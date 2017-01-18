Hot Jobs from the Washington Post

No, this isn’t fake news; The Washington Post is in search of a few good journalists. Reports late last year indicated the outlet would be expanding its newsroom by filling several dozen new positions. The staffing additions come on the heels of The Washington Post’s banner year. The site reportedly grew digital subscriptions by 145% from the previous year, and in December, citing comScore reporting, The Washington Post stated a 38% increase in the number of unique visitors per month – 99.1 million on average.

What These New Roles Could Signify for the Washington Post

Washington Post’s new jobs could serve as a peephole into their vision for expanding upon their 2016 success. Multiple roles, differing in function, center on the Opinions section of the outlet. Several positions also seem to relay an emphasis on video, scripted and immersive content. Interested applicants can apply for several of these roles on our job board and you can check them out below: