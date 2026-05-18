AI Marketing and Affiliate Strategy Leaders Rabbi Russell Rabichev and Casey Hamilton to Attend HighLevel Affiliate Accelerator in Fort Worth, Texas

AI marketing, SaaS, and affiliate professionals to participate in three-day implementation-focused training event

Rabbi Russell Rabichev , a Los Angeles-based community leader, independent journalist, and active HighLevel affiliate, will attend the HighLevel Affiliate Accelerator , a three-day in-person training event scheduled for May 19-21, 2026, at the Crescent Hotel in Fort Worth, Texas.

The HighLevel Affiliate Accelerator is a hands-on implementation-focused event designed for affiliates, SaaS marketers, and digital entrepreneurs seeking to strengthen their understanding of marketing systems, funnel strategies, automation workflows, and business optimization within the HighLevel ecosystem. The program emphasizes applied learning through structured workshops, live build sessions, and guided strategy discussions led by experienced affiliates within the ecosystem.

Participants are encouraged to bring laptops to actively implement strategies in real time, with on-site support provided throughout the program. The format allows attendees to test, build, and refine marketing systems while receiving feedback from peers and instructors.

The event brings together affiliates and marketers, including attendees such as Rabbi Russell Rabichev and Casey Hamilton, to improve execution, refine operational systems, and enhance performance within the HighLevel platform environment.

Among the attendees is Casey Hamilton, an entrepreneur and marketing technology executive, co-founder of Exact Match Marketing and ExactMatch.io, and founder of Uncommon Reach. With more than 15 years of experience in digital marketing, he has worked with agencies and businesses on strategies related to audience targeting, SEO, and data-driven growth systems.

Frankie Visone is a seasoned executive, entrepreneur, and digital marketing expert with extensive experience in SaaS innovation, strategic marketing, and business growth. He specializes in B2B and B2C marketing, sales funnel optimization, SEO/SEM, and digital advertising strategies that drive customer acquisition and revenue growth. He also brings strong expertise in content creation and multimedia production, as well as healthcare marketing and consulting, combining creative strategy with data-driven execution.

"I look forward to attending the HighLevel Affiliate Accelerator to gain practical, hands-on insights into advanced digital systems and marketing workflows," said Rabbi Russell Rabichev. "Continuous learning is essential in today’s fast-evolving digital landscape, and I value opportunities to refine strategies that improve both professional execution and community-focused initiatives."

"The HighLevel Affiliate Accelerator brings together marketers and builders focused on practical execution and real-world application of digital systems," said Casey Hamilton.

"The HighLevel Affiliate Accelerator provides a valuable environment for collaboration, learning, and innovation among marketers and entrepreneurs working within the SaaS and digital growth ecosystem," said Frankie Visone.

Rabbi Russell Rabichev’s participation reflects his continued interest in digital innovation and applied entrepreneurship, particularly in areas where technology, communication systems, and community engagement intersect.

The HighLevel Affiliate Accelerator brings together affiliates and marketers seeking to improve execution, refine operational systems, and enhance performance within the HighLevel platform environment.

For more information about the HighLevel Affiliate Accelerator, visit: https://www.gohighlevel.com/affiliate-accelerator

Rabbi Russell Rabichev Image

About Rabbi Russell Rabichev

Rabbi Russell Rabichev is a Los Angeles-based community leader and independent journalist focused on public safety, emergency preparedness, and digital empowerment. Through his platform Rabbi.Love , he shares educational content and resources aimed at supporting individuals and communities. Connect with him on Facebook and explore his AI-powered tools at https://saaso.com/



Casey Hamilton Image

About Casey Hamilton

Casey Hamilton is an entrepreneur and marketing technology executive, co-founder of Exact Match Marketing and ExactMatch.io, and founder of Uncommon Reach. With more than 15 years of experience in digital marketing, he has worked with agencies and businesses on strategies related to audience targeting, SEO, and data-driven growth systems.

Frankie Visone Image

About Frankie Visone

Frankie Visone is a seasoned executive, entrepreneur, and digital marketing expert with extensive experience in SaaS innovation, strategic marketing, and business growth. He specializes in B2B and B2C marketing, sales funnel optimization, SEO/SEM, and digital advertising strategies that drive customer acquisition and revenue growth. He also brings expertise in content creation, video production, and digital storytelling. Connect with Frankie Visone on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Rabbi.Love

Erloel Calibo

310-747-5505

erloel@internetmarketingcompany.biz

https://rabbi.love/

SOURCE: Rabbi Russell Rabichev

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire