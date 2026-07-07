Podcast, Food, and Tech Writing Jobs Hiring Now in Media

Audio, Food Media, and Tech Writing Are All Hiring at Once

Three very different corners of media are posting senior-level roles right now, and together they paint a picture of where editorial investment is actually flowing. Podcast production, luxury food publishing, and consumer tech coverage each represent sectors that have weathered the past few years of contraction and emerged with hiring budgets intact. That tells you something about where audiences are spending attention and where advertisers are following.

The most striking listing today is for a Director of Podcast Production at TransLash Media, a mission-driven organization that has built a robust audio portfolio focused on underreported communities. Meanwhile, Southwest Florida’s flagship lifestyle magazine is looking for someone to run its food and wine coverage, and Engadget is rebuilding its freelance bench after its acquisition by Static Media earlier this year. If you have production chops, culinary editorial instincts, or a knack for explaining gadgets to real humans, keep reading.

Today’s Hot Jobs

Director of Podcast Production at TransLash Media

Why this role matters: TransLash has earned serious recognition for its audio work, including award-winning podcasts that center trans and gender-nonconforming communities. This director-level position is fully remote and sits at the top of their production hierarchy, meaning you would shape the creative and operational direction of their entire audio output. For anyone who has been building a career in podcast production and wants to lead rather than execute, this is the kind of role that rarely opens up at mission-driven organizations of this caliber.

The essentials:

Proven experience overseeing podcast production at scale, from editorial planning through final mix

Ability to manage a distributed team of journalists, producers, and audio engineers

Deep understanding of the podcast landscape including distribution, audience growth, and monetization

Commitment to centering underrepresented voices in storytelling

Apply to the Director of Podcast Production position

Deputy Food and Wine Editor at Gulfshore Life Media

What makes this interesting: Regional luxury magazines have become some of the most stable homes for serious editorial work in 2026, and Gulfshore Life is a prime example. They have been covering Southwest Florida for more than fifty years with locally owned, long-term backing that many national publications envy. This deputy editor role puts you at the center of the magazine’s food coverage across 12 monthly issues and multiple special editions, with real authority over how readers engage with the region’s dining scene. The posting explicitly states that editorial quality and creativity are cornerstones, which tracks with the publication’s reputation.

What they need from you:

Strong food and lifestyle editorial background with demonstrated writing and editing ability

Experience producing reported, high-level lifestyle journalism for a discerning readership

Ability to work on-site in Bonita Springs, FL (or willingness to relocate)

A grasp of visual authority and taste-driven storytelling across print and digital formats

Apply to the Deputy Food and Wine Editor role

Consumer Tech Writer at Engadget (Static Media)

The backstory here: Static Media acquired Engadget in 2026 and is actively rebuilding its contributor network. Engadget has been a foundational voice in consumer tech journalism since 2004, and under new ownership, they are expanding their coverage of gadgets, gaming, and digital culture. This freelance role is remote and U.S.-based, focused on buying guides, product breakdowns, tutorials, and explainers. For freelancers looking to add a recognizable tech masthead to their portfolio, this is worth serious consideration. If you’re newer to digital media, Mediabistro’s guide to essential terms for digital media journalists is a useful primer before applying.

What they are looking for:

Demonstrated ability to write informative, engaging consumer tech content

Comfort producing buying guides, comparison pieces, and technical explainers

Familiarity with the consumer electronics landscape and current product cycles

Experience writing for a digital-first audience with SEO awareness

Apply to the Consumer Tech Writer position at Engadget

Professional Takeaways

Today’s featured roles share a common thread worth noting: each one sits at the intersection of deep subject-matter expertise and editorial craft. TransLash wants a podcast leader who understands both storytelling and distribution mechanics. Gulfshore Life needs a food editor who can report and write at a high level, not just curate restaurant lists. Engadget is hiring tech writers who can translate complex specs into genuinely useful guidance.

The era of the generalist content producer is yielding ground to specialists who bring real knowledge to a defined beat. If you have been building expertise in a specific vertical, now is the time to leverage your personal brand as a subject-matter authority and target roles where that depth is the differentiator.

Also on the Web

Beyond Mediabistro, content strategy roles are surging across sectors. Here are a few worth watching.

Senior Content Strategist (Freelance) at VML

Posted just hours ago, this freelance gig at one of the world’s largest creative agencies signals continued demand for senior strategic thinkers on a project basis. A strong fit for agency veterans who prefer contract flexibility over full-time commitments.

Apply to the VML Senior Content Strategist role

Product Content Strategist at Ascend Learning

Posted yesterday, this Burlington, MA role blends content strategy with product development in the education technology space. EdTech remains one of the quieter growth sectors for content professionals.

Apply to the Ascend Learning Content Strategist position

Content Strategist at HP

HP is hiring a content strategist based in Vancouver, WA. Enterprise tech companies are increasingly formalizing content strategy as a standalone discipline rather than folding it into marketing, and this role reflects that shift.

Apply to the HP Content Strategist role