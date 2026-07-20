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Best fantasy performances in San Francisco 49ers history

Every season in the NFL produces performances that feel less like a single game and more like statistical outliers — explosive outings where quarterbacks pile up passing yards, running backs break off long scoring runs, and receivers turn routine targets into multi-touchdown afternoons. These are the kinds of games that separate good fantasy weeks from historic ones.

Stacker compiled a ranking of the best fantasy performances in San Francisco 49ers history using data from Stathead. The list includes the highest single-game fantasy scores by quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers/tight ends across the franchise’s history, based on standard fantasy scoring.

Best Quarterback fantasy games

#5. Joe Montana, October 6, 1985

– Stats: 429 Passing Yards, 5 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions

– Game: SFO vs ATL, 38-17 Win

– Fantasy points: 37.76

#4. Steve Young, December 23, 1991

– Stats: 338 Passing Yards, 3 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 63 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs

– Game: SFO vs CHI, 52-14 Win

– Fantasy points: 37.82

#3. Joe Montana, October 14, 1990

– Stats: 476 Passing Yards, 6 Passing TDs, 2 Interceptions

– Game: SFO vs ATL, 45-35 Win

– Fantasy points: 39.44

#2. Steve Young, October 18, 1998

– Stats: 331 Passing Yards, 2 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 60 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs

– Game: SFO vs IND, 34-31 Win

– Fantasy points: 41.24

#1. Jeff Garcia, December 7, 2003

– Stats: 252 Passing Yards, 4 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 32 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs

– Game: SFO vs ARI, 50-14 Win

– Fantasy points: 41.28

Best Running Back fantasy games

#5. Christian McCaffrey, December 17, 2023

– Stats: 115 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs, 72 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs

– Game: SFO vs ARI, 45-29 Win

– Fantasy points: 36.7

#4. Delvin Williams, October 31, 1976

– Stats: 194 Rushing Yards, 3 Rushing TDs

– Game: SFO vs STL, 20-23 (OT) Loss

– Fantasy points: 38.2

#3. Roger Craig, October 16, 1988

– Stats: 190 Rushing Yards, 3 Rushing TDs, 12 Receiving Yards

– Game: SFO vs RAM, 24-21 Win

– Fantasy points: 38.2

#2. Christian McCaffrey, October 1, 2023

– Stats: 106 Rushing Yards, 3 Rushing TDs, 71 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs

– Game: SFO vs ARI, 35-16 Win

– Fantasy points: 41.7

#1. Delvin Williams, November 7, 1976

– Stats: 180 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs, 99 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs

– Game: SFO vs WAS, 21-24 Loss

– Fantasy points: 45.9

Best Wide Receiver/Tight End fantasy games

#5. John Taylor, December 11, 1989

– Stats: 286 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 11 Receptions, 13 Targets

– Game: SFO vs RAM, 30-27 Win

– Fantasy points: 40.6

#4. Dave Parks, October 3, 1965

– Stats: 231 Receiving Yards, 3 Receiving TDs, 9 Receptions

– Game: SFO vs BAL, 24-27 Loss

– Fantasy points: 41.1

#3. Jerry Rice, November 14, 1993

– Stats: 172 Receiving Yards, 4 Receiving TDs, 8 Receptions, 11 Targets

– Game: SFO vs TAM, 45-21 Win

– Fantasy points: 41.2

#2. Jerry Rice, December 18, 1995

– Stats: 289 Receiving Yards, 3 Receiving TDs, 14 Receptions, 16 Targets

– Game: SFO vs MIN, 37-30 Win

– Fantasy points: 45.9

#1. Jerry Rice, October 14, 1990

– Stats: 225 Receiving Yards, 5 Receiving TDs, 13 Receptions, 22 Targets

– Game: SFO vs ATL, 45-35 Win

– Fantasy points: 52.5