INEO Announces Patented INEO Welcoming DUO in Full Production with First Installation Underway in Leading UK Retailer

INEO Tech Corp. (TSX-V:INEO)(OTCQB:INEOF) (the "Company" or "INEO") announces that its patented INEO Welcoming DUO system is now in full production, with the first production unit being installed this week at a UK retail location.

The INEO Welcoming DUO is the Company’s entrance pedestal featuring a digital display screen on both sides. The system combines Electronic Article Surveillance ("EAS") detection capability, dual-sided digital media display and platform connectivity in a format designed to increase media capacity while maintaining a footprint similar to traditional loss prevention entrance systems.

Management believes the DUO is an important extension of INEO’s product offering. By providing retailers with digital display inventory on both sides of the pedestal from substantially the same entrance footprint, the DUO is designed to create additional media capacity and increase the utility of the store entrance. Management also believes this may support broader deployment opportunities for INEO’s subscription-based platform and connectivity services as retailers look to derive more value from entrance infrastructure.

The system is also designed to meet or exceed the detection range of most standard EAS systems. Management believes this reflects INEO’s engineering capability in integrating theft protection, digital display and industrial design in a system configuration which many in the industry had viewed as difficult to achieve.

"The Welcoming DUO shows that retailers do not have to choose between detection performance, aesthetics and media capacity," said Kyle Hall, CEO of INEO. "We believe they can have all three in a system designed for a real retail environment."

Like INEO’s other connected systems, the Welcoming DUO is supported by the Company’s subscription-based INEO Connectivity Package. The Connectivity Package includes Dashboard access, continuous system health monitoring, remote maintenance and support tools, software and security updates, reporting, user administration and media management and integration functionality intended to support the ongoing operation of the installed system while providing retail media revenue to the retailer.

The Company expects to provide further updates as additional product, customer and partner milestones are reached.

INEO Tech Corp.

Per: "Kyle Hall"

Kyle Hall, Chief Executive Officer and Director

About INEO Tech Corp. (TSX-V:INEO)(OTCQB:INEOF)

INEO Tech Corp. builds technology at the intersection of in-store retail media and loss prevention. INEO’s patented integration of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) pedestals with digital displays helps retailers reduce theft while generating incremental retail media revenue from the same footprint. INEO is headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (INEO) and the OTCQB (INEOF).

Websites: www.ineosolutionsinc.com

www.ineoretailmedia.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ineosolutions

About Sensormatic Solutions

Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls, powers safe, secure and seamless retail experiences. For more than 60 years, the brand has been at the forefront of the industry’s fast-moving technology adoption, redefining retail operations on a global scale and turning insights into actions. Sensormatic Solutions delivers an interconnected ecosystem of loss prevention, inventory intelligence and traffic insight solutions, along with our services and partners to enable retailers worldwide to innovate and elevate with precision, connecting data-driven outcomes that shape retail’s future. Please visit Sensormatic Solutions or follow us on LinkedIn, X, and our YouTube channel.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. Important factors – including the availability of funds, acceptance of the Company’s products, competition, and general market conditions – that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations are disclosed in the Company’s documents filed on SEDAR, including the MD&A for the year ended June 30, 2025. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information:

Kyle Hall

CEO, INEO Tech Corp.

604-244-1895

investor@ineosolutionsinc.com

SOURCE: INEO Tech Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire