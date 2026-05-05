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Coldest Mays in California since 1895

Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Mays in California since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the lowest average temperature in each month. For each of the coldest months listed below, we’ve included the average state temperature, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.

#9. May 2010 (tie)

– Average temperature: 56.9°F

– Monthly high temperature: 69.8°F

– Monthly low temperature: 44°F

– Total precipitation: 1.07″

#9. May 1905 (tie)

– Average temperature: 56.9°F

– Monthly high temperature: 68.7°F

– Monthly low temperature: 45.1°F

– Total precipitation: 1.84″

#8. May 1930

– Average temperature: 56.6°F

– Monthly high temperature: 69.2°F

– Monthly low temperature: 44°F

– Total precipitation: 1.2″

#7. May 1899

– Average temperature: 56.5°F

– Monthly high temperature: 69.5°F

– Monthly low temperature: 43.6°F

– Total precipitation: 0.99″

#6. May 1908

– Average temperature: 56°F

– Monthly high temperature: 69.2°F

– Monthly low temperature: 42.8°F

– Total precipitation: 1.36″

#5. May 1917

– Average temperature: 55.5°F

– Monthly high temperature: 67.6°F

– Monthly low temperature: 43.4°F

– Total precipitation: 0.83″

#3. May 1953 (tie)

– Average temperature: 55.4°F

– Monthly high temperature: 67.5°F

– Monthly low temperature: 43.3°F

– Total precipitation: 1.63″

#3. May 1933 (tie)

– Average temperature: 55.4°F

– Monthly high temperature: 67.7°F

– Monthly low temperature: 43.1°F

– Total precipitation: 1.62″

#2. May 1998

– Average temperature: 54.9°F

– Monthly high temperature: 65.4°F

– Monthly low temperature: 44.4°F

– Total precipitation: 3.03″

#1. May 1977

– Average temperature: 54.8°F

– Monthly high temperature: 65.9°F

– Monthly low temperature: 43.8°F

– Total precipitation: 1.88″