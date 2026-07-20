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Best fantasy performances in Los Angeles Rams history

Every season in the NFL produces performances that feel less like a single game and more like statistical outliers — explosive outings where quarterbacks pile up passing yards, running backs break off long scoring runs, and receivers turn routine targets into multi-touchdown afternoons. These are the kinds of games that separate good fantasy weeks from historic ones.

Stacker compiled a ranking of the best fantasy performances in Los Angeles Rams history using data from Stathead. The list includes the highest single-game fantasy scores by quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers/tight ends across the franchise’s history, based on standard fantasy scoring.

Best Quarterback fantasy games

#5. Jared Goff, November 19, 2018

– Stats: 413 Passing Yards, 4 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 1 Rushing TDs

– Game: LAR vs KAN, 54-51 Win

– Fantasy points: 35.12

#4. Trent Green, November 12, 2000

– Stats: 272 Passing Yards, 4 Passing TDs, 1 Interceptions, 54 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs

– Game: STL vs NYG, 38-24 Win

– Fantasy points: 36.28

#3. Jim Hart, December 17, 1978

– Stats: 333 Passing Yards, 3 Passing TDs, 1 Interceptions, 11 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs

– Game: STL vs ATL, 42-21 Win

– Fantasy points: 36.42

#2. Jared Goff, September 27, 2018

– Stats: 465 Passing Yards, 5 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions

– Game: LAR vs MIN, 38-31 Win

– Fantasy points: 39.3

#1. Roman Gabriel, December 12, 1965

– Stats: 323 Passing Yards, 5 Passing TDs, 1 Interceptions, 34 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs

– Game: RAM vs CLE, 42-7 Win

– Fantasy points: 40.32

Best Running Back fantasy games

#5. Steven Jackson, December 31, 2006

– Stats: 142 Rushing Yards, 3 Rushing TDs, 24 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs

– Game: STL vs MIN, 41-21 Win

– Fantasy points: 40.6

#4. Marshall Faulk, December 10, 2000

– Stats: 135 Rushing Yards, 4 Rushing TDs, 43 Receiving Yards

– Game: STL vs MIN, 40-29 Win

– Fantasy points: 41.8

#3. Todd Gurley, December 17, 2017

– Stats: 152 Rushing Yards, 3 Rushing TDs, 28 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs

– Game: LAR vs SEA, 42-7 Win

– Fantasy points: 42.0

#2. Marshall Faulk, December 24, 2000

– Stats: 220 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs, 41 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs

– Game: STL vs NOR, 26-21 Win

– Fantasy points: 44.1

#1. Marshall Faulk, October 20, 2002

– Stats: 183 Rushing Yards, 3 Rushing TDs, 52 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs

– Game: STL vs SEA, 37-20 Win

– Fantasy points: 47.5

Best Wide Receiver/Tight End fantasy games

#5. Flipper Anderson, November 26, 1989

– Stats: 336 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 15 Receptions, 20 Targets

– Game: RAM vs NOR, 20-17 (OT) Win

– Fantasy points: 39.6

#4. Dave Williams, November 2, 1969

– Stats: 164 Receiving Yards, 4 Receiving TDs, 8 Receptions

– Game: STL vs NOR, 42-51 Loss

– Fantasy points: 40.4

#3. Eddie Kennison, December 15, 1996

– Stats: 226 Receiving Yards, 3 Receiving TDs, 5 Receptions, 8 Targets

– Game: STL vs ATL, 34-27 Win

– Fantasy points: 40.6

#2. Henry Ellard, September 17, 1989

– Stats: 230 Receiving Yards, 3 Receiving TDs, 12 Receptions, 15 Targets

– Game: RAM vs IND, 31-17 Win

– Fantasy points: 41.0

#1. Harold Jackson, October 14, 1973

– Stats: 238 Receiving Yards, 4 Receiving TDs, 7 Receptions

– Game: RAM vs DAL, 37-31 Win

– Fantasy points: 47.8