Kevin Sorbo and Sam Sorbo Join Director Tim Chey's Remake of Noah’s Ark Movie – 'The Flood: End of Mankind'

Acclaimed film stars Kevin Sorbo and his wife Sam Sorbo will join the cast of ‘The Flood: End of Mankind’ directed by Timothy Chey.

The film will be released in 3,000 theaters on October 2, 2026.

"We’re very excited Kevin will play Noah," says a spokesperson for Amazing Grace LA studios. "He was born to play Hercules and he was born to play Noah."

This will be Kevin Sorbo’s 3rd film with Chey. He previously starred in ‘The Firing Squad’ and ‘Christmas Eve’.

‘The Firing Squad’ was released in 800 theaters nationwide in August 2024 and opened #9 at the box office nationwide in U.S.

"I love working with Kevin," says Chey. "He’s a man’s man and maybe the most macho actor I’ve ever worked with. More importantly is Kevin’s faith in Christ. That’s the most important."

Many in the faith-based community thought the first ‘Noah’ movie released in 2013 was not anything as it was in the Bible. Chey is making sure ‘The Flood’ is Biblically-correct and is consulting with many pastors about the story.

This will be Chey’s 18th movie and his 4th film on the end of the world.

"We’re 100% living in the last days before the Lord’s return. Everything points to the His return," says Chey. "And Jesus said in the days of Noah so shall it be before His return."

The story of Noah in the Bible speaks of a time of unrelenting violence and Godless behavior on the earth. The Lord destroyed the entire earth through the flood, but spared Noah and his family due to Noah’s righteousness.

"I remember a time when there were no mass shootings," says Chey. "So does Kevin. And so we’re in an incredible period of violence, scams, unbridled sex, hatred, murder, everything. I hope this film scares people out of the Lake of Fire."

Shooting is taking place in California and several top A.I. artists will be helping with the film.

Chey’s recently completed film, ‘Christmas Eve’ opens in theaters in December 2026. The film had test screenings throughout the country already.

‘Christmas Eve’ is based on seven true stories of people who found Jesus on Christmas Eve around the world.

Chey has produced and directed over 17 faith-based movies including ‘The Firing Squad’ (Cuba Gooding, Jr., Eric Roberts, Kevin Sorbo) ‘Freedom’ (Cuba Gooding, Jr., William Sadler, Sharon Leal) that was shot on the Amistad for Showtime and also produced and directed Sony Pictures faith-based ‘Slamma Jamma’ (Michael Irvin, Chris Staples) along with ‘The Islands’ (Mira Sorvino, John Savage) ’20 Minutes’, ‘Journey to Hell’, et al

Chey is a Harvard and USC alumnus. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa and is also a pro-bono trial attorney helping churches and faith-based organizations. He’s won seminal cases in both federal and state courts.

For Media contacts:

Lisa Stallworth, Kim Haskel, and Carolyn Wright

Unlimited Publicity

production@post.com

424 360 9306

SOURCE: Unlimited Publicity

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire