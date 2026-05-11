AIML Appoints Dr. Martin Green to Medical Advisory Board and Issue Options

Founding Architect of Canadian Cardiac Electrophysiology and 45-Year Authority on Electrocardiography Joins AIML’s Medical Advisory Board

AI/ML Innovations Inc. ("AIML" or the "Company") (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Martin Stephen Green, MD, FRCPC, Professor Emeritus at the University of Ottawa, to the Company’s Medical Advisory Board (the "MAB"), effective April 27, 2026.

Dr. Green joins the MAB at the invitation of Dr. Paul Dorian, MD, MSc., the Company’s Medical Innovation Architect and Chair of the Medical Advisory Board. The two physicians have collaborated for more than three decades across the Canadian Registry of Atrial Fibrillation (CARAF), the Canadian Cardiovascular Society guideline process, and a series of peer-reviewed publications.

Dr. Green is a founding figure of Canadian cardiac electrophysiology. He established the Arrhythmia Service at the University of Ottawa Heart Institute (UOHI) in 1983 as its sole electrophysiologist and built it into a national referral centre. He served as Director of the EP Fellowship Program (1983-2017), Director of the ECG Department (1983-2018), and Director of the Inherited Arrhythmia Clinic (2013-2022). He trained under Professor Hein J.J. Wellens at the University of Limburg in Maastricht and is a co-author of the 1984 Circulation paper on programmed ventricular stimulation that helped establish the field.

Dr. Green’s appointment strengthens the clinical depth of AIML’s Medical Advisory Board as the Company advances its product portfolio through clinical validation, regulatory engagement, and commercial deployment.

Dr. Paul Dorian, Chair of the AIML Medical Advisory Board, commented:

"Martin Green is one of the people who built modern cardiac electrophysiology in Canada. He has spent forty-five years reading electrocardiograms and Holter recordings at a level very few physicians anywhere have matched, and he has trained much of the next generation. Inviting him to join our Medical Advisory Board is one of the most consequential clinical additions AIML can make at this stage of its growth."

Dr. Martin Green commented:

"AIML is approaching ECG signal processing with the rigor that the underlying physiology requires. I am excited for the opportunity to help the company alongside Paul Dorian and the AIML team. I am honoured to accept the invitation to join the Medical Advisory Board."

Paul Duffy, Executive Chairman and CEO of AIML, commented:

"Dr. Green’s arrival on the Medical Advisory Board, at Dr. Dorian’s invitation, is a significant moment for AIML. He brings depth in electrocardiography and Canadian electrophysiology training, an extensive clinical research record, and direct experience with the limitations of the ECG platforms in clinical use today. With Dr. Green joined alongside Dr. Dorian, Dr. Rabinowitz, Dr. Connelly, Dr. Heilbron, and Dr. Deyell, AIML’s Medical Advisory Board has strong clinical support to assist with the Company’s regulatory, scientific, and commercial programs at the highest standard."

AIML established its Medical Advisory Board in May 2025 to guide clinical studies, regulatory strategy, and real-world deployment of the Company’s AI-driven ECG signal-processing platforms. Dr. Dorian was appointed Medical Innovation Architect and Head of the Medical Advisory Board in January 2026. With the addition of Dr. Green, AIML’s MAB now extends across three of Canada’s principal cardiac centres – St. Michael’s Hospital (Toronto), St. Paul’s Hospital (Vancouver), and the University of Ottawa Heart Institute (Ottawa) – providing national clinical coverage in support of the Company’s continued growth.

About Dr. Martin Green

Dr. Martin Stephen Green, MD, FRCPC, is Professor Emeritus, Faculty of Medicine, University of Ottawa, and the recently retired Cardiologist and Cardiac Electrophysiologist at the University of Ottawa Heart Institute (UOHI).

Dr. Green received his medical degree from the University of Toronto in 1975, where he was awarded the K.J.R. Wightman Prize in Internal Medicine and the Cody Silver Medal. He completed Internal Medicine and Cardiology training at the University of Ottawa, obtaining his FRCPC (Medicine and Cardiology) in 1981, and subsequently undertook a Research Fellowship in Cardiac Electrophysiology under Professor Hein J.J. Wellens at the University of Limburg, Maastricht, the Netherlands (1981-1983), funded by the Medical Research Council of Canada.

Returning to Ottawa in 1983, Dr. Green founded the UOHI Arrhythmia Service. He served as Director of the Arrhythmia Service and Electrophysiology Laboratory (1983-2002 and 2007-2010), Director of the EP Fellowship Program (1983-2017), Director of the ECG Department (1983-2018), and Director of the Inherited Arrhythmia Clinic (2013-2022). He chaired the Board of Governors of the UOHI Academic Medical Organization from 2003 to 2016 and served on the executive of the Canadian Heart Rhythm Society (CHRS), including a decade-long tenure as Chair of its Education Committee.

Dr. Green is the recipient of the 2010 Canadian Cardiovascular Society Distinguished Teacher Award and the 2022 Canadian Heart Rhythm Society Career Achievement Award. He has authored or co-authored more than 230 peer-reviewed publications, including the 1984 Circulation paper "Significance of ventricular arrhythmias initiated by programmed ventricular stimulation" (Brugada P, Green M, Abdollah H, Wellens HJJ) – a foundational paper in sudden-death risk stratification. He is a long-standing investigator in the Canadian Registry of Atrial Fibrillation (CARAF I and II) and serves as Chair of the Events Committee of the COAST-AF randomized controlled trial and Chair of the Data Safety & Monitoring Committee of VIRTUES-CIED (CANet).

Dr. Green is co-editor, with Andrew Krahn (UBC) and Wael Alqarawi (UOHI / King Saud University), of the Springer textbook Electrocardiography of Inherited Arrhythmias and Cardiomyopathies: From Basic Science to Clinical Practice (Springer Nature, 2020). He has held editorial roles at the Canadian Journal of Cardiology, Heart Rhythm, the Journal of Electrocardiology, and the Indian Pacing and Electrophysiology Journal, and has served as visiting faculty at meetings of the Indian Society of Electrocardiology and other international cardiology societies. He is a co-author of the 2024 Canadian Journal of Cardiology paper "Interpreting Wide-Complex Tachycardia With the Use of Artificial Intelligence."

Stock Option Grant

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 4,000,000 stock options to certain employees of the Company, each exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at $0.10 for a period of five years.

About AI/ML Innovations Inc.

AIML Innovations Inc. is a global technology company pioneering the use of artificial intelligence and neural networks to transform digital health. Our proprietary platforms leverage advanced signal processing and deep learning to convert complex biometric data into actionable clinical insights – supporting earlier diagnosis, personalized treatment, and more effective care.

AIML’s shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:AIML), the OTCQB Venture Market (AIMLF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (42FB).

For detailed information please see AIML’s website at https://www.aiml.health or the Company’s filed documents at www.sedarplus.ca.

AIML Contact:

Paul Duffy, Executive Chairman and CEO

416-941-8900

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements – Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with the implementation of the Company’s products and services as currently proposed or at all. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including with respect to the nature and timing of future operations and the receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: AI/ML Innovations Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire