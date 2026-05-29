Celebrity Event Planner Michael Russo Shares Wedding Season Style and Celebration Tips on TipsOnTV

Ideas for Creating a Stylish and Memorable Wedding Celebration!

Wedding season is in full swing, and couples, bridal parties, and guests are all looking for ways to make celebrations feel stylish, memorable, and stress-free. Celebrity event planner and luxury wedding designer Michael Russo is sharing timely advice and trend insights to help navigate every part of the season – from planning and preparation to fashion and finishing touches.

With more than 15 years of experience designing luxury events for high-profile celebrity clients, Russo discusses the latest wedding trends, common planning mistakes, and simple ways couples and guests can feel more confident and prepared for busy wedding celebrations. He also highlights beauty preparation tips, wedding guest fashion trends, and important details that are often overlooked during the excitement of the season.

SOMETHING THAT MIGHT BE OVERLOOKED

Preparation is a huge part of wedding season and not just for the couple, but for the bridal party and guests. This wedding season, be free from the hassle of constantly removing body hair with Philips Lumea IPL. Lumea uses Intense Pulsed Light to send hair follicles into a resting phase, slowing regrowth for years. No last-minute shaving mishaps or inconvenient waxing appointments before the big day. For long-lasting, hair-free smooth skin and salon-like smoothness right from home, get Lumea IPL exclusively on Amazon.

ANOTHER ITEM ON THE WEDDING CHECK-LIST

One important consideration that couples should not leave off their wedding checklists is getting dedicated jewelry insurance. A dedicated jewelry insurance policy, like one with Jewelers Mutual, can offer broader coverage than a typical homeowners policy and is tailored specifically for jewelry. It could cost less than a cup of coffee a month, and it is the easiest way to protect the symbols of your love and give you the confidence to wear them safely. Go to JewelersMutual.com to learn more about jewelry insurance backed by more than 110 years of expertise.

THE BIGGEST WEDDING FASHION TRENDS

People are embracing more romantic, elevated, and fashion-forward styles this season. This lace dress from David’s Bridal is a chic, modern take on summer wedding guest fashion, with a structured sweetheart neckline and sleek faux two-piece silhouette that is perfect for everything from formal weddings to cocktail celebrations. This season’s must-have shade, soft lavender, brings a fresh, romantic feel that is perfect for summer celebrations. It shows how guests are embracing polished styles that still feel fun, fresh, and wearable. Find the perfect wedding look at David’s Bridal.

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