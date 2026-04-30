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See how much it costs to attend San Diego Padres games

Way compiled a look at the affordability of attending San Diego Padres games. Ticket rates were aggregated from official primary ticketing partners and major resale marketplaces based on availability as of March 2025. Estimated game day costs reflect one average ticket, one beer, one hot dog, one soda, and one parking spot. Prices are estimates based on publicly available data and do not include taxes or fees.

While Major League Baseball remains one of the most accessible major sports leagues in the U.S., prices vary significantly by market. Large coastal teams tend to command higher ticket prices, while smaller markets often offer more budget-friendly experiences.

How much it costs to attend San Diego Padres games

– 2026 Stadium: Petco Park

– Ticket prices: $35.00 (National rank: #13 most expensive)

– Concession total: $18.46 (National rank: #15 most expensive)

— Beer (16oz): $5.00

— Hot Dog: $7.96

— Soda: $5.50

– Average parking price: $27.85

– Estimated total cost of attending a game: $81.31

MLB teams with the highest average ticket prices

#1. New York Yankees ($67.75)

#2. Houston Astros ($64.29)

#3. Chicago Cubs ($55.10)

#4. Los Angeles Dodgers ($54.24)

#5. Washington Nationals ($46.02)

MLB teams with the lowest average ticket prices

#1. Miami Marlins ($23.61)

#2. Arizona Diamondbacks ($25.15)

#3. Chicago White Sox ($25.58)

#4. Cincinnati Reds ($25.58)

#5. Pittsburgh Pirates ($26.93)

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