Anubis Lane Productions Signals Growth in Colorado's Creative Corridor with Dual Literature and Media Launch

Anubis Lane Productions, a rising force in the Rocky Mountain independent media landscape, today announced the simultaneous release of a new relationship guide and a cinematic music project. The dual launch highlights a growing trend of "creative multi-hyphenates" revitalizing local economies through digital-first storytelling across literature, music, and film.

Leading the literary release is Adam Anubis, whose new book, Love Like They Dream Of , has arrived on global platforms. Moving beyond traditional self-help tropes, the work provides a framework for building deep romantic intimacy and sustainable connection in the modern age. The guide focuses on the "science of attention," offering 52 actionable techniques designed to foster relationship wellness and emotional resilience.

"The modern relationship landscape is often described as transactional," said Adam Anubis. "Our goal with this book was to provide a roadmap for couples to rediscover playfulness and profound connection as a counter-narrative to the digital disconnect we see today."

Complementing the book’s focus on connection is the premiere of "Break You," the latest single and music video from artist Kalista Anubis. The project is a study in cinematic storytelling, featuring a high-intensity, military-themed visual narrative. Filmed on location in Colorado, the production showcases the region’s diverse topography, including a demanding quicksand sequence performed by lead actor Daniel Lane.

The production was managed with a strict focus on creative consent and performer safety , a core pillar of the company’s "Artist-First" philosophy. By integrating rigorous safety protocols with bold visual themes, Anubis Lane Productions aims to set a new standard for independent film crews operating outside of major coastal hubs.

"Whether through literature or film, our mission is to explore the complexities of human desire and power dynamics in a way that is fearless yet responsible," said Kalista Anubis. "By keeping our production base in Las Animas, we are proving that bold storytelling doesn’t require a Hollywood zip code; it requires a dedicated community of creators."

With a casting call currently open for their upcoming project, "Grown Woman," Anubis Lane Productions continues to serve as a hub for local artistic talent and a contributor to the regional economy.

About Anubis Lane Productions

Anubis Lane Productions is a multifaceted creative firm based in Las Animas, Colorado. Led by the collaborative team of Daniel Lane, Kalista Anubis, and Adam Anubis, the company specializes in cross-platform storytelling, including independent publishing, music production, and cinematic music videos. They are committed to fostering community-driven projects that challenge creative conventions.

Media Contact:

Adam Anubis

Anubis Lane Productions

Email: adam@adamanubis.com

Phone: 719-468-4285

Website: https://www.anubislane.com/

Links: Book: Love Like They Dream Of – Available now on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B0GXQ35HW4/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0

"Break You" Official Music Video: https://youtu.be/zwx_rWTlZWA?si=oKU3OnmeLgYTybEd

SOURCE: Anubis Lane Productions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire