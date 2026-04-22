Publishing and Policy Communications Jobs Hiring Now

Publishing Houses and Policy Groups Are Competing for the Same Talent

Independent publishing and mission-driven advocacy don’t overlap much on a Venn diagram. Yet today’s most compelling job listings share a common thread: organizations with deeply specific audiences need sophisticated communicators who can translate complexity into engagement. Whether that means selling continuing education courses to mental health professionals or shaping immigration policy narratives for national media, the skill set is remarkably similar.

What stands out across today’s featured roles is the emphasis on full-funnel thinking. These aren’t siloed positions. Each one asks candidates to own their strategy and execution, from big-picture editorial calendars to individual email sequences. That integration signals a broader shift, especially among mid-size organizations that don’t usually build (or don’t want) layers of specialists.

Three of these four roles sit outside traditional media companies, which tells its own story about where communications talent is migrating. The best opportunities for experienced editors and marketers increasingly live in organizations that need storytelling expertise applied to specialized subject matter.

Today’s Hot Jobs

Executive Editor at the Association for Computing Machinery

Why this role deserves attention: This is a rare find: a named salary range ($125K to $140K) for a hybrid editorial leadership position at the world’s largest computing society. ACM’s flagship publication, Communications of the ACM, reaches a global audience of software developers and computer scientists. The role carries full P&L responsibility and requires someone who can manage editorial, circulation, and revenue growth under one roof. If you’ve led a technology publication and want to work with a prestigious brand that still values print, this checks every box.

What they need from you:

Deep experience in technology publishing, particularly with the software development audience

Proven ability to manage editorial staff, budgets, and production schedules

Sales collaboration skills for developing new print and online advertising packages

Willingness to work onsite three days per week at ACM’s New York City headquarters

Apply to the Executive Editor position at ACM

Email and Funnel Marketing Manager at W.W. Norton

The real opportunity here: Norton’s professional books imprint wants a direct-response marketer who thinks in conversion rates, average order value, and list monetization. This is a fully remote role focused on continuing education for mental health professionals, a market that has exploded since 2020. The emphasis on long-form sales copy and launch sequences makes this feel more like a DTC brand role than traditional publishing, which is exactly what makes it interesting. Norton is the oldest independent, employee-owned publisher in the country, and this hire signals how seriously they’re investing in digital revenue channels.

Core qualifications:

At least five years of experience specifically in mental health marketing

Proven track record writing high-converting sales pages, email sequences, and promotional copy

Fluency in funnel metrics and the ability to defend copy strategy with data

Experience managing lifecycle and evergreen email campaigns that drive measurable revenue

Apply to the Email and Funnel Marketing Manager role at Norton

Public Relations Manager at the American Business Immigration Coalition

What makes this compelling: ABIC sits at the intersection of business advocacy and immigration policy, working across healthcare, agriculture, construction, hospitality, and manufacturing sectors. This remote PR role requires someone who can translate policy impact into stories that resonate with mainstream media. You’ll manage national, state, and local outreach while leading press events and strategic campaigns. For communications professionals interested in how marketing leadership roles are evolving across advocacy and policy sectors, this is a strong model of that trend. The benefits package includes unlimited PTO and a retirement plan.

Essential experience:

Strong media pitching and relationship-building skills across national and regional outlets

Ability to craft narratives linking policy impact to real-world outcomes in key economic sectors

Experience managing press events, conferences, and rapid-response communications

Comfort working across diverse audiences and coordinating with sector-focused councils

Apply to the Public Relations Manager position at ABIC

Senior Account Executive at IW Group

Why this one stands out: IW Group was named Ad Age’s 2025 Multicultural Agency of the Year, and this San Francisco-based role puts you at the center of campaigns connecting global brands with multicultural audiences. The position combines PR, marketing strategy, and community outreach with direct supervisory responsibility. At $70,000 to $85,000 annually, the compensation is transparent and competitive for agency work in the Bay Area at this level. If you’re exploring what account executive roles look like at award-winning shops, this is a strong benchmark.

Key requirements:

Experience leading PR and marketing accounts with a multicultural focus

Ability to develop campaign strategies, draft press materials, and guide creative execution

Comfort managing media and community outreach, including live event execution

Supervisory experience overseeing at least one direct report

Apply to the Senior Account Executive role at IW Group

Professional Takeaways

If you’re a mid-career communications professional feeling stuck between “pure editorial” and “pure marketing,” today’s listings offer reassurance. The most interesting roles right now are the ones that refuse to separate those functions. ACM wants an editor who understands ad revenue. Norton wants a copywriter who thinks like a growth marketer. ABIC wants a PR manager who can do rapid-response and long-term brand stewardship in the same week.

The practical move: audit your own experience for that kind of crossover. If you’ve managed both a content calendar and a campaign budget, say so prominently in your resume. Organizations hiring today aren’t looking for specialists who stay in their lane. They want communicators who understand how every piece connects.