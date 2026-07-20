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Best fantasy performances in Los Angeles Chargers history

Every season in the NFL produces performances that feel less like a single game and more like statistical outliers — explosive outings where quarterbacks pile up passing yards, running backs break off long scoring runs, and receivers turn routine targets into multi-touchdown afternoons. These are the kinds of games that separate good fantasy weeks from historic ones.

Stacker compiled a ranking of the best fantasy performances in Los Angeles Chargers history using data from Stathead. The list includes the highest single-game fantasy scores by quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers/tight ends across the franchise’s history, based on standard fantasy scoring.

Best Quarterback fantasy games

#5. Justin Herbert, November 21, 2021

– Stats: 382 Passing Yards, 3 Passing TDs, 1 Interceptions, 90 Rushing Yards

– Game: LAC vs PIT, 41-37 Win

– Fantasy points: 34.28

#4. Jack Kemp, December 4, 1960

– Stats: 289 Passing Yards, 3 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 20 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs

– Game: LAC vs OAK, 41-17 Win

– Fantasy points: 37.56

#3. John Hadl, October 31, 1971

– Stats: 358 Passing Yards, 4 Passing TDs, 1 Interceptions, 38 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs

– Game: SDG vs NYJ, 49-21 Win

– Fantasy points: 38.12

#2. Justin Herbert, October 25, 2020

– Stats: 347 Passing Yards, 3 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 66 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs

– Game: LAC vs JAX, 39-29 Win

– Fantasy points: 38.48

#1. Justin Herbert, October 10, 2021

– Stats: 398 Passing Yards, 4 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 29 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs

– Game: LAC vs CLE, 47-42 Win

– Fantasy points: 42.82

Best Running Back fantasy games

#5. LaDainian Tomlinson, November 19, 2006

– Stats: 105 Rushing Yards, 3 Rushing TDs, 74 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs

– Game: SDG vs DEN, 35-27 Win

– Fantasy points: 41.9

#4. LaDainian Tomlinson, October 29, 2006

– Stats: 183 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs, 57 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs

– Game: SDG vs STL, 38-24 Win

– Fantasy points: 42.0

#3. LaDainian Tomlinson, September 25, 2005

– Stats: 192 Rushing Yards, 3 Rushing TDs, 28 Receiving Yards

– Game: SDG vs NYG, 45-23 Win

– Fantasy points: 43.04

#2. LaDainian Tomlinson, December 1, 2002

– Stats: 220 Rushing Yards, 3 Rushing TDs, 51 Receiving Yards

– Game: SDG vs DEN, 30-27 (OT) Win

– Fantasy points: 45.1

#1. LaDainian Tomlinson, October 14, 2007

– Stats: 198 Rushing Yards, 4 Rushing TDs, 16 Receiving Yards

– Game: SDG vs OAK, 28-14 Win

– Fantasy points: 45.4

Best Wide Receiver/Tight End fantasy games

#5. Kellen Winslow, December 11, 1983

– Stats: 162 Receiving Yards, 3 Receiving TDs, 14 Receptions, 18 Targets

– Game: SDG vs KAN, 41-38 Win

– Fantasy points: 34.2

#4. Lance Alworth, October 20, 1963

– Stats: 232 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 9 Receptions

– Game: SDG vs KAN, 38-17 Win

– Fantasy points: 35.2

#3. Wes Chandler, December 20, 1982

– Stats: 260 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 10 Receptions, 17 Targets

– Game: SDG vs CIN, 50-34 Win

– Fantasy points: 38.0

#2. Lance Alworth, December 1, 1968

– Stats: 171 Receiving Yards, 4 Receiving TDs, 9 Receptions

– Game: SDG vs DEN, 47-23 Win

– Fantasy points: 41.1

#1. Kellen Winslow, November 22, 1981

– Stats: 144 Receiving Yards, 5 Receiving TDs, 13 Receptions, 17 Targets

– Game: SDG vs OAK, 55-21 Win

– Fantasy points: 44.4