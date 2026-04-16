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Most dominant seasons in Los Angeles Clippers history

While championships often define legacy, regular-season dominance can reveal just as much about a team’s peak performance. From record-setting win totals to historically efficient offenses and suffocating defenses, these seasons represent the highest sustained levels of excellence each franchise has reached.

Stacker compiled a list of the most dominant seasons in Los Angeles Clippers history using data from Stathead. Seasons are ranked by Simple Rating System (SRS), which measures point differential adjusted for strength of schedule. Developed by Sports Reference, SRS measures a team’s average point differential while adjusting for strength of schedule, making it one of the clearest ways to compare teams across eras.

Here’s a look at the five most dominant seasons in team history.

#5. 2020-21 Season

– Record: 47-25

– SRS: 6.02 (#145 all-time SRS rank)

– Head Coach: Tyronn Lue

– Leading Scorer: Kawhi Leonard (24.8 PPG)

#4. 2012-13 Season

– Record: 56-26

– SRS: 6.43 (#118 all-time SRS rank)

– Head Coach: Vinny Del Negro

– Leading Scorer: Blake Griffin (18.0 PPG)

#3. 2019-20 Season

– Record: 49-23

– SRS: 6.66 (#105 all-time SRS rank)

– Head Coach: Doc Rivers

– Leading Scorer: Kawhi Leonard (27.1 PPG)

#2. 2014-15 Season

– Record: 56-26

– SRS: 6.8 (#93 all-time SRS rank)

– Head Coach: Doc Rivers

– Leading Scorer: Blake Griffin (21.9 PPG)

#1. 2013-14 Season

– Record: 57-25

– SRS: 7.27 (#70 all-time SRS rank)

– Head Coach: Doc Rivers

– Leading Scorer: Blake Griffin (24.1 PPG)