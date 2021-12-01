Mediabistro
   
Associate Research & Brand Strategist

Dentsu - Denver, CO USA (3 months ago)
Help plan, develop, and execute research initiatives and customer strategies that achieve our clients’ business and people-based marketing objectives.

More...

Junior Motion Graphic Designer

Hedgeye Risk Management LLC - Stamford, CT USA (14 days ago)
The HedgeyeTV team is looking for an aspiring and hardworking Motion Graphic Designer to join our ever-growing team.

More...

SHE Media: Parenting Writer

Penske Media Corporation - New York, NY USA (27 days ago)
SHE Media: Parenting Writer SheKnows.com is hiring a Parenting Writer who will join our team in New York, working closely with the Parenting Editor...

More...

SHE Media: Parenting Writer

Penske Media Corporation - Los Angeles, CA USA (27 days ago)
SHE Media: Parenting Writer SheKnows.com is hiring a Parenting Writer who will join our team in New York, working closely with the Parenting Editor...

More...

Janelia Science Communicator

Janelia Research Campus/HHMI - Ashburn, VA USA (about 1 hour ago)
We’re looking for a digitally savvy communicator who is excited to share the wonder of our research journey with the world.

More...

National Account Rep

HarperCollins Publishers - New York, NY USA (about 2 hours ago)
HarperCollins is seeking a National Account Representative to sell our Children’s &amp; YA books to Target and to the Wholesaler partners suppor...

More...

Senior Designer - Children's

HarperCollins Publishers - New York, NY USA (about 4 hours ago)
We are currently seeking an organized and motivated Senior Designer to join the HarperCollins Children’s Design team. In this role, the Senior Desi...

More...

Assignment Editor

Hearst Television - Winter Park, FL USA (about 5 hours ago)
WESH-TV has an opening for a self-motivated individual who wants to win each day. We are seeking an Assignment Editor with the ability to capture t...

More...

Senior Manager, Programs and Communications

U.S. Chamber of Commerce - Washington, DC USA (about 5 hours ago)
POSITION OVERVIEW:Coordinate the design, development, and execution of communications and programs for the Talent Solutions (TS) Department. This r...

More...

Senior Production Controller

Candlewick Press - Somerville, MA (about 5 hours ago)
Candlewick Press seeks an experienced print production professional for the role of Senior Production Controller.

More...

Sales Assistant

Hearst Television - Savannah, GA USA (about 6 hours ago)
WJCL Hearst Television is looking for an organized, detail-oriented team player with exceptional written and verbal skills, and the ability to prio...

More...

Health and Wellness News Writer

Static Media - Remote, Work from USA (about 6 hours ago)
Static Media's health site Health Digest is looking for enthusiastic, hard-working freelance writers to join our team.

More...

Audience Growth Coordinator at 5280 Publishing

Open Media Foundation - Denver, CO USA (about 6 hours ago)
The ideal candidate will have a strong skillset in digital strategy with an eagerness to learn dynamics of the print industry.

More...

Anchor Reporter

Hearst Television - Savannah, GA USA (about 6 hours ago)
The Anchor/Reporter is someone who can bring the energy of live reporting to our anchor desk. In addition to credibility, poise, and personality; w...

More...

Coordinator, Sports Brand Partnerships/Entry Level

Fox Corporation - Los Angeles, CA USA (about 6 hours ago)
FOX Sports Ad Sales is seeking a Coordinator to join the FOX Sports Content Studio team in Los Angeles, within the FOX Sports Brand Partnerships gr...

More...

Production Assistant (PT)

Hearst Television - Winston-Salem, NC USA (about 7 hours ago)
WXII TV has an opening for a Part Time Production Assistant. We are looking for an energetic team player who understands the flexible schedule that...

More...

National Sales Manager

Hearst Television - Palm Beach Gardens, FL USA (about 7 hours ago)
WPBF 25, the Hearst Television owned ABC affiliate in West Palm Beach, is looking for an energetic, passionate, analytical and creative National Sa...

More...

News Reporter

Built In - Chicago, IL USA (about 7 hours ago)
News reporters are responsible for writing two-plus short to medium-length news stories covering the communities tech professionals live and work in.

More...

Associate Producer

Hearst Television - Baltimore, MD USA (about 7 hours ago)
WBAL has an opening for a highly skilled, ambitious, hardworking Associate Producer to work in our newsroom. The qualified candidate will assist pr...

More...

Digital Designer, Production

Center for American Progress - Washington, D.C. (about 7 hours ago)
Digital Designer, Production

More...

Public Relations Manager

Capital Impact Partners - Washington, D.C., New York, Los Angeles (about 7 hours ago)
This will play a vital role in using earned media, thought leadership articles, and similar tactics to achieve key strategic goals & brand awareness.

More...

Broadcast Media Manager

Center for American Progress - Washington, DC USA (about 8 hours ago)
Reports to: Director, Broadcast CommunicationsStaff reporting to this position: NoneDepartment: CommunicationsPosition Classification: Exempt, full...

More...

Producer

Hearst Television - Greenville, SC USA (about 8 hours ago)
WYFF has an opening for a strong, take-charge producer who knows how to create memorable newscasts. The right candidate will have a track record of...

More...

Director of the Susquehanna University Press, Assistant Profes...

Susquehanna University - Pennsylvania (about 8 hours ago)
The Department of English &amp; Creative Writing and the Sigmund Weis School of Business at Susquehanna University invite interested publishing pro...

More...

