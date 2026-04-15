Cactus Reports Record Revenue Growth

Leading Creative Agency Announces Several Strategic Promotions, New Hires and Brand Refresh to Support Rapidly Growing Business and Client Portfolio

Cactus , a full-service creative agency that helps brands thrive in harsh environments, reports a significant revenue growth surge of nearly 50 percent over the past two years – putting Cactus in its strongest-ever financial position in its 36-year history. To better serve the needs of its rapidly growing business, Cactus is investing heavily in promoting and acquiring key talent resources while also undertaking a unique and comprehensive brand repositioning.

"Most brands don’t fail because they lack ambition. They fail because the environment gets harder than their original game plan or their current ways of operating can navigate," said Joe Conrad, CEO of Cactus. "Cactus specializes in serving clients who operate in challenging market conditions, like heavily regulated industries and high-pressure competitive landscapes."

"Our agency is a catalyst for brands that are ready to embrace a new approach to thinking differently, being innovative, and making bold moves to not just survive, but thrive in the face of these challenges. This unique methodology has been the main driver of our revenue and client growth, underscoring our need to bolster key talent resources and evolve our brand."

Record Revenue Growth

As noted, Cactus cites as the impetus for its recent revenue boom strong client demand for bespoke solutions designed to resonate with today’s ever-changing consumers. In addition to the nearly 50 percent increase in overall revenues over the past two years, media billings increased from $20M to $85M in under five years, with campaigns spanning many well-known national and regional brands.

Now in its 36th year, Cactus has built its reputation helping brands thrive in harsh environments, or when conditions are stacked against them – both within their individual markets (for example, fierce category competition, stringent regulation, skeptical customers) as well as the overall advertising and marketing terrain (persistent inflation, rising and changing media landscapes).

By combining creative storytelling with measurable business results, Cactus helps clients navigate pressure from virtually any angle and balances creativity and efficacy in a way that few independents can. The agency’s integrated model of brand strategy, creative execution, media planning and buying and analytics gives brands the direction, clarity, and creativity they need to win when the margin for error is slim.

In the past year, Cactus also secured several major client wins, including Ent Credit Union and Wings Credit Union. The agency also saw success with expanding existing client accounts such as Cochlear Americas, Hoosier Lottery, and North Carolina Education Lottery, further strengthening Cactus’ leadership position in supporting the growth of major organizations within the financial services, health, and gaming markets.

Strategic Promotion and Acquisition of Key Talent

Cactus’ team is projected to reach 84 employees in 2026, making it the largest team in the history of the agency. Recent leadership changes include promoting Brian Watson to Chief Creative Officer and Jill Allday to VP, Growth, rounding out Cactus’ exceptionally strong leadership team that also includes Ainslie Fortune, VP, Account Leadership & People; Chris Shewmake, VP, Media & Digital; and Lisa Van Someren, VP, Business Operations.

Additionally, Cactus has announced several new hires, including Ron Villacarillo as Creative Director and Mason Pereira as Senior Strategy Director. These new additions to the Cactus team, in tandem with the promotions of Watson and Allday, showcase the agency’s commitment to supporting its clients and strengthening its team.

Brand Refresh

With the recent revenue growth clearly demonstrating the success of its unique approach, Cactus is reorienting its brand positioning around "helping brands thrive in harsh environments." In doing so, Cactus is returning to its roots, as the "harsh environments" phrase actually dates back to 1990, making this a strategic reawakening rather than reinvention.

In Cactus’ view, this reinvigorated brand embodies a more contemporary, culturally fluent tone that celebrates resilience in the face of client constraints. "Harsh environments" also resonates strongly with clients and prospects seeking an agency comprising true specialists who are experts at operating in complex environments and translating that complexity into clear, actionable strategy and creative.

The updated brand includes a new visual identity, logo, color palette, and typography, as well as a new website which launched today.

About Cactus

Cactus is a full-service creative agency that helps brands thrive in harsh environments. For over 35 years, the agency has partnered with organizations across health and wellness, financial services, outdoor recreation, and gaming to unlock growth in the face of change. Whether navigating disruption, strengthening reputation, or reaching fragmented audiences, we combine sharp strategy, creative, and media expertise to future-proof your brand and help you thrive when it matters most. Agency client partners include Fjällräven, Wings Credit Union, Colorado Lottery, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, Wings Credit Union, North Carolina Education Lottery, Cochlear Americas, Hoosier Lottery, and Man Therapy.

###

Media Contact:

Kristina LeBlanc

kristina@notablypr.com

508-930-5636

SOURCE: Cactus

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire