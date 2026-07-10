Media Jobs Today: Editorial, Education, and Film Roles Hiring Now

The Institutions Are Hiring, and They Want Range

Three of today’s most compelling listings share a common thread: they come from organizations with devoted audiences and strong editorial identities, and each one demands a candidate who can move fluidly between platforms, formats, and stakeholders. The old model of siloed media roles continues to dissolve. Copy chiefs are managing freelance teams and approving packaging proofs. Media coordinators are running LinkedIn strategies for founder-led brands. Associate editors are shaping newsletters, social video, and membership engagement simultaneously.

What stands out across today’s board is how much institutional knowledge these roles require. Generic content skills won’t cut it. Alpha School wants someone who understands the rhythms of a fast-scaling education brand. The Criterion Collection needs a copy chief who can move between film criticism, marketing copy, and archival reprints without missing a beat. Talking Points Memo is looking for an editor steeped in political history and legal documents. These are roles where domain expertise is the entry ticket.

Half of today’s featured positions are fully remote, continuing a pattern we’ve tracked across the Mediabistro board for months. The other half demand presence in New York, reflecting the reality that certain editorial cultures still depend on proximity. If you’re weighing your options, today’s listings make a strong case for both paths.

Today’s Hot Jobs

Media Coordinator at Alpha School

Why This One Is Worth a Closer Look: Alpha School is an AI-driven education company that compresses core academics into two hours a day, with students performing in the top 1-2% nationally. This remote role owns the daily execution of LinkedIn content across two high-visibility profiles, including co-founder MacKenzie Price’s personal brand. At $75,000 with a flexible schedule, it’s a strong fit for someone who thrives in founder-adjacent communications work and wants to shape the narrative for a company that generates genuine media attention.

What They Need From You:

Experience managing LinkedIn presence for executive and brand profiles

Ability to execute quickly in a fast-scaling communications environment

Comfort working as an independent contractor (40 hours/week, 50 weeks/year)

Strong operational instincts to keep a growing comms team organized

Apply to the Media Coordinator role at Alpha School

Copy Chief at The Criterion Collection

What Makes This Role Special: If you’ve ever lingered over the liner notes of a Criterion Blu-ray, you already know this company’s editorial standards. The copy chief will manage day-to-day copyediting, proofreading, and fact-checking across home-video packaging, essays, archival reprints, press materials, and newsletter communications. You’ll supervise a copy desk of staffers and freelancers, reporting to the managing editor. For anyone who lives at the intersection of film culture and editorial precision, this is a rare opportunity at one of the most respected brands in cinema.

The Core Requirements:

Proven experience managing a copy desk, including freelance contributors

Expertise in copyediting, proofreading, and fact-checking across multiple formats

Ability to maintain consistency and approve copy changes on proofs

Deep familiarity with editorial style guides and production workflows

Apply to the Copy Chief position at Criterion Collection

Associate Editor at Talking Points Memo

The Signal Here: TPM is one of the original success stories of independent online political journalism, and this associate editor role reflects how modern newsrooms think about audience engagement. The position goes beyond traditional editing. You’ll shape stories from inception and ensure they reach readers through newsletters, social video, and direct member engagement. TPM’s membership model means this editor will have an unusually direct relationship with the audience that funds the journalism. If you’ve been following how editorial roles are evolving toward product and revenue accountability, this listing is a textbook example.

What They’re Seeking:

Newsroom experience with a firm grasp on American political history over the last 25 years

Comfort working across written, audio, and video formats

Experience parsing and editing news based on legal documents

Understanding of membership-driven audience engagement

Apply to the Associate Editor role at TPM

Professional Takeaways

Today’s listings reward specialists who can also flex. The strongest candidates for these roles won’t just check the skills boxes. They’ll demonstrate genuine fluency in the organization’s subject matter, whether that’s film history, education policy, or democratic governance. Before you apply, spend real time with the company’s existing content. Read Criterion’s Current magazine. Scroll through Alpha School’s LinkedIn. Dig into TPM’s recent coverage.

Your application should reflect that homework. Hiring managers at mission-driven organizations can spot generic cover letters instantly. Show them you understand not just the role, but the audience they serve. For candidates working outside major media markets, note that two of today’s three featured roles are fully remote, proof that location barriers continue to shrink for the right talent.

Also on the Web

Beyond Mediabistro, these roles are also making waves across the industry:

Creative Director, Marketing and Brand at Chess.com

Chess.com has grown into one of the internet’s most engaged communities, with over 150 million members. This fully remote creative director role signals that digital-first entertainment platforms are investing heavily in brand leadership. A fascinating pick for someone who wants to build a creative identity for a global audience.

Apply to the Creative Director role at Chess.com

Social Creative Director at Game Seven Agency

At $175K-$200K, this West Hollywood role at a sports and culture agency reflects the premium brands are placing on social-first creative leadership. The art and design focus suggests they want someone who can translate cultural moments into visual content at speed.

Apply to the Social Creative Director role at Game Seven Agency

Executive Creative Director at Accenture

The salary range here ($151K-$434K) is strikingly wide, which typically indicates multiple levels of seniority under one listing. Still, the upper end reflects the premium that consulting firms continue to pay for top creative leadership, particularly in the Kirkland, WA, market where tech-adjacent talent competition remains fierce.

Apply to the Executive Creative Director role at Accenture