Wipeboard Launches AI Creative Ideation Add-On, Bringing AI-Powered Brainstorming Directly Into Team Project Boards

New $19/month add-on generates idea cards from user challenges and converts brainstorm sessions into live project tasks with one click

Wipeboard.io, the real-time team project whiteboard built for small teams, agencies, and consultants, today announced the launch of Wipeboard AI Ideation – an AI-powered creative brainstorming add-on that lets teams go from blank canvas to structured project board in minutes.

Available immediately at wipeboard.io for $19/month as an add-on to any existing Wipeboard plan, AI Ideation gives teams a freeform canvas with an AI sidebar that generates sticky-card-style ideas based on a plain-language description of any challenge, project, or goal. Teams can drag the ideas they want onto the canvas, organize and group them collaboratively in real time, and convert the strongest ideas into live Wipeboard project tasks with a single click.

"The best ideas in any organization happen before the project board exists. Wipeboard already handles the execution side – who’s doing what, when it’s done, and who can see it. AI Ideation handles the moment before that, when a team is staring at a blank screen trying to figure out what to build. Now both sides live in the same product."

– Stuart Fine, CEO, Remergify LLC

HOW IT WORKS

Teams open an Ideation session, describe their challenge in plain language – a product launch, a campaign brief, a strategic problem – and choose from five AI generation modes: broad ideas, specific tactics, constraints, questions the team hasn’t asked yet, or unconventional wild cards. The AI generates eight sticky cards by default, each a concise standalone idea of ten to fifteen words.

Users drag the cards they want onto the canvas, discard the rest, and can generate additional rounds in any mode. Groups, labels, and voting are available for collaborative prioritization sessions. When the session is complete, the Convert to Board feature turns selected idea cards into project tasks inside any existing Wipeboard project – or creates a new project automatically.

AI Ideation is available to all Wipeboard plan holders as a $19/month add-on. Teams on Growth and Scale plans receive access to more powerful AI model routing, higher daily generation limits, and real-time collaborative canvas sessions with cursor presence.

WIPEBOARD PLATFORM EXPANSION

Today’s launch marks the first expansion of the Wipeboard platform beyond its core project management product. Wipeboard Education – a FERPA and COPPA-compliant classroom collaboration tool for K-12 teachers – is in development, with a target launch later this year. Wipeboard Justice, a case strategy board for DA offices and law enforcement, is also in development. All products share a single login across the Wipeboard platform.

"We built Wipeboard because teams kept failing with tools that were too complex or too generic. The same thing is true in brainstorming, in classrooms, and in case strategy. Every context deserves a board built specifically for it. That’s what the Wipeboard platform is becoming."

– Stuart Fine, CEO, Remergify LLC

PRICING AND AVAILABILITY

Wipeboard AI Ideation is available immediately at wipeboard.io/ideate. The add-on is $19/month per organization, billed separately from the base Wipeboard plan. Existing Wipeboard customers can add it from their billing page or by navigating to the Ideation section in their dashboard. All Wipeboard plans include a 14-day free trial. No credit card is required to start.

Wipeboard base plans:

Starter – $9/month (2 users)

Team – $19/month (10 users)

Growth – $39/month (25 users, Client View, Custom Branding)

Scale – $79/month (75 users, Integrations & API)

Enterprise – Custom pricing (76+ users, SAML SSO, dedicated infrastructure)

AI Ideation add-on: $19/month – available on any paid plan

ABOUT WIPEBOARD

Wipeboard is a real-time team project whiteboard built for small teams, agencies, and consultants. Its core differentiator is an inline audit trail that shows who completed what and when, annotated in each user’s color directly on the board surface. Wipeboard is built and operated by Remergify LLC, a Miami-based technology holding company. Learn more at wipeboard.io.

ABOUT REMERGIFY

Remergify is a Miami-based technology holding company operating a portfolio of products in trust infrastructure, identity, security, and collaborative tools. Products include Wipeboard, TrustNFT, SeedlessWallet, itsme, Safe Scan, GeoNFT.games, and InJustCase. Learn more at remergify.com.

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Media contact:

Stuart Fine, CEO – Remergify LLC

stuart@wipeboard.io | wipeboard.io

SOURCE: Remergify, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire