Fire Help Center Urges Families to Have a Wildfire Plan in Place Before Memorial Day Weekend

With Oregon’s 2026 wildfire season already underway and human activity responsible for 20% of the state’s fires, experts warn that the holiday weekend is one of the highest-risk periods of the year.

As millions of Americans prepare to head outdoors for Memorial Day weekend, Fire Help Center is urging families to take wildfire preparedness seriously before they light the grill, pitch a tent, or gather around a campfire.

Memorial Day weekend consistently ranks among the highest-risk periods for human-caused wildfires. Across Oregon, human activities like recreational campfires, improper disposal of smoking materials, and debris burning account for 20% of all wildfires annually.

With the state’s 2026 season already starting earlier than normal due to historic heat and drought, the risk this holiday weekend is elevated.

"Memorial Day is a time to celebrate with family and friends, but it’s also a reminder that a single spark in dry conditions can turn a fun weekend into a tragedy," said Ricky LeBlanc, Managing Attorney of Sokolove Law . "Taking a few simple precautions before heading outdoors can make all the difference."

Oregon’s Wildfire Risk Is Growing

Oregon’s wildfire threat is not limited to peak summer months. As of May 2026, the state has already recorded multiple fires, including the Trout Creek Fire, which burned 43 acres near Sisters in early May.

Key facts about Oregon wildfires:

2,232 wildfires burned 1,797,796 acres across Oregon in 2024 – ranking the state first nationally in acres lost

128,007 Oregon homes and their occupants are currently at high risk of extreme wildfire

The state averages 2,149 wildfires annually

Debris burning accounts for 20% of Oregon wildfires, with 70% of escaped burn fires occurring illegally during fire season

State fire experts have confirmed the 2026 season began early, and current drought conditions across much of the state are compounding the risk.

Memorial Day Weekend Safety Tips

Fire Help Center recommends families take the following precautions this holiday weekend:

Check local burn bans before lighting any outdoor fire, including campfires and backyard burn piles

Never leave a fire unattended and ensure fires are fully extinguished with water, not dirt

Dispose of smoking materials properly – never toss cigarettes from a vehicle or into dry vegetation

Create a family evacuation plan and ensure all household members, including children, know what to do if a fire breaks out nearby

Monitor conditions throughout the weekend using an active fire map to stay aware of any growing threats in your area

When Negligence Causes a Wildfire

Not all wildfires are accidents. When negligence from a utility company, a neighboring property owner, or another party contributes to a wildfire that causes property damage, injury, or loss of life, victims may have legal options.

Fire Help Center connects wildfire victims with experienced attorneys who can help them understand their rights and pursue compensation. Wildfire lawsuit settlements in Oregon have reached into the hundreds of millions of dollars in recent years, including a $575 million PacifiCorp settlement in early 2026.

Families affected by a wildfire caused by negligence are encouraged to request a free case review to explore their legal options at no cost and with no obligation.

About Fire Help Center: Fire Help Center provides resources and support for wildfire victims across the United States, including educational guides , legal information, and free case reviews for those impacted by wildfires. For more information, call (866) 866-0753 or visit firehelpcenter.com .

Contact:

Fire Help Center

1330 Boylston St., Suite #400

Chestnut Hill, MA 02467

(866) 866-0753

https://www.firehelpcenter.com/

connect@firehelpcenter.com

SOURCE: Fire Help Center

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire