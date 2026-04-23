Gold House Announces Fifth Annual Gold Gala Celebrating The 2026 Gold100 List and Cultural Leaders Who Connect the World

Onstage honorees and presenters include Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Charles Melton, Jet Li, Simu Liu, Eileen Gu, Revathi Advaithi, EJAE, Bowen Yang, Candace Parker, Chrissy Teigen, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Hayley Kiyoko, H.E.R., HUMAN MADE, Lee Sung Jin, Liza Soberano, Maia Kealoha, Asif Ali, Poorna Jagannathan, Saagar Shaikh, Theresia Gouw, and more

Gold House, the cultural platform shaping global opportunity, returns to the historic Music Center in downtown Los Angeles for its fifth annual Gold Gala on Saturday, May 9, 2026-and for the first time, the definitive celebration of Asian Pacific culture expands into a global platform for cultural power that connects us more closely.

What began as a community milestone has evolved into the definitive worldwide Asian Pacific cultural convening of over 650 leaders across industries, honoring the 2026 Gold100 List-the most impactful Asian Pacific culture makers-and introducing this year’s theme, A New Gold World: a call to build shared abundance in an era increasingly defined by division.

The program will feature presentations to special honorees for their contributions to culture, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Charles Melton, Jet Li, Simu Liu, Eileen Gu, Revathi Advaithi, and more. Gold100 honorees EJAE,Theresia Gouw, HUMAN MADE, Tejasvi Manoj, Jen Lee, Brett Bolton, and more will also take the stage to represent their respective categories (Entertainment and Media, Business and Technology, Fashion and Lifestyle, Social Impact, and Sports and Gaming, respectively) with their vision for the future of their industries.

Bowen Yang will open the award show with a special monologue featuring his trademark insights on culture. Asif Ali, Saagar Shaikh, and Poorna Jagannathan, the stars of Hulu’s acclaimed comedy series Deli Boys, will open the second half of the show. Hayley Kiyoko will perform a bespoke set ahead of the release of her directorial debut and accompanying album Girls Like Girls. On-stage presenters and speakers include a special presentation by the daughters of Jet Li and Bruce Lee, Jane Li and Shannon Lee, notable multicultural creative and business leaders Candace Parker, Chrissy Teigen, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, H.E.R., Lee Sung Jin, Liza Soberano, Maia Kealoha,Maggie Kang, Debby Soo (CEO of OpenTable), Peggy Roe (EVP & Chief Customer Officer, Marriott International), Bridgit Antoinette Evans (CEO of Pop Culture Collaborative), Anjula Acharia (Founder & CEO, 5 Junction Records and A Series Investments/Management), Maneet Ahuja (Editor-at-Large and Founder of Iconoclast), Eric Feng (General Partner, Gold House Ventures and SVP & General Manager, Yahoo Research Group), and more surprises forthcoming.

Guests will be treated to a dinner experience presented by OpenTable, featuring a menu curated by James Beard Award-winning Executive Chef Justin Pichetrungsi and the team behind the critically acclaimed Anajak Thai in Sherman Oaks, California.

Throughout the evening, guests will experience the signature Gold Carpet with a media room made possible by The Walter and Shirley Wang Foundation, unique activations including custom portrait moments presented by Chase Sapphire Reserve for BusinessSM, special transportation and the renowned "GoldBot" by Genesis Motor America, featured products from brands within the L’Oréal Groupe portfolio, a cocktail reception and bespoke signature cocktails presented by Hennessy, pure, crisp hydration provided by Smartwater, the latest hits throughout the evening from Amazon Music, and other surprise moments.

The Gold Gala will be immediately followed by the Billboard x Gold House Founders Party to continue the celebration. The party will feature a performance by RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Nymphia Wind and Plastique Tiara, a DJ set by Mortal Kombat II star Joe Taslim, the return of the beloved Celebrity Karaoke Room presented by Maybelline New York, custom photo booths presented by Asian entertainment streamer Viki, and late-night bites featuring American Chinese favorites from Panda Express®.

The Gold Gala and Founders Party are made possible with additional support from exclusive hotel partner Marriott Bonvoy®, commercial airline partner Delta, wine partner Silver Oak, and gift bag partner Dagne Dover. For the fourth year in a row, the event will be produced by Sequoia Productions, with stage visuals designed by Aura Studios.

The morning of the Gold Gala, the most influential Asian Pacific women will gather at The West Hollywood EDITION for the Gold Women Breakfast, co-presented by Marriott Bonvoy. This year’s event will provide guests with a special portrait moment and touch-up station presented by Rare Beauty, bespoke activations from Nordstrom, and more.

For more details on the special honors:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, award-winning actor and producer, and New York Times bestselling author, will receive the inaugural Global Vanguard Honor for her unprecedented 25-year career bridging Asian Pacific and Western cultures through acclaimed work across Hindi cinema and Hollywood, as well as her continued work to amplify emerging and underrepresented voices in film and television through her production company Purple Pebble Pictures-recognized by Time 100 and Forbes’ "Most Powerful Women."

Jet Li , martial arts icon, actor, and philanthropist, will receive the Gold Legend Honor for inspiring generations of Asian Pacific talent by bringing wushu to a global stage and building an enduring legacy through his films and One Foundation charity.

Charles Melton will receive the inaugural Gold Artistic Achievement Honor for his critically acclaimed work in May December and BEEF Season Two, cementing his place as a defining voice for Asian Pacific talent and as one of Hollywood’s most compelling dramatic actors.

Simu Liu will receive the Gold Mogul Honor for his multi-hyphenate success as an actor, author, producer, and advocate, which has established him as a defining Asian Pacific voice in mainstream Hollywood and a tireless champion for representation both on and off screen.

Eileen Gu , the most decorated Olympic freestyle skier in history, will receive the Gold Impact Honor, presented by Marriott Bonvoy, in recognition of her dedication to creating meaningful and lasting change through her fearless ambition, her fluent bridging of cultures, and her passionate advocacy for women in sports.

Revathi Advaithi , CEO of Flex, will receive the inaugural Forbes Gold Honor for her extraordinary rise from shop floor supervisor to the helm of a $26 billion global manufacturing leader. She is breaking barriers as one of the few Indian-born women to lead a Fortune 500 company while championing diversity, women in STEM, and sustainable innovation across 30 countries.

Representing their respective Gold100 categories, Theresia Gouw (Venture Capitalist, Gold100 Business and Tech), EJAE (GRAMMY, Golden Globe, and Academy Award-winning Recording Artist and Songwriter, Gold100 Entertainment and Media), Rei Matsunuma and Rehito Hatoyama (CEO and COO & Chief Strategy Officer, HUMAN MADE, Gold100 Fashion and Lifestyle), Tejasvi Manoj (Founder of Shield Seniors, TIME Kid of the Year, New Gold Social Impact), and Jen Lee and Brett Bolton (U.S. Paralympic Sled Hockey Gold Medalists, Gold100 Sports and Gaming) will each deliver a forward-looking address sharing their singular visions for the future of their industries, inspiring the next generation of Asian Pacific pioneers to lead with bold ideas and unapologetic ambition.

Press Inquiries:

goldhouse@kcdworldwide.com

rose@goldhouse.org

About Gold House:

Gold House is a platform where culture shapes global opportunity. Operating with the heart of a nonprofit and the reach of a world-class enterprise, Gold House brings people together through cultural experiences, entertainment, and entrepreneurship. We believe culture is the foundation for change: it forms who we are, who we know, how we love, what we build, and what becomes possible.

SOURCE: Gold House

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