Media Operations and Digital Strategy Roles Hiring Now

The Mediabistro editorial team draws on 25 years of media industry expertise to cover jobs, careers, and trends shaping the industry.

The Market Wants Builders, Not Just Strategists

Scan today’s featured media job listings, and a clear pattern emerges: employers are hiring for execution. The roles getting posted right now reward people who can actually run things, whether that means managing broadcast infrastructure at Lincoln Center, owning an entire digital ecosystem for a 175-year-old magazine, or standing up a partnership program from scratch.

This is a meaningful shift from the wave of “Head of” and “VP of” titles we saw dominate earlier this summer. Companies appear to have finished reorganizing their org charts and are now filling the operational gaps those restructurings created. The common thread across today’s standout listings is hands-on ownership: real budgets, real systems, real accountability for output.

For candidates who have spent the past year watching senior strategy roles stack up, these postings represent a different kind of opportunity. They sit at the intersection of tactical skill and institutional influence, exactly the type of role that can become a launchpad for your next career move.

Today’s Hot Jobs

Broadcast Audio Operations Director at The Metropolitan Opera

Why this role is rare: The Met produces roughly 70 live and pre-recorded broadcasts every season across international radio, SiriusXM, and its global Live in HD cinema series. This position owns the technical planning and broadcast engineering for all of it. The CBA-listed compensation of $146,328 annually signals that the Met treats this as a senior technical leadership role, and the requirement for “a musical background and sensibility” makes it one of the most specialized audio positions in media right now.

What they need from you:

Deep expertise in broadcast engineering, including microphone placement, wireless systems, mix consoles, and facility design

Musical background and sensibility sufficient to work under the creative direction of the Met’s Music Producers

Experience with technical budgeting, equipment procurement, and broadcast facility maintenance

Ability to operate across live, pre-recorded, and cinema broadcast formats throughout a September-to-June season

Apply for the Broadcast Audio Operations Director role at the Met

Digital Manager at Harper’s Magazine

The real scope here: Harper’s is the oldest general-interest monthly in the country, and this role controls its entire digital footprint: website, online store, newsletters, Substack, and broader digital strategy. Reporting directly to the Marketing and Communications Director, the Digital Manager essentially becomes the connective tissue between Harper’s editorial legacy and its digital future. The compensation range of $85,000 to $100,000 comes with fully covered health insurance, three weeks of PTO on top of federal holidays, and a clear mandate. If you’re curious about what this kind of work looks like day to day, Mediabistro’s guide to what a digital media manager actually does is worth a read.

The profile they want:

Experience managing websites, email newsletters, and digital publishing platforms

Fluency with Substack and e-commerce operations

Ability to develop and execute digital strategy for a nonprofit media organization

Must be based in or willing to relocate to New York City for five days a week onsite

Apply for the Digital Manager position at Harper’s Magazine

Director of News Partnerships and Engagement at 70 Faces Media

What makes this distinctive: 70 Faces Media, the largest Jewish media organization in North America, is launching a Local Media Growth Initiative to help 5-8 local Jewish publications strengthen their journalism, expand digital reach, and build sustainable business models. This fully remote director-level role manages the entire initiative, from organizing professional development to rolling out new editorial and audience tools. It’s a rare opportunity to shape a national-local partnership model at a time when local news sustainability is one of the industry’s most urgent challenges.

Skills and experience they’re seeking:

Experience managing media partnerships, syndication programs, or local news development initiatives

Ability to design and deliver professional development programming for journalists and publishers

Entrepreneurial mindset with a track record of building programs from the ground up

Strong understanding of audience growth, digital transformation, and sustainable media business models

Apply for the Director of News Partnerships and Engagement at 70 Faces Media

The Takeaway for Job Seekers

If your resume leads with strategy frameworks and thought leadership, consider rewriting your top bullet points to emphasize operational outcomes. The roles posting right now want evidence that you’ve built something, managed a budget, shipped a product, or kept a complex system running on deadline. Employers are asking a pointed question with these listings: can you do the work, or can you only describe the work?

Candidates who can answer with specific examples of systems they’ve managed or programs they’ve launched will stand out immediately. Understanding how business development leadership works in practice can help you frame that operational experience effectively.

Also on the Web

Beyond Mediabistro, these roles are also making waves across the industry.

Head of Content Innovation at Roku

Posted just hours ago, this Santa Monica-based role sits at the intersection of streaming content and product innovation. Roku continues to invest heavily in original and licensed content strategy, and this hire signals a push toward experimentation in how audiences discover and engage with programming.

Apply for the Head of Content Innovation role at Roku

Director, Content Strategy and Acquisitions at Paramount

A New York-based role posted yesterday, this position reflects Paramount’s ongoing recalibration of its content pipeline as the company navigates its post-merger landscape. Content acquisitions roles at this level rarely open up publicly.

Apply for the Content Strategy and Acquisitions Director role at Paramount

Senior Director of Solutions Marketing at Tanium

Cybersecurity firm Tanium posted this Reston, Virginia-based leadership role within the last day. As enterprise tech companies compete for marketing talent who can translate complex products into clear narratives, senior marketing directors with storytelling chops are commanding premium compensation.

Apply for the Senior Director of Solutions Marketing role at Tanium