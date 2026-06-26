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July 2026 music festivals ranked by lineup value

Summer festival calendars are crowded, and ticket prices can vary sharply from one event to the next. Some festivals charge premium prices for large international lineups. Others offer lower-cost passes while still booking artists with strong audience demand.

That makes “value” difficult to judge from price alone. A cheaper pass is not automatically a better deal, and a higher-priced festival can still look competitive if the lineup is unusually strong.

To compare July 2026 festivals more directly for this article, Viberate analyzed medium and big music festivals in Europe and North America using a lineup-strength-to-ticket-price index. The analysis compared each festival’s reviewed Total Lineup Score (calculated based on artists’ performance on Viberate), with the lowest verified multi-day general admission ticket price available from official festival or ticketing sources.

The result is not a ranking of the “best” festivals overall. Location, travel costs, genre preference, camping, fees, and on-site expenses can all change what a ticket is worth to an individual attendee. Instead, this ranking measures one specific question: Which verified July 2026 festivals offer the most lineup strength per $100 of multi-day general admission ticket cost?

Methodology

Viberate started with the top 50 medium and big festivals returned by its July festival database filter for Europe and North America, sorted by Performance Score. Because the database month filter can include festivals with July editions from past years, each candidate was manually reviewed to confirm whether it has a July 2026 edition.

Festivals were included only if they met all of the following criteria: they had confirmed July 2026 dates, a Total Lineup Score calculated based on artists’ performance on Viberate, a reviewed lineup artist count, at least 10 confirmed lineup artists at the time of analysis, and a verified multi-day general admission ticket price. Festivals were excluded if they did not have a confirmed July 2026 edition, only had single-day pricing, lacked comparable general admission pricing, had sold-out or unavailable standard GA passes, had unclear ticket packages, or had fewer than 10 confirmed lineup artists.

Ticket prices were collected from official festival websites or official ticketing partners. The analysis used the lowest verified multi-day general admission price available for each festival, excluding VIP passes, resale listings, camping, hotel packages, travel packages, and optional add-ons. Prices were converted to U.S. dollars using ECB euro foreign exchange reference rates from May 27, 2026.

The final Value Index was calculated as:

Value Index equals reviewed Total Lineup Score in thousands divided by ticket price in US dollars, multiplied by 100.

In plain terms, the index shows how many lineup-score points, expressed in thousands, each festival offers per $100 of verified multi-day GA ticket cost. Artist count was used as a secondary quality-control field to understand lineup depth, but it did not determine the ranking.

1. Holika — Spain

Holika ranked first in the analysis by a wide margin, driven by a low verified multi-day ticket price and a strong reviewed lineup score. The Spanish festival had a reviewed Total Lineup Score of 91.3K and a converted ticket price of $59.34, producing a Value Index of 153.87.

That does not mean Holika is the largest festival in the dataset. It means its lineup strength is high relative to its verified ticket cost. Among the festivals analyzed, no other event delivered as much reviewed lineup score per $100.

2. Morriña Festival — Spain

Morriña Festival placed second, with a reviewed Total Lineup Score of 141.5K and a converted ticket price of $110.55. Its Value Index was 127.99.

The festival’s ranking reflects a combination that matters in this analysis: a strong reviewed lineup score and a still-relatively low multi-day GA price. Morriña was one of only two festivals in the final ranking with a Value Index above 100.

3. Les Déferlantes Sud de France — France

Les Déferlantes Sud de France ranked third with a Value Index of 65.42. Its reviewed Total Lineup Score was 141.6K, nearly identical to Morriña Festival’s, but its higher converted ticket price of $216.45 lowered its lineup-to-price ratio.

This shows why price normalization matters. Two festivals can have similar lineup strength but produce very different value scores once ticket cost is included.

4. MEO Marés Vivas — Portugal

MEO Marés Vivas ranked fourth with a Value Index of 61.36. Its reviewed Total Lineup Score was 71.4K, and its converted ticket price was $116.37.

Compared with some higher-scoring festivals, MEO Marés Vivas ranked well because of price efficiency. It did not need one of the highest lineup scores in the dataset to perform strongly on the index.

5. Ruisrock Festival — Finland

Ruisrock Festival ranked fifth, with a reviewed Total Lineup Score of 104.3K and a converted ticket price of $278.12. Its Value Index was 37.50.

Ruisrock’s ranking shows the other side of the calculation. The festival has a strong lineup score, but a higher ticket price places it below lower-priced festivals with similar or moderately lower lineup strength.

6. Rock Fest — United States

Rock Fest in Cadott, Wisconsin, ranked sixth with a Value Index of 30.50. Its reviewed Total Lineup Score was 54.6K, and its verified ticket price was $179.00.

It was the highest-ranked U.S. festival in the analysis. Its placement came from a relatively moderate ticket price compared with other North American festivals in the dataset.

7. Hinterland Music Festival — United States

Hinterland Music Festival ranked seventh, with a reviewed Total Lineup Score of 115.8K and a converted ticket price of $390.00. Its Value Index was 29.69.

Hinterland had one of the stronger reviewed lineup scores among the final entries. Its ticket price, however, kept it below several European festivals with lower verified GA costs.

8. Slottsfjell Festival — Norway

Slottsfjell Festival ranked eighth with a Value Index of 25.29. Its reviewed Total Lineup Score was 98.0K, and its converted ticket price was $387.47.

The Norwegian festival’s lineup score was competitive, but its converted ticket price placed it in the same pattern as several higher-cost festivals: strong lineup, lower value index because of price.

9. Kappa Futur Festival — Italy

Kappa Futur Festival ranked ninth with a Value Index of 22.21. Its reviewed Total Lineup Score was 64.6K, and its converted ticket price was $290.93.

The electronic music festival remained in the top 10 despite a higher ticket cost because its reviewed lineup score was still strong enough to keep its lineup-to-price ratio above most of the remaining dataset.

10. Afro Nation Portugal — Portugal

Afro Nation Portugal ranked 10th, with a reviewed Total Lineup Score of 93.6K and a converted ticket price of $464.32. Its Value Index was 20.16.

Afro Nation’s placement shows how higher ticket prices affect the ranking. Its lineup score was one of the stronger scores among the analyzed festivals, but its ticket price reduced its score-per-dollar efficiency.

11. Stavernfestivalen — Norway

Stavernfestivalen ranked 11th with a Value Index of 19.28. Its reviewed Total Lineup Score was 45.5K, and its converted ticket price was $236.04.

The festival’s placement reflects a mid-range combination of lineup strength and ticket price. It did not have one of the highest lineup scores, but its verified GA price kept it competitive.

12. Rock Fest Barcelona — Spain

Rock Fest Barcelona ranked 12th, with a reviewed Total Lineup Score of 48.4K and a converted ticket price of $261.83. Its Value Index was 18.49.

The Spanish rock and metal festival landed in the top 15 because its ticket price remained moderate relative to its reviewed lineup score.

13. Badlands Music Festival — Canada

Badlands Music Festival ranked 13th with a Value Index of 17.86. Its reviewed Total Lineup Score was 69.3K, and its converted ticket price was $387.96.

Badlands had a stronger lineup score than several festivals ranked above it, but its higher converted ticket price lowered its final position.

14. VIBE Fesztivál — Romania

VIBE Fesztivál ranked 14th, with a reviewed Total Lineup Score of 17.4K and a converted ticket price of $110.86. Its Value Index was 15.70.

Its lineup score was lower than most festivals in the top 15, but its low verified ticket price kept it in the ranking.

15. Musilac Aix-les-Bains — France

Musilac Aix-les-Bains ranked 15th with a Value Index of 15.62. Its reviewed Total Lineup Score was 39.8K, and its converted ticket price was $254.85.

The French festival rounded out the top 15 because its reviewed lineup score and verified multi-day GA price remained competitive after currency conversion.

Lower ticket prices drove the highest value scores

The top of the ranking was shaped heavily by ticket price. Holika and Morriña Festival both ranked above festivals with similar or stronger lineup profiles because their verified multi-day GA prices were much lower than most competitors in the dataset.

This does not mean lower-priced festivals always rank higher. The index still requires lineup strength. But when a festival combines a strong reviewed lineup score with a low verified ticket price, the value score rises quickly.

Higher-priced festivals still performed when lineup scores were strong

Several higher-priced festivals remained in the top 15 because their lineup scores were strong enough to offset some of the price difference. Hinterland Music Festival, Slottsfjell Festival, Afro Nation Portugal, and Badlands Music Festival all had converted ticket prices above $380, but each still made the ranking because of lineup strength.

The analysis therefore does not simply reward cheap tickets. It rewards the relationship between lineup strength and price.

Why some major festivals were excluded

Some high-profile July festivals did not appear in the final ranking because their ticket structures or lineup data were not comparable. The analysis excluded festivals that only offered single-day tickets, lacked available standard GA pricing, had sold-out comparable passes, did not have a confirmed July 2026 edition, or had fewer than 10 confirmed lineup artists at the time of analysis.

This matters because the lineup score reflects a festival lineup, not one day of programming. Comparing a full festival lineup score against a single-day ticket would inflate the value score and weaken the ranking. Including a festival with only a few confirmed artists could also overstate value before the 2026 lineup is far enough along to compare fairly.

What this ranking does and does not show

This ranking measures lineup value by one specific definition: reviewed Total Lineup Score per $100 of verified multi-day GA ticket cost. It does not account for travel expenses, accommodation, local prices, camping, parking, food and drink, fees not clearly included in listed prices, or personal genre preference.

It also does not claim that one festival is better than another overall. A higher Value Index means a festival ranked higher on this specific lineup-score-to-ticket-price measure.

For readers comparing festival tickets, the results show how much the underlying economics can vary. A festival with a moderate ticket price can outrank a more famous or more expensive event if its lineup score is strong enough. A high-priced event can still perform well if its lineup strength is high.

The clearest value scores came from festivals where both sides of the equation worked together: strong reviewed lineup data and relatively low verified ticket prices. That is the main takeaway from the ranking. In a market where festival costs are not always easy to compare, the strongest value signals came from events where the lineup and price were aligned.

This story was produced by Viberate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.