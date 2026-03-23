Niche Media Jobs Hiring Now: Fiction, Lifestyle, and Nonprofit Roles

Specialists Are Having Their Moment

Generalists have dominated media hiring for the better part of a decade. The “do everything” job description became so common that it meant nothing. Today’s most compelling listings flip that script entirely. The roles worth paying attention to right now are those that ask for genuine depth in a specific domain.

Consider the range: one company wants someone who can evaluate AI-generated fiction with a trained literary eye. A regional lifestyle magazine needs an art director who understands print production, photo direction, and Southern editorial aesthetics. A fundraising agency is hiring a paid media manager who lives inside the Google Ads ecosystem for progressive nonprofits. These aren’t interchangeable skill sets, and the employers posting them know it.

The throughline is clear. Companies that serve well-defined audiences are hiring people who already understand those audiences. If you’ve spent years going deep on a particular content vertical or format, the market is finally valuing that expertise over breadth.

Today’s Hot Jobs

AI Content Editor, Fiction at Research on Point

Why it caught our eye: This role sits at the exact intersection where publishing is headed. The company has integrated AI drafting into its editorial pipeline and needs experienced fiction editors to ensure every piece meets human literary standards. The job description is refreshingly honest about what AI does well (volume) and what it doesn’t (voice, consistency, emotional resonance). That’s where you come in.

Strong command of fiction craft: narrative structure, dialogue, pacing, and character development

Ability to reshape AI-generated prose into polished, publishable content

Experience with editorial pipelines and content management systems

U.S.-based candidates only; fully remote at $25-35/hour on a freelance contract

Apply for the AI Content Editor position

Art Director at Virginia Living

What makes this role special: Hands-on creative leadership at an award-winning regional magazine is increasingly rare. Virginia Living covers food, culture, homes, gardens, and destinations across the state, and the Art Director sets the visual identity across both print and digital. You’ll be directing photo shoots, commissioning illustrators, negotiating creative contracts, and making typography decisions that shape each issue. This is a true creative ownership role at a publication with a loyal readership and a clear editorial voice.

Proven experience leading visual direction for a print publication

Skills in photography art direction, illustration commissioning, and layout design

Ability to manage freelance creatives, negotiate fees, and oversee production timelines

Based in Richmond, VA with a close-knit editorial team

Apply for the Art Director role at Virginia Living

Paid Media Manager at Avalon Consulting Group

The appeal here: Avalon is a full-service fundraising agency working with nonprofits in environmental conservation, social justice, and cultural arts. The Paid Media Manager runs campaigns across paid search, paid social, CTV, and programmatic channels, all in service of organizations that depend on donor acquisition to survive. If you’ve been running paid media for e-commerce brands and want your platform skills to fund something you care about, this is the transition point. Fully remote and U.S.-based.

Hands-on experience managing campaigns in Google Ads, Microsoft Ads, and paid social platforms

Ability to build audiences, set bidding strategies, and optimize toward fundraising KPIs

Collaboration with creative, analytics, and client service teams

Comfort with programmatic and CTV campaign execution

Apply for the Paid Media Manager position at Avalon Consulting

Social Video Producer at The Forward

Worth a close look: The Forward, one of the most storied names in Jewish journalism, is building out its social video operation. This producer role combines writing, editing, and platform-native storytelling with real editorial sensibility. You’ll collaborate directly with reporters and editors to turn news and culture coverage into video that performs on social platforms. The listing specifically welcomes both on-camera talent and behind-the-scenes producers, which signals flexibility in how they want to fill this seat. For anyone building a career at the intersection of journalism and social video, understanding the core language of digital media will give you an edge.

Track record producing social-first videos that have reached large audiences

Experience with platform-native analytics to inform audience development decisions

Strong writing and scripting ability for short-form video formats

Willingness to mentor colleagues who appear on camera

Apply for the Social Video Producer role at The Forward

Professional Takeaways

If your resume reads like a list of platforms you’ve touched, today’s listings are a signal to rewrite it. The roles generating the most hiring energy right now reward candidates who can demonstrate mastery of a specific content world, whether that’s fiction editing, regional lifestyle publishing, nonprofit fundraising funnels, or social journalism. Hiring managers scanning applications want to see that you’ve already lived inside their audience’s ecosystem.

In practice, that means tailoring every application to your deepest vertical experience. Lead with the domain knowledge, then layer the tools and tactics underneath. A paid media manager who understands donor psychology is more valuable than one who simply knows Google Ads. An editor who reads fiction seriously will outperform a generalist copy editor in the AI content pipeline. If you want to build your professional brand, start by owning a niche completely.