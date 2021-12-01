Featured Company: Penguin Random House
Associate Research & Brand Strategist
Dentsu
- Denver, CO USA
(3 months ago)
Help plan, develop, and execute research initiatives and customer strategies that achieve our clients’ business and people-based marketing objectives.
Junior Motion Graphic Designer
Hedgeye Risk Management LLC
- Stamford, CT USA
(14 days ago)
The HedgeyeTV team is looking for an aspiring and hardworking Motion Graphic Designer to join our ever-growing team.
SHE Media: Parenting Writer
Penske Media Corporation
- New York, NY USA
(27 days ago)
SHE Media: Parenting Writer SheKnows.com is hiring a Parenting Writer who will join our team in New York, working closely with the Parenting Editor...
SHE Media: Parenting Writer
Penske Media Corporation
- Los Angeles, CA USA
(27 days ago)
SHE Media: Parenting Writer SheKnows.com is hiring a Parenting Writer who will join our team in New York, working closely with the Parenting Editor...
Janelia Science Communicator
Janelia Research Campus/HHMI
- Ashburn, VA USA
(about 1 hour ago)
We’re looking for a digitally savvy communicator who is excited to share the wonder of our research journey with the world.
National Account Rep
HarperCollins Publishers
- New York, NY USA
(about 2 hours ago)
HarperCollins is seeking a National Account Representative to sell our Children’s & YA books to Target and to the Wholesaler partners suppor...
Senior Designer - Children's
HarperCollins Publishers
- New York, NY USA
(about 4 hours ago)
We are currently seeking an organized and motivated Senior Designer to join the HarperCollins Children’s Design team. In this role, the Senior Desi...
Assignment Editor
Hearst Television
- Winter Park, FL USA
(about 5 hours ago)
WESH-TV has an opening for a self-motivated individual who wants to win each day. We are seeking an Assignment Editor with the ability to capture t...
Senior Manager, Programs and Communications
U.S. Chamber of Commerce
- Washington, DC USA
(about 5 hours ago)
POSITION OVERVIEW:Coordinate the design, development, and execution of communications and programs for the Talent Solutions (TS) Department. This r...
Senior Production Controller
Candlewick Press
- Somerville, MA
(about 5 hours ago)
Candlewick Press seeks an experienced print production professional for the role of Senior Production Controller.
Sales Assistant
Hearst Television
- Savannah, GA USA
(about 6 hours ago)
WJCL Hearst Television is looking for an organized, detail-oriented team player with exceptional written and verbal skills, and the ability to prio...
Health and Wellness News Writer
Static Media
- Remote, Work from USA
(about 6 hours ago)
Static Media's health site Health Digest is looking for enthusiastic, hard-working freelance writers to join our team.
Audience Growth Coordinator at 5280 Publishing
Open Media Foundation
- Denver, CO USA
(about 6 hours ago)
The ideal candidate will have a strong skillset in digital strategy with an eagerness to learn dynamics of the print industry.
Anchor Reporter
Hearst Television
- Savannah, GA USA
(about 6 hours ago)
The Anchor/Reporter is someone who can bring the energy of live reporting to our anchor desk. In addition to credibility, poise, and personality; w...
Coordinator, Sports Brand Partnerships/Entry Level
Fox Corporation
- Los Angeles, CA USA
(about 6 hours ago)
FOX Sports Ad Sales is seeking a Coordinator to join the FOX Sports Content Studio team in Los Angeles, within the FOX Sports Brand Partnerships gr...
Production Assistant (PT)
Hearst Television
- Winston-Salem, NC USA
(about 7 hours ago)
WXII TV has an opening for a Part Time Production Assistant. We are looking for an energetic team player who understands the flexible schedule that...
National Sales Manager
Hearst Television
- Palm Beach Gardens, FL USA
(about 7 hours ago)
WPBF 25, the Hearst Television owned ABC affiliate in West Palm Beach, is looking for an energetic, passionate, analytical and creative National Sa...
News Reporter
Built In
- Chicago, IL USA
(about 7 hours ago)
News reporters are responsible for writing two-plus short to medium-length news stories covering the communities tech professionals live and work in.
Associate Producer
Hearst Television
- Baltimore, MD USA
(about 7 hours ago)
WBAL has an opening for a highly skilled, ambitious, hardworking Associate Producer to work in our newsroom. The qualified candidate will assist pr...
Digital Designer, Production
Center for American Progress
- Washington, D.C.
(about 7 hours ago)
Digital Designer, Production
Public Relations Manager
Capital Impact Partners
- Washington, D.C., New York, Los Angeles
(about 7 hours ago)
This will play a vital role in using earned media, thought leadership articles, and similar tactics to achieve key strategic goals & brand awareness.
Broadcast Media Manager
Center for American Progress
- Washington, DC USA
(about 8 hours ago)
Reports to: Director, Broadcast CommunicationsStaff reporting to this position: NoneDepartment: CommunicationsPosition Classification: Exempt, full...
Producer
Hearst Television
- Greenville, SC USA
(about 8 hours ago)
WYFF has an opening for a strong, take-charge producer who knows how to create memorable newscasts. The right candidate will have a track record of...
Director of the Susquehanna University Press, Assistant Profes...
Susquehanna University
- Pennsylvania
(about 8 hours ago)
The Department of English & Creative Writing and the Sigmund Weis School of Business at Susquehanna University invite interested publishing pro...
