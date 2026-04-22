General Atomics to Deliver Infrared Payloads for Lockheed Martin's Space Development Agency Tracking Layer Tranche 3 Constellation Contract

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) was awarded a contract from Lockheed Martin to deliver missile warning, tracking, and defense (MWTD) payloads in support of Lockheed Martin’s Tracking Layer Tranche 3 (TRKT3) program for the Space Development Agency (SDA). The TRKT3 satellites will expand the nation’s space-based missile warning, tracking, and targeting capabilities as part of SDA’s Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA). GA-EMS is providing advanced sensor systems designed to support the mission.

"GA‑EMS’ infrared payloads provide the precision, sensitivity, and reliability needed to track emerging missile threats, including hypersonic systems, from space," said Scott Forney, president of GA‑EMS. "With decades of space experience and innovation along with our Tranche 2 performance to date, we are ready to deliver the advanced sensing capabilities in support of the next phase of the PWSA."

GA-EMS’ missile warning, tracking, and defense payloads incorporate on-orbit mission data processing to enhance capabilities for the warfighter. The systems integrate compact, high performance EO/IR sensor technologies designed for rapid production, high reliability, and affordability. GA-EMS continues to invest in advanced manufacturing capacity and space systems infrastructure to meet the growing demand for high reliability payload production.

The TRKT3 constellation will provide persistent global coverage and low latency missile detection and tracking for the warfighter, enabling fire control quality tracks for actionable targeting engagements. Tracking Layer Tranche 3 continues SDA’s spiral development approach, quickly fielding advanced on-orbit capabilities to strengthen the nation’s missile warning and tracking architecture.

About General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) develops innovative technologies to create breakthrough solutions supporting operational environments from undersea to space. From electromagnetic, power generation and energy storage systems and space systems and satellites, to hypersonic, missile defense, and laser weapon systems, GA-EMS offers an expanding portfolio of capabilities for defense, government, and national security customers. GA-EMS also provides commercial products and services targeting hazardous waste remediation, oil and gas, and nuclear energy industries. For further information, visit ga.com/ems.

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SOURCE: General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems

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