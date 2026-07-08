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Movies and TV shows casting this week in Los Angeles

Stacker compiled a list of projects casting right now in Los Angeles and which roles they’re looking to fill, using listings from Casting Networks. Read on to see what is filming in your area and could be your breakout role.

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Sag Ltd Movie

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Clinic Patrons- Parents and Kids ($231/8)

— Clinic Patrons- 18 to Look Younger ($231/8)

— Clinic Workers ($231/8)

— Pedestrians 18-65 ($231/8)

— Cartel Entourage ($231/8)

— Hostages ($231/8)

— Sicarios ($231/8)

– Casting: Los Angeles

– Learn more about the feature film here

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Popular Courtroom Series – Weekly Casting Call

– Project type: television series

– Roles:

— Talent Available 7/8, 7/9, 7/10 (Speaking Role) ($125/6.25)

– Casting: Los Angeles

– Learn more about the television series here

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Saving Cedar

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Beth Stalling (pay not available)

— Tiffiny Pink (pay not available)

— Mr. Smith (pay not available)

— Ava Star (pay not available)

— Chaz Miller (pay not available)

— Harry Swag (pay not available)

— Douggie Savage (pay not available)

— Patrica Scott (pay not available)

– Casting: Los Angeles

– Learn more about the short film here

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New Works Short Play Festival

– Project type: theatre

– Roles:

— Ella (Get Ready with Me) (pay not available)

— Sharon (Ordained) (pay not available)

— Dennis (the Kiss) (pay not available)

— Lake (Love Hack) (pay not available)

— Chatkid (Love Hack) (pay not available)

— Gary (Ordained) (pay not available)

— Pat (Pat the 3rd) (pay not available)

— Playwright (State & Superior) (pay not available)

— Officer Carter (State & Superior) (pay not available)

— Erin (Get Ready with Me) (pay not available)

— Abby (Ordained) (pay not available)

— Allison (the Kiss) (pay not available)

— Sierra (the Test Never Lies) (pay not available)

— Richard (Claim) (pay not available)

— Mike (Pat the 3rd) (pay not available)

— Carol (Pat the 3rd) (pay not available)

— Gary (the Test Never Lies) (pay not available)

— Man (State & Superior) (pay not available)

— Anne (the Test Never Lies) (pay not available)

— Katherine (the Test Never Lies) (pay not available)

— Paul (Love Hack) (pay not available)

— Donna (Claim) (pay not available)

– Casting: Los Angeles

– Learn more about the theatre production here

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The Death of a Man

– Project type: television series

– Roles:

— Cameron ($2000 per fiming day (series) $275 per day teaser )

– Casting: Los Angeles

– Learn more about the television series here