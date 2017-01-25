What Does a Digital Media Manager Do?

So you’re looking for a job that’ll put your strategic communication, web analytics and social media skills to good use, but you’re not having any luck. Well, consider us your personal four-leaf clover because we’ve got the job for you. Ever thought about becoming a digital media manager? You should. Read what a couple pros have to say about the position and see why.

What exactly does a digital media manager do?

A digital media manager oversees a company’s digital media efforts, including websites and platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest. Responsibilities include creating and curating shareable content; determining which platform is best suited for each piece of content; building and managing social media profiles and presence; directing paid search and social campaigns and analyzing the performance of those campaigns; maintaining brand consistency across platforms; assessing SEO configurations; monitoring analytics; managing the digital budget; and fostering vendor relationships.

“There’s something new every day,” says Diana Williams, digital editor and strategist for BackStory with the American History Guys, a radio broadcast/podcast. “It’s a 25/8 job, but it’s incredibly rewarding,” adds Williams, who manages BackStory’s digital presence, making content decisions for the website, blogs and social media. Williams handles everything from writing and editing stories and posts and determining where the content will live in the digital universe to reviewing data trends.

What skills does a digital media manager need?

You should be a quick study in this line of work, says Mike Crimmins, search specialist at digital marketing agency FSC Interactive. Things are always changing in the digital realm, so the ability—and drive—to continually learn new things and readily adapt to change is an essential part of the job. So is the ability to think conceptually and analytically at the same time, adds Crimmins, who divides his time among reviewing key performance metrics, determining which ad best resonates with an audience and gauging content value.

Rock-solid writing and editing skills are also important. You have to be able to write clearly and concisely and tell a story in an interesting and engaging way, explains Williams.

Search for ‘digital media manager’ positions on the Mediabistro job board.

Who is a digital media manager’s supervisor?

A digital media manager might report directly to the head of a communications arm or the director of the paid media department.

What does it take to excel in this position?

“It’s a mix of being [a] problem-solving scientist and creative wordsmith/designer, with a healthy understanding of the audiences mixed in,” says Crimsons.

Offers Williams, “You have to be on and available [because] the Internet does not shut down, ever.” There’s little time for downtime in digital media. You have to keep on keeping on.

How can I break into this field?

A degree in communications, marketing or a related field and/or a certification in Google AdWords may help your resume stand out. But there’s nothing like a trusty internship.

“I think experience is more important than anything,” says Williams, “[but] I mean actual experience, not the ‘I have a Twitter account, so I can manage a Twitter account’ type of experience.”