Leo Toronto's 2026 HumanKind Study Finds that Despite Heavy Challenges, Canadians are Using Every Ounce of Energy They Have to Mine for and Create Hope in Their Lives

Leo Toronto has released its 2026 Humankind Study revealing a decisive shift in how Canadians are navigating uncertainty: less waiting, more doing. In the face of prolonged economic pressure, social fatigue and rapid technological change, Canadians, especially younger generations, are actively creating their own optimism, deepening relationships, redefining joy and holding brands to a higher standard.

"Canadians aren’t sitting around hoping things get better," said Tahir Ahmed, Chief Strategy Officer at Leo Toronto. "They’re choosing to make things better from an individual, social and cultural standpoint. That shift has real implications for how brands show up."

Hope is now a practice, not a promise

After years of disruption, Canadians are reframing optimism as something they actively build:

70% say hope and happiness are something you practice

65% are focused on creating joy now rather than waiting for things to improve

Belief in generational impact is rising (54%, up 10 points YoY)

74% of young Canadians are taking ownership of the life they want

Connection requires effort and Canadians are leaning in

Loneliness hasn’t disappeared, but the response to it is changing. Canadians are pushing past inertia and showing up for one another.

74% believe you need to show up for others – even when it’s inconvenient

47% are socializing for their mental well-being, even when they don’t feel like it

48% say "I love you" to non-romantic friends

70% believe love is more powerful than hate

Fun hasn’t disappeared; it’s been redefined

The idea of "letting loose" is shifting toward smaller, more personal moments of joy.

71% are prioritizing everyday moments over big milestones

61% tried something new this year, regardless of skill

53% are doing more of what they want in the moment, with less fear of embarrassment

They’re stepping out of their comfort zone – searches for improv classes and stand-up comedy are up more than 750% in the past 3 months

A quieter, more confident Canadian pride is emerging

Canadians are increasingly valuing their culture and identity – without losing self-awareness.

57% feel prouder than ever to be Canadian

42% say Canada is having a cultural moment

44% believe Canada’s role in the world is evolving positively

48% feel optimistic about the country’s future

AI is everywhere (and under scrutiny)

Adoption is rising, but so are concerns about its impact and how brands use it.

66% now use AI tools (up from 51% in 2025)

64% believe overuse is weakening critical thinking

40% of Gen Z and 36% of Millennials use AI for personal advice or emotional support

62% of those using AI at work say it makes them better or faster

29% would struggle without it

46% of heavy users say they feel pressured to use it to be "better" or "more efficient" at work without any clarity about how

Only 14% of Canadians believe brands have their best interests at heart

Heavy users are also more likely to feel brands misunderstand AI’s role. Notably, Gen Z is more likely than Millennials to avoid brands that use it.

Brands are being watched and challenged

Canadians are increasingly willing to act on their values, using their attention and spending power to shape brand behaviour.

41% of young Canadians have boycotted a brand in the past year

45% try to avoid supporting billionaires and their brands

57% of Gen Z believe online attention can drive real-world change

71% of young Canadians believe brands do not have a clear understanding of the problems they’re facing

A clear takeaway for brands: Canadians are more self-directed, more discerning and more willing to act than they’ve been in years. The expectation isn’t perfection, it is participation, relevance and real value.

"This isn’t about blind optimism," added Ben Tarr, President, Leo Toronto. "It’s about agency. Canadians are choosing to move forward, and they expect brands to move with them."

For further information, please contact:

Sarah Soteroff

Communications Director

sarah.soteroff@leotoronto.com

(416) 838-0077

SOURCE: Leo Toronto

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire