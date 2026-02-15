Labor, Behavioral Science, and Design Jobs Hiring in Media Now

Mission-Driven Media Is Where the Interesting Work Lives

Scroll through today’s listings, and a pattern emerges that has nothing to do with AI tools or social media algorithms. The organizations doing the most compelling hiring right now are the ones with something real to say. A behavioral science agency building campaigns that change how people act. A major labor union is investing in a two-person digital team expansion. A new editorial publication launching with the visual ambitions of The Economist.

These roles share a common thread: they require media professionals who can take complex, sometimes dry material and make it accessible and engaging. That’s a very specific skill set, and it’s one that traditional newsrooms, academic publishers, and nonprofit communications teams have been quietly developing in their people for years. If that describes your background, the market is tilting in your direction.

What’s also notable is the range of seniority on display. Today’s featured roles span from mid-career specialists to executive-level directors, all at organizations where media work sits close to the core mission rather than functioning as a support department. That proximity to purpose tends to come with more creative autonomy and less bureaucratic friction.

Today’s Hot Jobs

Media Director at Marketing for Change

Why this one matters: Marketing for Change is an independent national ad agency rooted in behavioral science and focused entirely on social change campaigns. The Media Director role sits at the executive level and carries real authority: you’d be leading and scaling their entire media planning, buying, and earned exposure practice across regional, state, and national campaigns. For senior media professionals who’ve spent years optimizing for conversions and CPMs, this is a chance to apply that same rigor to work designed to influence how people think, feel, and act on issues that matter.

What they need from you:

Deep expertise across specialized media channels with the ability to serve as the agency’s go-to media authority

Experience leading a media team with responsibility for agency profitability and client satisfaction

An entrepreneurial mindset is comfortable building and evolving a practice area, not just managing one

Background connecting research-driven strategy to real-world media execution

Apply to the Media Director role at Marketing for Change

Digital Strategy Manager at the National Association of Letter Carriers

The opportunity here: NALC represents 290,000 active and retired letter carriers, and they’re building out their digital team with two simultaneous hires (including a Digital Communications Specialist posting as well). The Strategy Manager role is the leadership position, carrying primary responsibility for digital strategy development, podcast and video production oversight, and advocacy campaign execution. The $75,000 to $105,000 salary range is competitive for D.C.-based nonprofit work, and labor organizations tend to practice what they preach on benefits and work-life balance.

The ideal candidate brings:

Strong background developing and implementing digital strategy to advance organizational goals

Analytical skills paired with excellent written and verbal communication

Experience managing multiple projects under tight deadlines across podcast, video, and social channels

Ability to increase member engagement and grow online presence for a large, established organization

Apply to the Digital Strategy Manager position at NALC

Publication Designer at Havenford

What makes this different: Havenford is launching a Philadelphia-based editorial publication focused on professional services, and they’ve done something rare: completed all the brand strategy, visual identity, and cover design work before hiring the publication designer. That means you’d walk into 32 pages of finished brand guidelines, multiple cover designs, and content ready to be designed. Your job is to build the interior architecture, including long-form article layouts, data visualization templates, citation systems, and typography hierarchies. The visual benchmark they cite is The Economist meets Harvard Business Review meets S&P industry reports. If you’ve been looking for freelance editorial work with genuine design ambition, this is worth your attention.

Core requirements:

Experience designing publication interiors for long-form content (2,000 to 5,000 words)

Ability to create data visualization templates including charts, indexes, and benchmarks

Skill building comprehensive design system documentation for ongoing production use

Comfort working within established brand guidelines while bringing strong editorial design instincts

Apply to the Publication Designer role at Havenford

Content Specialist at Shannon Fabrics

A strong fit for versatile writers: Shannon Fabrics is a Los Angeles-based textile company hiring a Content Specialist at $80,000 to $100,000, which is a genuinely solid range for a content role at a mid-size brand. The position blends social media management, long-form blog writing, event marketing, and community engagement. You’d report directly to the Marketing Manager and partner with their Education team, which signals that content here is treated as central to the business rather than an afterthought. The role asks for someone who can own a social content calendar while also writing substantive educational content about products and industry topics.

Key qualifications:

Social media management experience across multiple platforms with a focus on community engagement

Strong long-form writing and editing skills for web and blog content

Experience creating marketing campaigns for educational events and promotions

Ability to lead projects from ideation through completion with creative ownership

Apply to the Content Specialist position at Shannon Fabrics

The Takeaway for Job Seekers

If your resume leans heavily on tactics (social media scheduling, SEO optimization, email campaigns) without connecting those skills to outcomes that matter to an organization’s mission, today’s listings are a reminder to reframe. Every one of these roles asks for someone who can translate complexity into clarity for a specific audience. That’s the differentiator.

Before you apply, study the organization’s mission and be ready to articulate how your media skills serve it. And if one of these roles feels right, make sure you’re prepared to evaluate the offer thoughtfully. Mediabistro’s guide on what to do when you get a job offer is a useful resource for navigating that conversation with confidence.