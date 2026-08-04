Mesothelioma Hope Interviews UNC Lineberger Oncologist Dr. Carrie Lee on Clinical Trials, Immunotherapy, and Maintaining Hope During Treatment

The medical oncologist and Chief Medical Officer for Clinical Research at UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center shares insights on tumor testing, multidisciplinary care, and why clinical trials shouldn’t be viewed as a last resort.

Mesothelioma Hope , a leading online resource providing education, patient advocacy, and support for those diagnosed with mesothelioma, has published a new interview with Dr. Carrie B. Lee, a medical oncologist and professor at the UNC School of Medicine who has spent more than two decades treating mesothelioma and lung cancer patients.

The full interview is available at MesotheliomaHope.com .

In the Q&A, Dr. Lee discusses how far mesothelioma treatment has come since she entered the field, when advanced-stage patients were considered essentially incurable. She points to the emergence of immunotherapy as a turning point, noting that some patients with advanced disease are now achieving remission and long-term survival – outcomes that were unthinkable a generation ago.

Key Takeaways From the Interview

Clinical Trials Aren’t a Last Resort – Dr. Lee emphasized that clinical trials can be appropriate at the time of initial diagnosis, not just after other treatments are exhausted. She encouraged patients to ask their providers about trials early on and to contact patient advocacy organizations that can help match them with active studies.

Comprehensive Tumor Testing Matters – DNA and RNA sequencing can uncover genetic mutations that affect prognosis and open the door to targeted therapies or clinical trials that patients might not otherwise learn about.

Multidisciplinary Care Improves Outcomes – Dr. Lee described how medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, and surgeons collaborate on tumor boards to ensure that each patient’s treatment plan reflects input from all relevant specialists.

Second Opinions From Specialty Centers – Because mesothelioma is rare, Dr. Lee recommends that patients seek at least one opinion from an academic cancer center experienced in treating the disease, even if ongoing care ultimately happens closer to home.

Redefining Hope During Treatment – Dr. Lee spoke candidly about how hope shifts depending on a patient’s circumstances, from pursuing a cure in early-stage disease to prioritizing quality of life and comfort in more advanced cases.

"Even when the most serious circumstances arise, I never want to remove all hope," said Dr. Lee. "Sometimes things happen that we can’t explain. The longer I do this, the more I realize that we’re not in charge, and that we’re here to love, help, and provide care and support for each other."

How Mesothelioma Hope Supports Patients

Mesothelioma Hope’s Patient Advocates are available 24/7 to help patients and families:

Connect with mesothelioma specialists and academic cancer centers

Identify clinical trials that match a patient’s diagnosis and treatment history

Access free educational guides covering treatment, prognosis, and legal options

Find support groups and financial assistance resources

A free 2026 Mesothelioma Guide is available at www.mesotheliomahope.com/mesothelioma-guide .

About Mesothelioma Hope

Mesothelioma Hope is a comprehensive patient support resource dedicated to helping individuals diagnosed with mesothelioma and their families access the information, specialists, and support they need. Through its team of Patient Advocates, the organization provides free guidance on treatment options, clinical trials, financial assistance, and legal resources. Mesothelioma Hope can be reached 24/7 by calling (866) 608-8933 or by visiting www.mesotheliomahope.com .

MEDIA CONTACT

Chris Carberg

(855) 346-6101

chris@mesotheliomahope.com

1330 Boylston St, Suite #400, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467

SOURCE: Mesothelioma Hope

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire