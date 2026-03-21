Video, Publishing, and AI Editing Jobs in Media Hiring Now

The Editorial Pipeline Is Changing, and These Roles Prove It

Three very different jobs posted on Mediabistro right now share a common thread: each one reflects how content actually gets made in 2026. A nonprofit newsroom needs a video-first storyteller. An independent publisher wants someone who can sell books through TikTok and Amazon ads. And a company you’ve never heard of is hiring fiction editors to refine AI-generated drafts into publishable prose.

That last one deserves a pause. AI content editing is emerging as a genuine specialization, with its own skill requirements and pay scale. We’re past the debate about whether AI will change editorial work. These postings show it already has, and the people filling these roles will shape what “editor” means for the next decade.

Meanwhile, the global paid media space keeps demanding multilingual talent. Today’s batch of listings includes a role that requires French, German, and Spanish fluency alongside platform expertise, a combination that’s becoming table stakes for brands expanding internationally. Here are four roles worth a close look.

Today’s Hot Jobs

Social Video Producer at The Forward

Why this role matters right now: The Forward, one of the most storied names in American journalism, is building out its video operation with a hire who will collaborate directly with reporters and editors. This is social-first video tied to real reporting, which separates it from the branded content mill positions flooding the market. The role is remote-friendly and includes the option to stay behind the camera or step in front of it, a flexibility that signals the Forward cares more about output quality than on-screen personality.

What they need from you:

Proven track record producing social-first videos that have reached large audiences on major platforms

Experience producing video in connection with journalism, not just branded or promotional content

Comfort using platform-native analytics to drive audience development decisions

Ability to mentor colleagues who appear on camera and help them develop video skills

Apply to the Social Video Producer position at The Forward

Associate Director, Digital Marketing at Topix Media Lab

The opportunity here: Topix Media Lab is a small, independent publishing house with a catalog spanning graphic novels, gaming guides, card decks, and children’s titles. This role owns full-funnel digital marketing for frontlist and backlist titles, from Amazon advertising to influencer partnerships. If you’ve been wanting to run campaigns for actual books instead of software subscriptions, this is your opening. The position is remote and includes mentoring an Associate Publicist, so you’ll be building a team alongside building campaigns. For anyone who loves the creative challenge of social media strategy, doing it for book launches adds a layer of storytelling most brand roles lack.

The ideal candidate brings:

Proven record developing and executing direct-to-consumer marketing programs, including digital advertising and influencer outreach

Experience building relationships with authors, agents, and influencers in genre book publishing

Strategic fluency across Amazon, TikTok, Instagram, and emerging platforms

Ability to lead and mentor junior publicity staff

Apply to the Associate Director of Digital Marketing role at Topix Media Lab

AI Content Editor (Fiction) at a Confidential Client via Research on Point

What makes this different: This freelance role is one of the clearest examples yet of AI editing becoming a defined editorial discipline. The company has integrated AI-assisted drafting into its fiction pipeline but routes every piece through human editors who shape, refine, and elevate the output. At $25 to $35 per hour, it’s positioned for experienced editors who want flexible remote work and are curious about where publishing technology is heading. Fiction editing skills are the core requirement here, with AI fluency as the accelerant.

Core qualifications:

Strong fiction editing background with an eye for narrative structure, voice, and pacing

Comfort working within an AI-assisted editorial pipeline

U.S.-based candidates only, working on a contract basis

Ability to transform machine-generated drafts into polished, publishable content

Apply to the AI Content Editor (Fiction) position

Global Paid Media Specialist at Gaia Inc

Why this stands out: Gaia is a streaming platform focused on yoga, meditation, and consciousness content, and their Global Paid Media Specialist role comes with a clear salary range of $70,000 to $90,000. The multilingual requirement (French, German, and Spanish) elevates this well beyond a standard paid media position. You’ll own multi-country activation strategy across Google and Meta, working directly with agency partners to localize campaigns and optimize performance across international markets. For media professionals building platform expertise, adding international campaign management to your resume is a significant differentiator.

Key requirements:

Strong technical expertise across Google Ads (Search, Display, Performance Max, YouTube) and Meta Ads

Multilingual capabilities in French, German, and Spanish for ad copy validation and localization

Experience with multi-country budget allocation and regional performance optimization

Track record driving qualified lead volume and ROAS across global territories

Apply to the Global Paid Media Specialist role at Gaia

The Takeaway for Job Seekers

Today’s listings reveal a premium on hybrid skill sets. The strongest candidates in this market combine a core editorial or marketing competency with something adjacent: video production paired with journalism instincts, book marketing paired with influencer strategy, fiction editing paired with AI pipeline experience, paid media paired with multilingual fluency.

If your resume reads as a single discipline, consider which complementary skill could make you the obvious choice for roles like these. The people getting hired fastest right now are the ones who collapse two job descriptions into one person.