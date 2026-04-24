B2B Media and Nonprofit Marketing Roles Hiring Today

The Mediabistro editorial team draws on 25 years of media industry expertise to cover jobs, careers, and trends shaping the industry.

The Content-to-Revenue Pipeline Is Today’s Most Valuable Skill

Scroll through today’s open roles and a clear pattern emerges: organizations want content people who understand money. Not in a vague “business acumen” sense. They want editors who manage P&Ls, writers who think in conversion rates, and campaign managers who can trace a brand message all the way to a donation or a subscription.

This shift has been building for years, but the current crop of listings makes it explicit. The Association for Computing Machinery wants an Executive Editor who runs ad sales partnerships alongside the editorial calendar. W.W. Norton needs an email marketer who lives and breathes direct-response metrics. Even Common Sense Media’s brand campaign role requires fluency in paid media buying alongside creative storytelling.

For media professionals who’ve spent careers on the editorial or creative side alone, the message is worth absorbing. The most interesting roles today sit squarely at the intersection of content quality and measurable business outcomes.

Today’s Hot Jobs

Email and Funnel Marketing Manager at W.W. Norton

The rare niche requirement: Norton Professional Books doesn’t just want an email marketer. They want one with at least five years of experience specifically in mental health marketing. That level of vertical specialization is uncommon, and it signals a team that has already tested generalist hires and learned they need someone who understands the continuing education audience from day one. The role is fully remote and focuses entirely on direct-response outcomes: long-form sales pages, launch sequences, and conversion optimization.

The core qualifications:

Five-plus years of mental health marketing experience (non-negotiable)

Proven skill writing high-converting long-form and short-form copy

Fluency in email marketing metrics including conversion rates, average order value, and list engagement

Experience planning and executing lifecycle and evergreen email campaigns

Apply for the Email and Funnel Marketing Manager position

Brand Campaign Manager at Common Sense Media

A campaign role with real stakes: Common Sense Media reaches over 150 million users globally, so this isn’t a startup figuring out brand voice. The organization needs someone who can translate complex AI safety issues into campaigns that resonate across digital, social, and broadcast channels. If you’ve been following how successful content marketing campaigns increasingly blend advocacy with audience engagement, this role is a case study in real time.

Candidates should bring:

Strong background in paid advertising and media buying across digital and broadcast

Ability to develop integrated campaigns from strategy through execution

Experience translating policy or technical subjects into accessible creative

Comfort working cross-functionally in a mission-driven San Francisco office

Apply for the Brand Campaign Manager role at Common Sense Media

Editorial Director for B2B Media Brands (Monmouth County, NJ)

A throwback role with modern demands: Managing three B2B brands across print, digital, and live events is the kind of job that barely exists anymore at large publishers. This position involves building editorial calendars, running print production for quarterly issues, managing freelance writers, and publishing daily content via WordPress. For someone who thrives on variety and has the organizational discipline to juggle multiple publication cycles simultaneously, it’s a compelling fit.

Essential experience includes:

Strategic editorial planning across print, digital, and events

End-to-end print production management

WordPress CMS fluency for daily publishing

Experience managing freelance contributor networks

Apply for the Editorial Director position

Executive Editor at the Association for Computing Machinery

Why this role is unusual: Most executive editor titles involve leading a newsroom. This one involves leading a newsroom, managing a P&L, overseeing circulation strategy, and partnering with ad sales to develop new revenue products. It’s a general manager position with an editorial foundation, and the $125K to $140K salary reflects that breadth. The ACM’s flagship publication, Communications of the ACM, reaches a global audience of software developers and computer scientists, giving this role genuine influence in the tech world.

What they need from you:

Deep experience in technology publishing, especially with software development audiences

Ability to manage an annual budget with full P&L responsibility

Track record of growing both subscriber bases and digital revenue

Comfort working hybrid (three days per week in New York City)

Apply for the Executive Editor role at ACM

The Takeaway for Job Seekers

If you’re a content professional who has ever managed a budget, optimized a funnel, or even just tracked how your work affected revenue, make sure your resume says so clearly. Today’s listings reveal that the premium isn’t on writing talent alone. It’s on writing talent paired with commercial fluency.

So quantify your impact wherever possible. “Grew newsletter subscriber base by 30%” lands differently than “managed weekly newsletter.” Employers hiring right now want to see that you understand how to build and grow an audience, not just serve one.