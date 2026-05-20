Elle Communications Clients Take the Stage at NEXUS Global Summit 2026

Civil rights leader Mónica Ramírez and Matthew Perry Foundation CEO Lisa Kasteler Calio headlined programming at the premier global impact summit in New York City

Elle Communications, a subsidiary of Dolphin (Nasdaq:DLPN), is proud to celebrate two of its clients who took center stage last week at the NEXUS Global Summit in New York City. Client Lisa Kasteler Calio, CEO of The Matthew Perry Foundation, was also named one of the TIME 100 Most Influential People in Philanthropy 2026 last week.

NEXUS is a global community founded to bridge communities of wealth and social entrepreneurship. With more than 6,000 members from 70 countries, NEXUS unites young investors, social entrepreneurs, philanthropists, and allies to catalyze new leadership and accelerate solutions across political, societal, indigenous, financial, environmental, and equal justice issues.

Mónica Ramírez, a renowned civil rights leader and social entrepreneur, joined other Elevate Prize Foundation winners to share her work and vision with summit attendees. A longtime Elle Communications client for nearly a decade, Ramírez used her platform to uplift the 2.5 million farmworker community members who plant, pick, and pack the fruits and vegetables that feed the nation. During her remarks, she highlighted the mission of Justice for Migrant Women, the award-winning nonprofit she leads, and its trademarked campaign, The Humans Who Feed Us®, which confronts the conditions faced by too many food systems workers and calls on consumers to protect the food supply and the rights of the working people who put food on our tables.

Lisa Kasteler Calio, CEO of The Matthew Perry Foundation, joined Mónica as part of the Friday morning plenary – widely lauded by attendees as one of the most exciting speaker lineups of the entire summit – where Lisa spoke on a panel rethinking addiction. She was accompanied by Dr. Sarah Wakeman, Senior Medical Director at Mass General Brigham, who oversees the Matthew Perry Foundation Fellowship in Addiction Medicine, a program that trains physicians who have completed an accredited residency to become specialists and leaders in the field. Their conversation shifted hearts and minds around the realities of addiction and what it means to treat it as the public health crisis it is. The session was followed by a breakout curated by and featuring The Matthew Perry Foundation’s Policy & Program Director, Nick Gaines, who guided attendees through unlocking opportunities around addiction and mental health.

Also making headlines last week, Kasteler-Calio was named one of the TIME 100 Most Influential People in Philanthropy 2026, one of the most prestigious recognitions in the philanthropic world, further amplifying the Foundation’s work to destigmatize addiction and ensure it is recognized as a public health crisis on one of the world’s largest stages.

"NEXUS Global Summit brings together the people who are actively building the world we want to live in, and Mónica and Lisa are exactly that," said Silvie Snow-Thomas, President of Elle Communications. "The extensive, savvy, and deeply meaningful work of these leaders creates both real, lasting change and more opportunity for widespread innovation. We are deeply proud to be their partners."

About Dolphin

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) is where cultural creation meets marketing execution. Founded in 1996 by Bill O’Dowd, Dolphin operates as both a venture studio developing and investing in breakthrough content, products, and experiences and a marketing consortium, featuring leading agencies across every communications discipline.

At its core, the venture studio creates, produces, finances, markets, and promotes new businesses and cultural ideas – ranging from acclaimed film, television, and digital content to consumer goods, live events and partnerships that define entertainment and lifestyle. Surrounding this entrepreneurial engine, Dolphin’s marketing prowess brings together best-in-class firms including 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects and The Digital Dept. Together, this collective delivers unmatched cross-marketing expertise and relationships across every vertical of pop culture – from film, television, music, influencers, sports, hospitality, and fashion to consumer brands and purpose-driven initiatives. Dolphin marketing has been the recipient of many accolades, including #1 Agency of the Year on the Observer PR Power List in 2025, The PR Net 100, and the PR News Elite 120.

Follow us on Instagram here.

About Elle Communications

Elle Communications, a subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, is a leading PR agency with headquarters in Los Angeles and New York City. As early pioneers in impact PR, we are trusted by mission-driven businesses, nonprofit organizations, and some of the most respected public figures in social and environmental impact. For nearly two decades, our team of seasoned experts-deeply connected in media, talent and influencer relations, communications strategy, media training, affiliate marketing, and thought leadership-has amplified stories of progress, innovation, and the changemakers driving it. At Elle, we are committed to creating a supportive and empowering workplace while helping to build a stronger community, a more just society, and a better world. Learn more at www.ellecomm.com and on Instagram here.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

James Carbonara

HAYDEN IR

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire