Greenland Mines (NASDAQ:GRML) Signs 12-Part Featured Series on New to The Street

The series includes earned media, NewsOut press release coverage, TV commercials, outdoor billboards, and accredited investor events for comprehensive market support.

New to The Street, one of the longest-running business television brands broadcasting as sponsored programming on Bloomberg Television and Fox Business, today announced that Greenland Mines (NASDAQ;GRML) has signed a 12-part featured series designed to elevate its visibility across national television, digital platforms, and investor-focused channels.

The multi-part series will feature in-depth, long-form interviews with company leadership, providing a platform to communicate Greenland Mines’ business model, strategic initiatives, and market positioning to a broad audience of retail and institutional investors. Each segment will air nationwide on Bloomberg Television and Fox Business, with additional distribution across New to The Street’s expanding digital ecosystem.

As part of the agreement, Greenland Mines will receive a fully integrated media package that includes earned media placements, NewsOut video press release coverage, professionally produced TV commercials, and high-impact outdoor billboard campaigns in iconic financial districts, including Times Square, New York City. The program also includes participation in accredited investor events, offering direct engagement with a curated audience of investors and financial professionals.

"This 12-part series reflects our continued commitment to delivering meaningful exposure and narrative-driven storytelling for innovative public companies," said Vince Caruso, Co-Founder of New to The Street. "By combining national television, digital amplification, and outdoor media, we create a unified platform that ensures our clients’ stories are not only told-but seen and engaged with at scale."

Greenland Mines will also benefit from New to The Street’s powerful digital distribution network, including its flagship YouTube channel (https://youtube.com/@newtothestreettv?si=sXEzZM8rlD9o9YTz) and the NewsOut platform (https://youtube.com/@newsoutchannel?si=_lFvv3AtDo9v-t-h), which together reach over 5.4 million combined subscribers. When integrated with the In$ane Influencers platform, the total audience expands to over 6.5 million subscribers, delivering amplified visibility and sustained engagement across multiple investor touchpoints.

The series is expected to begin filming immediately, with the first broadcast scheduled in the coming weeks.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a premier business television platform that showcases public and private companies through long-form interviews and multi-channel media distribution. Broadcasting weekly as sponsored programming on Bloomberg Television and Fox Business, the brand reaches millions of households across the United States, as well as audiences in MENA and Latin America. In addition to its television presence, New to The Street delivers integrated media solutions including earned media, digital distribution, social amplification, and outdoor advertising in key financial markets.

Media Contact:

Monica Brennan

Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

To Be Featured / Investor Inquiries:

John@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire