Hot Jobs from the Washington Post

January 18, 2017
No, this isn’t fake news; The Washington Post is in search of a few good journalists. Reports late last year indicated the outlet would be expanding its newsroom by filling several dozen new positions. The staffing additions come on the heels of The Washington Post’s banner year. The site reportedly grew digital subscriptions by 145% from the previous year, and in December, citing comScore reporting, The Washington Post stated a 38% increase in the number of unique visitors per month – 99.1 million on average.

What These New Roles Could Signify for the Washington Post

Washington Post’s new jobs could serve as a peephole into their vision for expanding upon their 2016 success. Multiple roles, differing in function, center on the Opinions section of the outlet. Several positions also seem to relay an emphasis on video, scripted and immersive content. Interested applicants can apply for several of these roles on our job board and you can check them out below:

Multiple Positions - Scripted Team
The Washington Post
Washington D.C.
Apply to the Multiple Positions - Scripted Team Job
Senior Producer, Scripted
The Washington Post
Washington D.C.
Apply to the Senior Producer, Scripted Job
On Camera Hosts and Editors
The Washington Post
Washington D.C.
Apply to the On Camera Hosts and Editors Job
Executive Producer, Creative
The Washington Post
Washington D.C.
Apply to the Executive Producer, Creative Job
Studio Technicians
The Washington Post
Washington D.C.
Apply to the Studio Technicians Job
Senior Producer, Platforms
The Washington Post
Washington D.C.
Apply to the Senior Producer, Platforms Job
Opinions Video Editor and Assigning Editor
The Washington Post
Washington D.C.
Apply to the Opinions Video Editor and Assigning Editor Job
Motion Graphics Storytellers - General Assignment, Opinions, World
The Washington Post
Washington D.C.
Apply to the Motion Graphics Storytellers - General Assignment, Opinions, World Job
Video Assignment Editor
The Washington Post
Washington D.C.
Apply to the Video Assignment Editor Job
Immersive Assignment Editor
The Washington Post
Washington D.C.
Apply to the Immersive Assignment Editor Job
Video Editors and Supervisors- Universal Desk, WorldViews, GA, Fact Check
The Washington Post
Washington D.C.
Apply to the Video Editors and Supervisors- Universal Desk, WorldViews, GA, Fact Check Job
Morning Mix Video Editor
The Washington Post
Washington D.C.
Apply to the Morning Mix Video Editor Job

