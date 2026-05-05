Anna De Souza Shares 2026 Mother's Day Gift Trends Focused on Personalized Gifts, Beauty and Creative Ideas on TipsOnTV

Lifestyle Host, Tech Journalist and Mom of Three Anna De Souza Highlights Customization, Self-Care and Experience-Driven Gifting Ideas for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is all about celebrating moms with gifts that feel personal, thoughtful and tailored just for them, and 2026 Mother’s Day gift trends are leaning into customization, creativity and experience-driven gifting. Lifestyle expert Anna De Souza shares how personalized beauty experiences, beauty subscription gifts and at-home creative tools are turning simple Mother’s Day gift ideas into lasting memories for mom.

From curated beauty routines to hands-on projects, today’s ideas focus on self-care, individuality and meaningful moments that extend beyond the holiday itself. It is the ultimate fusion of creativity and pampering, showing viewers how to pair cutting-edge tools with personalized routines for a Mother’s Day that feels truly intentional.

MAKE MOTHER’S DAY FEEL MORE PERSONAL THIS YEAR

Try personalized gifts; they just feel more meaningful. For Mother’s Day, create something personal with Cricut. Cricut Joy Xtra and Cricut Design Space app make it easy to create one-of-a-kind gifts like custom mom sneakers, a handmade bouquet frame, or even a personalized "mom-osa" glass. The Cricut Design Space app is easy to navigate with its new AI Guided Flows. The compact machine helps turn simple ideas into keepsakes she will love, using materials like iron-on, vinyl, or paper. Whether new to crafting or not, it is easy to use with no craft room required. For more information, visit cricut.com.

IDEAS FOR BEAUTY AND SKINCARE

A great option is a subscription gift. Check out IPSY. It is a curated beauty membership that delivers some of the most viral, coveted skincare and makeup products right to your door every month. For Mother’s Day, gift an IPSY subscription starting at $105 for three months, getting her five full-size products each month. It is one of the top ways people discover new beauty favorites, which makes it a gift that keeps on giving. Try the Laura Geller Wearables palette and the Saie Beauty concealer, which is great under TV lights. Check it out at ipsy.com/gift.

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