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What school districts actually spend to replace a single school bus, and why the number keeps climbing

If you ask your local school district board member how they buy buses, they’ll probably reply, “on a plan.” That plan is a budget that’s approved months before anyone submits a state bid or signs a purchase order. The problem is that the gap between what districts budget and what they actually pay has been widening for years. And in 2026, BusesforSale.com reports, three separate forces pushed it wider at once.

The baseline price has moved.

The standard yellow 72-passenger Type C school bus you’ll find in most American neighborhoods runs between $95,000 and $110,000 new. A Type D transit-style bus typically costs more, often exceeding $130,000. Those figures, dependent on configuration and contract terms, are up sharply from a few years ago. New York’s state pricing data shows conventional Type C buses have risen about 49%, roughly $46,000, since 2017. Supply chain disruptions after 2020 strained manufacturing and steel costs.

Most district replacement plans already factored in the more expensive baseline cost, but they didn’t see the tariffs coming.

Tariffs aren’t free.

Blue Bird Corporation, one of the two dominant school bus manufacturers in the U.S., confirmed a 5% price increase on all nonelectric buses as a direct result of 2025 tariffs on imported components. Five percent of a $100,000 bus is $5,000. For a district replacing 10 or 20 units, that’s $50,000 to $100,000 in unanticipated cost with no room in the budget to absorb it.

The 5% increase is the manufacturer’s basic estimate for standard vehicles. Contract data on larger or specialty orders has shown even larger increases. In 2025, Tim Flood, EVP of The Trans Group, reported a 40% jump in a large bus order, citing component-level cost increases on transmissions, control modules, and safety systems, many of which are sourced internationally.

At your next school board meeting, ask how transportation budgets work, and they’ll say that, for example, 2025’s budgets were approved in the fall of 2024. Since the tariffs arrived in spring 2025, the purchase authority had already been set, and districts that approved $95,000 per unit found themselves buying at $100,000 or more with no authority to adjust. And that inability to predict the future happens every year.

The federal rebate program stopped moving.

For several years, the EPA’s Clean School Bus Program gave districts a way to offset replacement costs. Priority districts could receive rebates of up to $325,000 per electric bus. Lower-priority applicants qualified for up to $170,000. The program has moved roughly $5 billion across multiple funding rounds since 2021.

But now, the rebate round isn’t moving forward. The EPA halted awards under the program, and districts that were counting on it to fund replacements are now absorbing the full cost from operating budgets. Some planned to use rebates to offset conventional diesel purchases; those plans no longer have a funding source.

If you’re a district counting on replacing five buses with grant assistance, that represents $500,000 to $1 million in costs now falling entirely on local appropriations.

The numbers show up in budget documents.

Kentucky, for example, shows the size of the shortfall. The state was $89 million short of its required funding in 2026. And that 2026 number now sits on a $2.58 billion gap that’s been building since 2005. This running tab is the difference between what the legislature promised and what it actually delivered.

Individual districts feel the shortfall faster. New Haven, Connecticut, budgeted $30 million for transportation in 2025-26 and is requesting $37 million for the following year, a 23% increase in one year.

None of this is isolated to a certain region. EverDriven surveyed school transportation directors across the U.S. for 2026-2027 and found that cost control without service cuts was the top reported challenge heading into the planning cycle.

The fleet is aging into an expensive moment.

Somewhere around 480,000 school buses run routes across the country. A large share of that fleet was bought in 2016 and 2017, which puts a big slice of it near the 12-year mark the federal government treats as a bus’s design life. Those buses still run, but they are due, and they are coming up for replacement right as replacement got expensive. But as averages often do, that one hides a problem. A large share of fleets were bought in 2016-17, and those buses, although perfectly capable of 10s of thousands of miles, are near the end of their plan.

And unless districts buy used school buses for sale, replacing them will cost 30%-40% more than the original order. Tariffs have pushed that number up even more. And while federal rebates might have absorbed some of it, they’re no longer available.

The districts did the best they could with the numbers they had at the time, and no one made any mistakes. Bus manufacturers are having to cover higher costs because of tariffs. The rebate money was real and funded, and now it’s gone. But the gap opened anyway, because three pressures hit the same buying cycle. And this is a business that budgets one year and buys the next.

This story was produced by BusesForSale and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.