Cultural Institutions and Legacy Publishing Are Hiring Senior Talent

Heritage Brands Are Building for What Comes Next

Something worth watching is happening at the intersection of culture and media: legacy institutions are making serious hires. Not backfills, not contract gigs, but leadership roles designed to carry these organizations into a new era of content distribution. The Metropolitan Opera is looking for someone to run broadcast audio operations across radio, satellite, and cinema simulcasts. Harper’s Magazine, the oldest general-interest monthly in America, just posted a digital manager role that touches everything from Substack to e-commerce. And Mansueto Ventures, parent of Fast Company and Inc., is searching for a Chief Creative Officer at a salary north of $245,000.

These aren’t startups experimenting with new models. These are institutions with decades (or centuries) of brand equity making deliberate investments in people who can translate that heritage across modern platforms.

For candidates with the right mix of reverence and ambition, this is a rare window.

Today’s Hot Jobs

Broadcast Audio Operations Director at The Metropolitan Opera

Why This Role Is Unusual: How many media jobs require both broadcast engineering chops and a genuine musical sensibility? The Met produces roughly 70 live and pre-recorded broadcasts each season across its international radio network, SiriusXM, and the Live in HD cinema series. This role sits at the technical core of all of it. The posted weekly rate translates to approximately $146,000 annually, and the position reports to the Senior Radio Producer and Assistant General Manager of Media.

The Ideal Candidate Brings:

Experience in broadcast engineering, including microphone setup, wireless systems, and mix console operation

A musical background and sensitivity to live performance production

Technical planning and maintenance expertise for in-house broadcast facilities

Comfort working across multiple distribution platforms simultaneously

Apply for the Broadcast Audio Operations Director role at The Met

Digital Manager at Harper’s Magazine

What Makes This Worth a Close Look: Harper’s is offering $85,000 to $100,000 plus fully covered health insurance for a role that spans website management, newsletter strategy, Substack operations, and the magazine’s online store. For a 175-year-old publication, the digital portfolio here is surprisingly modern. This is a hands-on position reporting directly to the Marketing and Communications Director, with real ownership over how the brand shows up online.

Key Qualifications:

Experience managing digital content platforms, including CMS and email newsletter tools

Familiarity with e-commerce operations and digital storefronts

Strong strategic thinking about audience development across digital channels

Willingness to work on-site five days a week in New York City

Apply for the Digital Manager position at Harper’s Magazine

Chief Creative Officer at Mansueto Ventures (Fast Company and Inc.)

The Big Picture: At $245,000 to $275,000 plus bonus, this is one of the highest-compensated creative roles currently posted on Mediabistro. Mansueto Ventures wants someone to define visual identity and user experience across both Fast Company and Inc., spanning print, digital, social, video, and experiential channels. The CCO reports directly to the CEO, which tells you how central this hire is to the company’s next chapter. If you’re curious about what creative leadership looks like at the executive level in publishing, Mediabistro’s profile of recent creative director and editorial hires offers useful context.

What They Need:

Proven ability to define and steward visual identity across multiple media brands

Experience developing scalable brand guidelines and design systems

A track record leading creative teams through platform evolution

On-site presence in New York at least three days per week (Tuesday through Thursday)

Apply for the Chief Creative Officer role at Mansueto Ventures

Director, Consumer Growth and Revenue at The Bulwark

Why This Deserves Attention: The Bulwark has quietly become one of the more compelling success stories in independent media, growing to over one million subscribers across newsletters, podcasts, video, and live events. This role owns the consumer growth strategy across that entire portfolio. It sits at the intersection of marketing, analytics, product, editorial, and revenue, which is exactly the kind of cross-functional seat that barely existed five years ago. For anyone tracking how audience-supported journalism actually works as a business, this is where the action is.

Core Requirements:

Experience driving subscriber growth and consumer revenue at scale

Fluency across marketing, analytics, and product strategy

Ability to develop and execute strategies that connect editorial value to business performance

Comfort operating at the intersection of multiple teams and revenue streams

Apply for the Director of Consumer Growth and Revenue at The Bulwark

Professional Takeaways

If your resume leans heavily on digital-native or startup experience, today’s listings are a reminder that legacy and cultural institutions are actively seeking people who can bridge tradition and innovation.

The common thread across these roles is that each organization has a powerful brand built over decades, and they’re hiring leaders who can extend that brand into new formats and platforms without diluting what made it valuable in the first place.

Candidates who can articulate that balance in a cover letter, showing both respect for institutional identity and fluency with modern distribution, will stand out. The skill gap these employers are trying to close isn’t technical. It’s translational.

Also on the Web

Beyond Mediabistro, several managing editor roles are drawing attention across the industry right now.

Managing Editor, Think Global Health at Council on Foreign Relations

Posted just hours ago, this New York-based role sits at the intersection of editorial leadership and global health policy, a niche that continues to grow post-pandemic. The Council on Foreign Relations is one of the most influential policy organizations in the world, making this a rare editorial seat with genuine geopolitical reach.

Apply for the Managing Editor role at CFR

Managing Editor, PRH Christian (Remote) at Bertelsmann

Penguin Random House’s Christian publishing imprint is hiring a remote managing editor at $77,500 annually. Remote book publishing roles at major houses remain uncommon, making this one worth flagging for editors looking to stay in traditional publishing without relocating.

Apply for the Managing Editor role at PRH Christian

Managing Editor, NASCAR.com at NASCAR Digital Media

Sports media continues to invest in digital editorial leadership. This Charlotte-based role overseeing NASCAR.com’s content operation is a strong fit for editors with audience-first instincts and experience managing high-volume publishing across live events. Those interested in sports media trends can also explore freelance writing opportunities in the space.

Apply for the Managing Editor role at NASCAR Digital Media