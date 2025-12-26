Christian Mueller // Shutterstock

How gas prices have changed in California in the last week

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in California using data from AAA. Gas prices are as of December 26.

California by the numbers

– Gas current price: $4.29

– Week change: -$0.03 (-0.6%)

– Year change: -$0.05 (-1.2%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $6.44 (6/14/22)

– Diesel current price: $4.92

– Week change: -$0.04 (-0.8%)

– Year change: +$0.11 (+2.4%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $7.01 (6/18/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in California

#1. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles: $4.51

#2. Napa: $4.50

#3. San Diego: $4.49

#4. Los Angeles-Long Beach: $4.46

#5. Santa Barbara-Santa Maria-Lompoc: $4.40

#6. Ventura: $4.38

#7. Salinas: $4.35

#8. Orange County: $4.34

#9. San Francisco: $4.34

#10. Santa Cruz-Watsonville: $4.33

#11. Santa Rosa: $4.31

#12. Bakersfield: $4.30

#13. San Rafael: $4.26

#14. Hanford-Corcoran: $4.25

#15. Oakland: $4.24

#16. San Bernardino: $4.23

#17. Visalia-Tulare-Porterville: $4.21

#18. Vallejo-Fairfield: $4.20

#19. Riverside: $4.18

#20. Fresno: $4.17

#21. Madera-Chowchilla: $4.15

#22. El Centro: $4.14

#23. Sacramento: $4.14

#24. San Jose: $4.14

#25. Merced: $4.10

#26. Yolo: $4.08

#27. Modesto: $3.99

#28. Chico-Paradise: $3.99

#29. Stockton-Lodi: $3.97

#30. Redding: $3.88

#31. Yuba City: $3.80

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Oklahoma: $2.26

#2. Iowa: $2.38

#3. Arkansas: $2.39

#5. Oregon

– Regular gas price: $3.48

#4. Alaska

– Regular gas price: $3.56

#3. Washington

– Regular gas price: $3.90

#2. California

– Regular gas price: $4.29

#1. Hawaii

– Regular gas price: $4.42