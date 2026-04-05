Editorial and Digital Marketing Leadership Roles Hiring Now

The Senior Talent Search Is On

Media companies are hunting for leaders who can do two things at once: produce excellent work and grow an audience. The pressure behind that demand has sharpened this year.

Wired just shuttered its UK print edition to redirect resources toward subscriber growth. The Washington Post is turning to creator-led video deals after a round of staff cuts. WSJ, one of the few legacy outlets posting strong digital subscriber numbers, credits editorial discipline as central to its recovery.

The companies still actively hiring for senior creative and editorial talent are the ones that have found a version of this that works for their particular business model.

Whether the title says “editor,” “art director,” or “associate director,” each role demands someone who understands metrics as deeply as they understand craft.

That convergence used to live mostly at digital-native outlets. Now it’s showing up at a legacy business magazine, a regional print publication, and a small independent book publisher. The signal is clear: audience development is no longer a separate department. It’s baked into every senior creative and editorial hire.

What makes today’s batch especially worth watching is the range of formats these companies publish across. Print magazines, contributor networks, TikTok, Amazon advertising, branded content. If you’ve been building skills across multiple channels, these roles were designed for someone like you.

Today’s Hot Jobs

Senior Editor, Leadership at Inc. (Mansueto Ventures)

Why this one matters: Inc.’s Leadership section is a contributor-driven franchise, which means the Senior Editor won’t just be editing stories. They’ll be managing a large roster of columnists and freelancers, coaching writers on performance, and recruiting new voices. This is an editorial role where your success is measured by traffic growth and contributor output, a combination that reflects where digital publishing leadership is heading. The contributor-driven model also gives a section like this more resilience than a staff-heavy operation — a well-run freelance network keeps content flowing without the fixed overhead that has made many editorial teams vulnerable to cuts in recent years.

The salary range of $88,500 to $106,000 plus bonus eligibility puts this solidly above market for similar section-editor roles. The position is covered under the Writers Guild of America East collective bargaining agreement, which means union protections around salary floors, scheduling, and working conditions. That coverage means more now than it might have five years ago.

What they need from you:

Strong editorial judgment paired with deep understanding of audience behavior and digital publishing best practices

Experience managing and coaching a large roster of contributors and freelancers

A track record of scaling editorial content that performs, with a metrics-driven approach

Willingness to work a hybrid schedule (Tuesday through Thursday) at 7 World Trade Center in New York

Apply for the Senior Editor, Leadership role at Inc.

Art Director at Virginia Living

The creative opportunity here: Virginia Living is an award-winning regional lifestyle magazine covering food, culture, destinations, homes, and gardens. The Art Director role offers genuine creative ownership over both the print publication and digital platforms. You’ll be directing photography shoots, commissioning illustrators, and setting the visual direction for every issue. Regional lifestyle print is actually in a steadier position than many national titles right now. Local advertising relationships, loyal community readership, and lower distribution costs give publications like Virginia Living a model that works without scale. Hiring for creative leadership at this level signals real investment in where the publication is going.

Regional magazines like this one rarely advertise nationally for creative leadership, which makes this opening unusual. Richmond’s cost of living also means your salary stretches further than comparable roles in New York or LA.

The ideal candidate brings:

Seasoned experience in magazine art direction across print and digital

Ability to concept, direct, and execute photography and illustration assignments from scouting through final delivery

Strong typography, layout, and brand storytelling skills

Comfort working hands-on in a small, close-knit editorial team based in Richmond, VA

Apply for the Art Director position at Virginia Living

Associate Director, Digital Marketing at Topix Media Lab

What caught our eye: Topix Media Lab is a small, independent publishing house with a catalog spanning gaming, graphic novels, food and drink, home decor, card decks, and children’s titles. The Associate Director will lead full-funnel digital campaigns across Amazon, TikTok, Instagram, and influencer channels. The Amazon and TikTok focus here is worth paying attention to. BookTok has moved serious sales volume for independent and backlist titles, and Amazon’s advertising tools have matured into a genuine acquisition channel for niche genres. Topix’s catalog breadth is actually an advantage in that environment: each genre connects to its own creator ecosystem and its own buying behavior, which means no two campaigns look alike.

This is a remote role. If you’ve been working in-house at a larger publisher and craving more ownership, this is the kind of seat where you can shape strategy from scratch.

Core qualifications:

Proven record developing and executing direct-to-consumer marketing programs, including digital advertising and influencer outreach

Experience building relationships with authors, agents, and influencers in book publishing

Ability to strategize, budget, and run digital advertising and social media efforts across a diverse catalog

Leadership experience, including mentoring junior team members

Apply for the Associate Director, Digital Marketing role at Topix Media Lab

Editorial Intern at Kirkus Reviews

For those just starting out: Kirkus has been one of the most trusted names in book criticism since 1933. This paid, remote internship (15 to 25 hours per week) puts you inside a working editorial operation where you’ll fact-check, maintain editorial calendars, catalog review submissions, and contribute to social media.

The real draw is the opportunity to write for the publication. Kirkus reviews go out to librarians, independent booksellers, and publishing trade professionals who use them for acquisition and stocking decisions. A byline there means your criticism is being read by people with real purchasing power across the industry, which is a disproportionately valuable starting point.

If you’re interested in breaking into editorial at the entry level, getting clips from a publication that functions as the industry’s reading list is a better foundation than most.

What they’re looking for:

Interest in the publishing industry, cultural journalism, and criticism

Strong writing samples and a cover letter

Ability to work remotely 15 to 25 hours per week

Attention to detail for fact-checking and editorial calendar management

Apply for the Editorial Intern position at Kirkus Reviews

Professional Takeaways

Today’s openings reward people who have refused to stay in one lane. The editor who understands analytics. The art director who thinks about digital as naturally as print. The marketer who can pivot from Amazon ads to TikTok influencer campaigns in the same afternoon.

It’s also worth noting what these four companies share beyond the job listings: each operates from a defensible revenue base. Inc. on subscriptions and a contributor network. Virginia Living on local advertising and community readership. Topix on genre-specific catalog depth. Kirkus on its long-standing authority with librarians and the book trade.

These companies are filling seats because they have stable ground to stand on, and in the current media environment, that’s worth paying attention to when you’re evaluating where to take your career next.

If your resume still reads like a single-discipline specialist, consider reframing it around the cross-channel results you’ve delivered. Hiring managers at companies like these aren’t sorting applicants into neat skill categories anymore. They’re looking for people whose experience already mirrors the way modern media actually works.

For more on building a well-rounded social and digital skill set, Mediabistro’s career resources are a good place to start sharpening your positioning.