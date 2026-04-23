NJ Based Tech Founder Launches Wipeboard, the Kanban Project Tool Built for Teams That Gave Up on Monday.com

Wipeboard offers per-workspace pricing starting at $9/month – a fraction of the cost of enterprise tools – with a 15-minute onboarding designed to end the team adoption problem that plagues the industry

Remergify today announced the public launch of Wipeboard (wipeboard.io), a Kanban-based project management platform built specifically for growing teams of 3 to 25 people. The product launches with a full feature set, four pricing tiers, and a founding principle that sets it apart from every major competitor: the entire team should be using the board by the end of day one, not the end of month one.

"Every team I’ve ever talked to has a graveyard of project tools," said Stuart Fine, CEO of Remergify and founder of Wipeboard. "They tried Trello and hit the Power-Up wall. They tried Monday.com and watched the bill climb while adoption collapsed. They built a beautiful Notion workspace that only one person understood. The problem was never the team – it was that the tools were built for enterprise organizations with dedicated administrators, not for a 10-person agency or a growing startup that just needs to see what’s happening and ship work."

Wipeboard was designed from the ground up to eliminate that gap. New users can create a board, import a pre-built workflow template, invite their team, and begin working in under 15 minutes. The platform includes native Kanban boards, sprint planning and client project templates, built-in automations, team dashboards, an activity log with tier-based retention, and a white-label option for agencies and consultants who manage client workflows.

A Pricing Model That Changes the Math for Growing Teams

The project management software market is dominated by per-seat pricing models that become prohibitively expensive as teams grow. Monday.com charges up to $19 per seat per month. ClickUp Business runs $12 per seat. For a 10-person team, that translates to $120 to $228 per month – before accounting for add-ons.

Wipeboard charges per workspace, not per seat.

A 10-person team pays $29 per month on Wipeboard’s Growth plan – a savings of more than $2,300 annually compared to Monday.com Pro for the same headcount. The full tier structure is:

Starter – $9/month, up to 3 users

Growth – $29/month, up to 10 users

Team – $49/month, up to 20 users, includes Audit Log with 90-day retention and CSV export

Business – $79/month, up to 25 users, includes white-label, 1-year Audit Log retention, and full compliance history

"The per-seat model made sense when software had to be installed on individual machines," said Fine. "It makes no sense for a cloud-based collaboration tool. We’re not charging you more because your team is growing. That’s backward."

Built for the Team at the Inflection Point

Wipeboard’s target customer is the team that has outgrown a shared spreadsheet or Slack thread but hasn’t yet reached the scale that justifies enterprise software complexity. This segment – companies and departments with 3 to 25 active collaborators – represents one of the largest underserved markets in the productivity software space.

The platform includes workflow templates purpose-built for this customer profile: sprint planning for small dev teams running without a Jira administrator, client project management for agencies juggling multiple engagements, editorial calendars for content teams, employee onboarding for distributed teams, and bug tracking without the overhead of enterprise ticketing systems.

The white-label option on the Business tier addresses a channel opportunity that most tools in this category ignore: digital agencies and operations consultants who deliver Wipeboard as a client-facing workflow tool under their own brand, without the overhead of building proprietary software.

About Wipeboard

Wipeboard is a Kanban project management platform built for teams of 3 to 25 people who need real workflow visibility without the complexity, cost, or administrative overhead of enterprise tools. The platform features native Kanban boards, pre-built workflow templates, built-in automations, team dashboards, a tiered Audit Log, and white-label capabilities. Wipeboard is developed and operated by Remergify LLC, a Miami-based multi-venture technology company.

Wipeboard is available immediately at wipeboard.io. A free trial is available with no credit card required.

About Remergify LLC

Remergify LLC is a Miami, Florida-based technology holding company developing products at the intersection of team productivity, blockchain infrastructure, identity security, and community economic development. Portfolio companies include Wipeboard, TrustNFT, ReadySetFundGrow, GeoNFT.games, and SeedlessWallet.

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Media inquiries, product demonstrations, and interview requests with Stuart Fine should be directed to stuart@wipeboard.io.

Screenshots, product images, and brand assets available upon request.

SOURCE: Remergify, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire