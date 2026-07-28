Independent Media and Global Publishing Are Hiring Growth Leaders

The Business Side of Mission-Driven Media Is Booming

Audience-supported media companies are assembling the kind of growth teams that used to exist only at well-funded startups. Today’s batch of featured media job listings reveals a pattern worth watching: independent and mission-driven publishers are hiring senior commercial talent, and they’re competing directly with tech and DTC brands for that expertise.

The Bulwark, which has built a profitable subscriber base exceeding one million across newsletters, podcasts, and memberships, is now looking for a Director of Consumer Growth and Revenue. W.W. Norton wants someone to reshape its children’s retail strategy across national chains. And Rain Delay Media needs a social media manager who can grow an NFL-focused creator brand across every short-form platform simultaneously.

What connects these roles is a shared demand for commercial thinking inside editorial-first organizations. These aren’t generic marketing gigs. Each one requires someone who understands that revenue strategy and content quality aren’t competing priorities. If you’ve spent your career proving that point, this is your market.

Today’s Hot Jobs

Director, Consumer Growth and Revenue at The Bulwark

Why this role matters: The Bulwark has done something most digital media companies still dream about: built a profitable, audience-funded business. This hire signals they’re ready to scale that model further. The role sits at the crossroads of marketing, analytics, product, and editorial, which means you’ll own growth strategy across newsletters, podcasts, video, live events, and memberships. For someone who has been looking for a senior growth role where the product is actually journalism, this is rare.

The key qualifications:

Experience leading consumer growth strategy across subscription or membership businesses

Ability to develop and execute strategies spanning marketing, analytics, and product

Track record driving subscriber growth and consumer revenue performance

Comfort working at the intersection of editorial and business teams

Apply for the Director of Consumer Growth and Revenue role at The Bulwark

National Retail Accounts Director, Children’s at W.W. Norton

What makes this one compelling: Norton is one of the last major independent publishers in the U.S., and this role puts you in charge of growing their children’s list across Barnes and Noble, Books-A-Million, and mass merchandisers. You’ll shape the retail strategy for both Norton’s own titles and its distribution clients, working closely with editorial, design, marketing, and publicity. For anyone in book publishing who wants a seat at the strategy table rather than just executing someone else’s plan, this is that seat. The role is fully remote.

What they need from you:

Strong commercial instincts and experience selling into national retail chains

Data-informed decision-making with the ability to turn marketplace insights into growth

A genuine passion for children’s books and the children’s publishing landscape

Ability to collaborate across editorial, design, and marketing teams to champion standout titles

Apply for the National Retail Accounts Director position at W.W. Norton

Social Media Manager, NFL at Rain Delay Media

Why you should pay attention: Rain Delay Media is the production company behind some of the biggest athlete-driven shows on YouTube and podcasts, including Road Trippin’ with Richard Jefferson and Kendrick Perkins. This role puts you in charge of the multi-platform social presence for The Schultz Report and additional NFL shows. You’ll own the voice, grow the audience, and turn long-form content into short-form storytelling across Instagram, TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and X. If you’ve been building social strategy skills and want to apply them inside creator-driven sports media, this is precisely that opportunity. The position is remote-friendly.

Core requirements:

Proven ability to own multi-platform content strategy, including content calendars and community engagement

Experience creating and maintaining a consistent editorial voice across social channels

Deep knowledge of NFL football and the sports media conversation

Skills in turning long-form video and podcast content into platform-native short-form clips

Apply for the Social Media Manager, NFL role at Rain Delay Media

Managing Editor, Think Global Health at the Council on Foreign Relations

The editorial angle: Think Global Health has published over 1,500 articles from nearly 1,400 authors across 115 countries, attracting 10 million page views and earning Webby nominations along the way. This managing editor role means running an online magazine that translates complex global health policy for a broad audience, with work regularly cited by The Atlantic, BBC, the New York Times, and the Washington Post. The position is remote and represents a genuine opportunity to lead editorial operations at an internationally respected publication. For editors who want their work to inform policy conversations, few roles offer this level of reach.

What the role demands:

Experience managing editorial operations for a high-output digital publication

Ability to work with a global network of expert contributors across multiple continents

Strong understanding of health policy, global affairs, or science communication

Track record of growing newsletter subscribers and audience engagement

Apply for the Managing Editor position at the Council on Foreign Relations

Professional Takeaways

Today’s listings share a clear throughline: organizations with strong editorial identities are hiring business-minded people, and business-focused organizations are hiring editorial thinkers. If your resume tells only one of those stories, now is the time to rewrite it. Highlight the revenue impact of your editorial decisions, or the editorial sensibility behind your growth campaigns.

The candidates who land these roles will be the ones who can speak both languages fluently. And if you’re headed toward an interview for any of these positions, consider how a thoughtful follow-up note can reinforce that dual fluency after the conversation ends.

Also on the Web

Beyond Mediabistro, these roles are also making waves across the industry.

Head of Content Innovation at Roku

Posted just hours ago, this Santa Monica-based role signals Roku’s continued push beyond hardware into original content strategy. Anyone tracking the streaming wars should bookmark this one. Apply for the Head of Content Innovation role at Roku

Director, Content Strategy and Acquisitions at Paramount

A New York-based strategy role at one of the legacy entertainment giants, focused on content acquisitions. Worth watching as Paramount continues to reshape its portfolio. Apply for the Director of Content Strategy role at Paramount

Lead Creative Strategist at Launch Potato

A fully remote creative strategy role at a performance marketing company that works across media verticals. Good fit for strategists who want to pair creative instincts with measurable outcomes. Apply for the Lead Creative Strategist role at Launch Potato