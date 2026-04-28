New to The Street Launches "In$ane Influencers" Series with Chris Sain, bridging 6M+ Combined YouTube Subscribers to Decode Public and Private Company Stories

Filming begins today in New York City as Chris Sain interviews Rohan Malhotra, CEO of Roadzen (RDZN), delivering a new investor-focused format that simplifies complex business models for a global digital audience.



New to The Street, one of the longest-running financial media brands broadcasting as sponsored programming on Fox Business Network and Bloomberg Television, today announced the launch of its newest digital-first series, "In$ane Influencers," hosted by renowned financial content creator Chris Sain.

Filming officially begins today in New York City, with the debut episode featuring Rohan Malhotra, CEO of Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN). The series is designed to break down complex corporate narratives into accessible, high-impact conversations tailored for modern retail and institutional investors alike.

"In$ane Influencers" represents a strategic evolution in financial media-combining the scale and credibility of New to The Street’s national television distribution with the reach and engagement of influencer-driven digital platforms. By integrating audiences across New to The Street’s 4.5M+ subscriber YouTube channel, the NewsOut

Channel, and Chris Sain’s rapidly growing following, the series delivers a combined reach exceeding 6 million subscribers.

A New Format for a New Investor Audience

The program will feature:

CEO interviews and real-time company breakdowns Simplified analysis of business models, revenue drivers, and growth catalysts Ongoing news-driven segments translating corporate developments into actionable insights Cross-platform distribution across YouTube, social media, and national television.

Unlike traditional financial interviews, "In$ane Influencers" is engineered to meet audiences where they are-offering clarity, relatability, and scale in a fragmented media landscape.

Leadership Commentary

Vince Caruso, CEO, Co-Founder of New to The Street, stated: "Public companies don’t need more interviews-they need audience. With Chris Sain, we are combining credibility with reach, delivering a format that not only tells a company’s story-but ensures it’s understood and seen at scale."

Host Chris Sain added:

"This is about breaking it down so everyday investors and serious market participants alike can understand what’s really happening inside these companies. We’re bringing transparency and clarity to the forefront."

Distribution Power

New to The Street continues to differentiate itself through its unmatched multi-channel platform, including:

Weekly national broadcasts on Bloomberg Television and Fox Business Network

One of the largest financial YouTube channels globally with over 4.55 million subscribers

The NewsOut Channel video press release platform with rapidly expanding digital reach over 755,000 subscribers

Iconic outdoor billboard placements across Times Square and the NYC Financial District

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a 17-year financial media platform producing and distributing long-form interviews and corporate storytelling across television, digital, and outdoor media. Broadcasting weekly as sponsored programming on Fox Business Network and Bloomberg Television, the platform reaches millions of households across the U.S., MENA, and Latin America, while maintaining one of the largest investor-focused YouTube audiences in the world.

About Chris Sain

Chris Sain is a leading financial content creator, investor, and educator known for translating complex market strategies into clear, actionable insights for a global digital audience. As the creator of the YouTube channel "Chris Sain," he has built a rapidly growing following by delivering high-impact content focused on stock market investing, wealth building, and financial literacy.

A former Division I athlete turned full-time investor, Chris Sain specializes in technical analysis, risk management, and income-generating strategies designed to help individuals build

long-term financial independence. His content spans stock picks, portfolio strategy, macro commentary, and real-time market breakdowns-often framed in a direct, relatable style that resonates with both new and experienced investors.

Through flagship series such as market overviews, investment challenges, and financial education segments, Chris has positioned himself as a trusted voice in the retail investor community. His platform also extends into coaching, digital communities, and partnerships aimed at empowering audiences to take control of their financial futures.

Chris Sain continues to expand his influence across media, combining education, entertainment, and real-world investing strategies to reach millions of viewers seeking clarity in today’s evolving financial landscape.

Media Contact:

Monica Brennan

Head of Communications

New to The Street

Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire