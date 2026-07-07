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Coldest Julys in California since 1895

Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Julys in California since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the lowest average temperature in each month. For each of the coldest months listed below, we’ve included the average state temperature, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.

#8. July 1963 (tie)

– Average temperature: 72.4°F

– Monthly high temperature: 87.6°F

– Monthly low temperature: 57.2°F

– Total precipitation: 0.02″

#8. July 1944 (tie)

– Average temperature: 72.4°F

– Monthly high temperature: 88°F

– Monthly low temperature: 56.8°F

– Total precipitation: 0.12″

#8. July 1902 (tie)

– Average temperature: 72.4°F

– Monthly high temperature: 87.9°F

– Monthly low temperature: 57°F

– Total precipitation: 0.19″

#8. July 1895 (tie)

– Average temperature: 72.4°F

– Monthly high temperature: 86.4°F

– Monthly low temperature: 58.4°F

– Total precipitation: 0.14″

#7. July 1909

– Average temperature: 72.3°F

– Monthly high temperature: 87.4°F

– Monthly low temperature: 57.2°F

– Total precipitation: 0.12″

#6. July 1993

– Average temperature: 72.2°F

– Monthly high temperature: 86.5°F

– Monthly low temperature: 57.9°F

– Total precipitation: 0.03″

#5. July 1983

– Average temperature: 71.9°F

– Monthly high temperature: 86.4°F

– Monthly low temperature: 57.3°F

– Total precipitation: 0.1″

#4. July 1955

– Average temperature: 71.7°F

– Monthly high temperature: 86.5°F

– Monthly low temperature: 56.9°F

– Total precipitation: 0.26″

#3. July 1912

– Average temperature: 71.6°F

– Monthly high temperature: 86°F

– Monthly low temperature: 57.2°F

– Total precipitation: 0.19″

#2. July 1903

– Average temperature: 71.1°F

– Monthly high temperature: 87.1°F

– Monthly low temperature: 55.1°F

– Total precipitation: 0.04″

#1. July 1987

– Average temperature: 70.9°F

– Monthly high temperature: 85.2°F

– Monthly low temperature: 56.6°F

– Total precipitation: 0.25″