The Jobs Big Media Keeps Cutting Are Showing Up Elsewhere

Digital news producer. Pre-press specialist. Media sales for a civic engagement startup. These are the kinds of roles that legacy media companies have been shedding for years, often folded into someone else’s already overstuffed job description. So it’s worth paying attention when smaller, mission-driven organizations post them as dedicated positions with real scope.

Today’s most interesting listings share a common thread: they come from organizations that still believe in specialization. Maine Public wants a digital news producer who owns the editorial-to-platform pipeline. Schiffer Publishing needs someone who lives in the technical space between design files and the printing press. Project Pulso is building out a sales function to monetize Latino-focused civic media. None of these are glamorous Silicon Valley titles, and that’s precisely why they matter.

For candidates tired of roles where “digital” means “everything, all at once, for less money,” these postings represent something increasingly rare: clearly defined work at organizations with clear missions. As digital-first strategy continues to reshape media careers, the organizations investing in distinct roles signal they understand what sustainable newsrooms and publishers actually need.

Today’s Hot Jobs

Digital News Producer at Maine Public

Why This Role Matters: Public media newsrooms rarely post digital-specific production roles. Maine Public is investing in someone whose sole focus is getting journalism from the newsroom onto digital platforms with the right headlines, images, and interactive elements. The role bridges editorial judgment and technical execution, a combination that’s becoming the backbone of modern news operations. The hybrid schedule (based in Portland, Maine, after training) adds flexibility without abandoning the newsroom culture that makes public media work.

Responsible for posting news stories, managing social media content, and crafting headlines across platforms

Must handle breaking news production across the 24-hour cycle

Works with audio, visual, and interactive content alongside NPR and PBS partners

Schedule is Monday through Friday, 10:30 AM to 7:00 PM, with hybrid eligibility after onboarding

Apply to the Digital News Producer role at Maine Public

Media Sales Rep at Project Pulso

What Makes This Different: Project Pulso is a Latino-led social enterprise building civic engagement through digital storytelling on platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook Messenger. This six-month contract sales role is fully remote and focused on driving advertising, sponsorship, and branded content revenue across original programming, including series like Office Hours, Tia’s Choice, and Latino history content. Selling media for a mission-driven organization requires a specific skill set: you need commercial instincts paired with genuine cultural fluency.

Drive advertising, sponsorship, and branded content revenue across Pulso’s platforms

Lead new business development with brands, agencies, and strategic marketing partners

Secure underwriting and sponsorship for original series and programming

Fully remote, six-month contract with a U.S.-based team

Apply to the Media Sales Rep position at Project Pulso

Pre-Press and Production Specialist at Schiffer Publishing

A Role You Don’t See Often: Schiffer Publishing, an independent publisher based in Atglen, Pennsylvania, is hiring for a position that sits at the intersection of design, editorial, and manufacturing. This is hands-on production work: evaluating printer quotes, reviewing design files, managing proofing cycles, and optimizing across offset, short-run, and print-on-demand methods. For anyone who loves the physical craft of bookmaking and wants to work at a publisher with a deep backlist and a hybrid schedule, this is a rare find.

Manage production from initial design through print, including reprint oversight

Evaluate quotes and optimize printer selection across production methods

Review design files for manufacturing and quality standards

Hybrid role requiring minimum three days per week at Atglen, PA headquarters

Apply to the Pre-Press and Production Specialist role at Schiffer Publishing

The Takeaway for Job Seekers

If your resume is built around a specific craft, whether that’s digital news production, print manufacturing, or culturally informed media sales, stop trying to sand off the edges to fit generalist postings. The organizations hiring right now at the independent and mission-driven level are looking for depth, not breadth. Lean into the specificity of what you know. Tailor your application materials to show exactly how your expertise solves the particular problem each role describes.

When a publisher says they need someone who understands the difference between offset and print-on-demand economics, or a newsroom says they need someone who can produce breaking news for digital platforms, they mean it. Specialists are having a moment, especially at organizations small enough to know what they actually need. If you’re brushing up on your application strategy, Mediabistro’s guide to providing job references is a smart place to tighten up the details that close the deal.

Also on the Web

Beyond Mediabistro, these managing editor roles are also making waves across the industry, and they reveal a consistent demand for editorial leaders who can bridge content strategy with digital execution.

Managing Editor, Content Strategy at Harvard University

Harvard is hiring a managing editor focused explicitly on content strategy, a title combination that reflects how even the most traditional institutions now treat editorial work as a strategic function. Posted just hours ago in Boston.

Apply to the Managing Editor, Content Strategy role at Harvard

Managing Editor, Digital at Tulsa World

Regional newspapers continue to build out digital leadership. Tulsa World’s managing editor role is specifically digital-focused, a signal that legacy print brands are restructuring their mastheads around platform priorities.

Apply to the Managing Editor, Digital position at Tulsa World

Managing Editor, NASCAR.com

Sports media remains one of the most active hiring sectors. NASCAR’s digital arm is looking for an editorial leader to run its flagship site, a role that blends real-time event coverage with year-round content programming.

Apply to the Managing Editor role at NASCAR.com