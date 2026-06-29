Editorial and Content Jobs Hiring Now Across Film, Tech, and Government

Specialist Editors Are Back in Demand

For years, the industry talked about generalists. Every job description wanted someone who could write, edit, shoot video, manage social, and build a content calendar before lunch. That pendulum is swinging back. Today’s most compelling job openings share a common thread: they want people who are genuinely excellent at one thing.

A copy chief role at one of cinema’s most revered distributors. A content manager position where accessibility expertise is the whole point. A freelance tech writing gig that demands real product knowledge, not just SEO filler. These listings signal that employers are once again willing to pay for depth over breadth, and candidates with niche editorial skills should take note.

Almost half of all active Mediabistro listings right now offer remote flexibility, and Writing and Editing remains one of the strongest categories on the job board. If you’ve spent years sharpening a specific craft, this is your market.

Today’s Hot Jobs

Copy Chief at The Criterion Collection

Why Film Nerds Should Pay Attention:Criterion is one of those rare companies where editorial craft is central to the product itself. Every Blu-ray booklet essay, every liner note, every piece of packaging copy reflects the kind of meticulous attention most publishers only claim to value. This role manages a copy desk of staffers and freelancers, handles day-to-day copyediting and fact-checking across physical and digital formats, and reports to the managing editor. If you’ve ever wanted your editorial standards to be the standard, this is that job.

The Ideal Candidate Brings:

Proven experience managing a copy desk, including freelance workflows

Strong command of Chicago Manual of Style and comfort with house style development

Copyediting, proofreading, and fact-checking across print and digital formats

Familiarity with production schedules and the ability to manage overlapping deadlines

Apply to the Copy Chief position at Criterion Collection

Content Manager and Copy Editor (UX/Accessibility) at New York State Office of the Attorney General

A Rare Public-Sector Content Role: Government agencies often struggle with digital communication, which makes this position especially interesting. The OAG is hiring a content manager who will own public-facing communications across digital and print, with a stated focus on accessibility standards and UX principles. The salary is transparent at $82,953 plus $4,000 in location pay, and the role is remote-eligible from Albany or New York City. You’ll work with the Press Office, IT web teams, and division subject matter experts to ensure every piece of public content is accurate, accessible, and user-friendly.

Core Requirements:

Strong writing and editing skills with a grasp of content strategy and branding guidelines

Knowledge of accessibility standards for public-facing digital content

Ability to manage multiple content requests simultaneously across teams

Experience with public-sector communication principles is a plus

Apply to the Content Manager and Copy Editor role at the NY Attorney General’s Office

Consumer Tech Writer at Engadget (via Static Media)

Freelance With Serious Reach: Engadget has been a foundational name in tech journalism since 2004, and under Static Media’s ownership, the site is expanding its consumer technology coverage. This freelance role is fully remote and open to writers across the U.S. who can produce buying guides, product breakdowns, tutorials, and explainers. Static Media reaches over 220 million readers each month, making the platform massive. The key differentiator here is that they want writers who genuinely understand consumer hardware and software, not generalists who can summarize a spec sheet. If you’ve been building expertise in consumer tech, whether through years of freelancing or a personal obsession with gear, this is worth a serious look. For those newer to pitching publications, Mediabistro’s collection of pitch guides can help you sharpen your approach.

What They Want to See:

Demonstrated expertise in consumer technology, gadgets, or related verticals

Ability to write in-depth buying guides and product comparisons with authority

Comfort producing tutorial-style content that makes complex tech accessible

Strong portfolio of published tech journalism or product-focused writing

Apply to the Consumer Tech Writer position at Engadget

Senior China Correspondent at RFE/RL

High-Stakes Foreign Policy Reporting:Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty is hiring a Washington, D.C.-based correspondent to cover U.S. foreign policy on China for international audiences. This is enterprise-level journalism covering the White House, State Department, Congress, and policy think tanks. The role produces digital-first reporting, including news stories, analyses, explainers, and multimedia features in collaboration with a senior video journalist. For experienced reporters who understand both the policy landscape and how to translate it for global audiences, this is a career-defining beat.

Key Qualifications:

Accomplished journalism background with deep knowledge of U.S.-China policy

Experience covering the White House, Congress, or State Department

Ability to produce digital-first, multimedia journalism for international audiences

Strong enterprise reporting and analytical skills

Apply to the Senior China Correspondent role at RFE/RL

Professional Takeaways

Today’s media job postings share a clear message: specialization is once again a competitive advantage. Whether it’s Chicago Manual style expertise, accessibility compliance knowledge, consumer hardware fluency, or foreign policy sourcing, these employers are looking for candidates who’ve gone deep rather than wide.

If your resume tries to be “everything to everyone,” consider building a second version that leads with your strongest niche skill. Tailor your clips, rewrite your summary line, and make it obvious within five seconds what you do better than anyone else. The market is rewarding specificity and expertise, and these roles prove it.

Also on the Web

Beyond Mediabistro, here are some media job postings aggregated from around the web that we found interesting.

Creative Director, Editorial at The Atlantic

The Atlantic is hiring a Creative Director to lead editorial design out of Washington, D.C. For visual storytellers drawn to long-form journalism and one of America’s most storied publications, this is a rare opening at the intersection of design leadership and editorial vision.

Apply to the Creative Director, Editorial role at The Atlantic

VP Creative Director at Syneos Health

Healthcare advertising continues to attract top creative talent. This Santa Monica-based VP role offers $200K to $210K annually, reflecting the premium that pharma and health communications place on experienced creative leadership.

Apply to the VP Creative Director position at Syneos Health

Creative Director, Copy (Health) at VML

Another strong signal from the health communications sector: VML’s New York office is hiring a copy-focused Creative Director. The concentration of health-vertical CD roles right now suggests this specialty is becoming one of the most reliable paths to six-figure creative leadership.

Apply to the Creative Director, Copy (Health) role at VML