanded opportunities in ways yet to be defined. Marketing jobs may very well be the canary in the coal mine, as AI finds ways to automate time-consuming tasks, other job functions will feel the pressure.

This story was produced by Pave and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.